Best And Worst Q2 2020: Small Cap Blend ETFs And Mutual Funds

The Small Cap Blend style ranks tenth out of the twelve fund styles as detailed in our Q2'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Small Cap Blend style ranked ninth. It gets our Unattractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 56 ETFs and 786 mutual funds in the Small Cap Blend style. See a recap of our Q1'20 Style Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the style. Not all Small Cap Blend style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 24 to 3122). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Small Cap Blend style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Seven ETFs are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

15 mutual funds are excluded from Figure 2 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

ProShares S&P Mid Cap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is the top-rated Small Cap Blend ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Fund (WICVX) is the top-rated Small Cap Blend mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

Invesco S&P Small Cap 600 Equal Weight ETF (EWSC) is the worst rated Small Cap Blend ETF and MainStay MacKay Small Cap Core Fund (MOINX) is the worst rated Small Cap Blend mutual fund. EWSC earns an Unattractive rating and MOINX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. We perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Small Cap Blend ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our analysis of each fund’s holdings.

This article originally published on April 27, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.