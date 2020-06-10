Constructing A Simple Do-It-Yourself Investment Portfolio To Outperform Target-Date And Life-Cycle Funds

This article provides investors with the tools for deconstructing a life-cycle fund to build several simple index fund portfolios that provide superior returns with less volatility over time.

While target-date or life-cycle funds provide the simplicity of owning just a single fund, do-it-yourself investors can easily construct their own simple portfolios more cheaply and with better total returns.

Investing in the stock market has been the easiest and best way to generate wealth over time for buy-and-hold investors.

This article will demonstrate for investors several very easy to construct and manage index-fund portfolios to help in building a solid retirement nest egg. Although single target-date or life-cycle funds are marketed as simple, "one-stop shop" approaches to save for retirement, they often invest in the same passive index funds that investors could purchase for themselves. What's more, these life-cycle funds come with higher fees that diminish overall returns and reduce flexibility in changing asset allocations over time. This article provides investors with a simple approach to choose one of three portfolios that all outperform a comparable and popular life-cycle fund.

Image source: Flickr

Investing for retirement is really a very simple process, but lots of retail and professional investors tend to muck things up by overthinking the process, moving money in and out of the market or between investments at precisely the wrong time, or by hiring financial advisors who charge costly fees (which erodes returns) to do exactly the same thing investors could easily do themselves – i.e., invest regularly into a simple, diversified portfolio and sit back and watch your investments grow over time. Easy, right?

But to make things difficult for regular folks, investment firms and financial advisors like to throw out a lot of insider jargon and offer a myriad of investing options that tend to overwhelm people who don't have time to study finance or are afraid to make investment choices for themselves.

One simple investment vehicle that has become popular are target-date retirement funds (also known as life-cycle funds) that are designed to be a one-stop fund to invest in based on the target date of your retirement or on your investment risk. For example, Vanguard offers four "LifeStrategy" funds with various asset allocations that invest in several passive index funds. At the most conservative end is the LifeStrategy Income Fund (VASIX) which allocates 20% to stocks and 80% to bonds, and at the most aggressive end is the LifeStrategy Growth Fund (VASGX), which allocates 80% to stocks and 20% to bonds. Other fund management companies, such as Fidelity and BlackRock, offer similar target-date or life-cycle products.

Despite the popularity and simplicity of picking a single life-cycle fund, many investors holding these funds continue to invest in other funds or multiple life-cycle funds, which negates their intended purpose and effectiveness. In addition, fees for life-cycle funds are often more expensive than the underlying index funds that investors could easily replicate for themselves.

For example, the Vanguard LifeStyle Moderate Growth Fund (VSMGX) consists of four underlying index funds and has annual fees of 0.13% (or $13 per $10,000 invested), which is very cheap compared to many other funds. However, investors could easily replicate this fund themselves with even lower annual costs by purchasing each underlying index fund, as shown in the table below.

Data Source: Vanguard

Note that the individual funds in VSMGX are the old Investor Share Class, which are no longer available to individual investors; however, the Vanguard LifeStrategy funds still use this share class. The good news for investors seeking to build their own portfolios is that you can now purchase the cheaper Admiral Share classes at the same minimum initial contribution amount of $3,000 per fund. However, completely replicating VSMGX would require a minimum initial investment of $12,000 ($3,000 per fund) vs. only $3,000 to invest only in VSMGX. So initial investment amount is a consideration for those looking to replicate a target date fund. But as I will show below, you don't need to own all four funds to beat the target-date fund and still achieve great diversification and better total-return performance.

The replicated portfolio above also benefits from lower annual expense fees that are nearly half that of the VSMGX LifeStrategy fund. While the difference between the replicate fee costs of the individual funds and the LifeStyle fund may seem minuscule, it amounts to the difference between paying $1,300 per year vs. $700 a year on a million-dollar portfolio. Overtime, those annual costs erode an investor's overall performance. While Vanguard definitely has some of the lowest costs in the business (and I personally invest in Vanguard funds), some other fund companies can have substantially higher fees. For example, the Fidelity Freedom 2030 target-date fund has an annual expense ratio of 0.68%.

And if one were to use a financial advisor, the average costs for an advisor's service is 1.02% of assets under management. While online advisor costs are typically much lower (0.25% to 0.30% of assets), that is a lot of money to pay someone for something you can easily do your self for free (and with very little time spent). This is especially true if the advisor is simply putting your money into low-cost index funds.

Other Issues In Using Target-Date Or Life-Cycle Funds

While target-date or life-cycle funds can provide a very convenient and effective means to provide investors with asset allocations in accordance to their risk profile and retirement horizon, I personally think it is just as easy to build your own simple, low-cost portfolio with only a few index funds, and to do so with lower annual expenses. In addition, purchasing the same, or nearly the same funds as those within a target-date fund can actually lead to better total returns over the long run, as I will demonstrate below.

There are some additional concerns to consider when investing in target-date or life-cycle funds. For example, what if you purchase a target-date fund and then decide the fund's allocation to stocks or bonds is too conservative or too aggressive for you? Or what if you decide that stocks have become overly valued and you wish to curtail your exposure to the stock market and increase the bond allocation? To address these issues, you would either have to buy another fund with a different stock/bond allocation, or sell you existing fund in exchange for another (which could have tax implications and hurt your future returns).

Three Simple Portfolios To Beat A Life-Cycle Fund

To address the issues with target-date and life-cycle funds and demonstrate how easy it is to build your own asset allocation portfolio, I will construct three simple portfolios and test them against a common Vanguard life-cycle fund for historical total-return performance and risk to market declines for the time period of 1997-2019 (1997 is the farthest year in which all funds under consideration were concurrently in existence).

In this example, I will focus on the most popular (in terms of assets under management) of the Vanguard LifeStrategy funds, the Vanguard LifeStrategy Moderate Growth Fund (MUTF:VSMGX) that was mentioned above. According to Vanguard, this fund offers an all-index, fixed-allocation approach that provides a complete portfolio in a single fund. This fund holds 60% of its assets in stocks and 40% in bonds, both global and international. Since a 60/40 asset allocation is a very popular investing approach for obtaining growth while offering some protection to downside risk, I chose this allocation percentage to use for this article.

I selected the simple Portfolios 1-3 shown in the table below to compare against the total return performance of the VSMGX LifeStrategy fund (Portfolio 4). Because I'm not a fan of international bonds, I did not include an international bond index in my do-it-yourself portfolios, but otherwise used the same holdings as those in VSMGX. For this analysis, I used the same Investor Share class for funds as those in VSMGX to 1) demonstrate how one can achieve better performance using a custom mix of the same funds as a target-date fund, and 2) because the Admiral Share versions are newer and were not available for all years covered by this analysis. All four portfolios below are simple 60/40 stock/bond asset allocations.

Portfolio 1: Simple U.S. Stocks & Bonds holds only U.S. domestic stocks and U.S. bonds and consists of the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTSMX) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market Index (VBMFX).

VTSMX provides exposure to the entire U.S. equity market, including small-, mid-, and large-cap growth and value stocks. Readers should use the cheaper Admiral Shares (VTSAX) to purchase this fund for yourselves. VBMFX provides broad exposure to investment-grade bonds in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities of all maturities. Readers should buy the cheaper Admiral Shares (VBTLX) class.

Portfolio 2: Simple + Global Stocks uses the same funds as Portfolio 1 and adds the Vanguard Total International Stock Index (VGTSX). VGTSX invests in global non-U.S. stocks, including those in developed and emerging markets. Use ticker (VTIAX) for the cheaper Admiral Share class.

Portfolio 3: Simple with Munis replaces the total U.S. bond fund of Portfolio 1, VBMFX, with the federal tax-free Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax Exempt municipal bond fund (VWITX), which could be better for those considering building a portfolio in a taxable account. VWITX holds municipal bonds with average maturities of 6-12 years that are exempt from federal personal income taxes. At least 75% of the bonds are in the top three credit-rating categories. Use ticker VWIUX for the cheaper Admiral Shares.

Portfolio 4 is the VSMGX LifeStrategy Moderate Growth fund.

Fund Source: Vanguard

The goal of the three simple do-it-yourself portfolios I constructed is to provide readers with several easy options that all start with a 60/40 stock and bond allocation. While the VSMGX life-cycle fund is rebalanced on a daily basis, for the analyses below, I chose to rebalance only on an annual basis as I wanted to keep the portfolios simple to manage and I don't think most people would want to rebalance their own portfolios on a quarterly, let alone a daily basis. But I also ran the analysis on a quarterly basis and came out with similar results as for the annual rebalancing (with slightly smaller total returns).

Do-It-Yourself: Better Returns With Lower Declines

For this analysis, I used Portfolio Visualizer to backtest the total return performance of the four portfolios from 1997-2019 using an initial investment into each portfolio of $10,000. Monthly contributions of $1,000 were made to each portfolio and each portfolio was rebalanced to its 60/40 stock/bond blend annually (except Portfolio 4, which as noted above, is rebalanced daily by Vanguard).

The chart below shows the growth of each portfolio from 1997-2019. By the end of the calendar year 2019 investment period, the do-it-yourself Portfolios 1 and 3 had the best total return performance, while the Vanguard LifeStratefy fund, VSMGX, had the worst total return performance. Portfolio 2 with its global stock allocation finished in third place.

Portfolio Growth: 1997-2019

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The next chart below compares each portfolio's annual returns from 1997-2019. Although Portfolio 2 had the most number of years with the greatest gains (8 years) attributed to the addition of the global stock index, it also suffered the most number of years with the smallest gains and worst losses (9 years).

Even though Simple Portfolio 1 had the best total return performance from 1997-2019, it only had three years in which it was the best-performing portfolio (1997, 2016, 2019), and it never had a single year in which it was the worst-performing portfolio.

Portfolio 3 with its municipal bond allocation had four of the best-performing years (2011-2014) and never had a year in which it was the worst performer.

The worst performing VSMGX Vanguard LifeStrategy fund only had two of the best-performing years (1998, 2010) but also had two of the worst-performing years (2002, 2008).

Annual Returns: 1997-2019

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

The table below shows the starting and ending balances for each of the four portfolios, the annualized rate of return (MWRR), the best and worst year's performance for each portfolio, and the maximum decrease in portfolio value (drawdown) that the portfolio suffered at any time during the holding period. The Sharpe Ratio column indicates which portfolios had the best risk-adjusted returns (higher number is better), i.e., best returns with the lowest volatility.

Total Return Performance: 1997-2019

Source of Data: Portfolio Visualizer

In accordance with the chart above, this table indicates that Portfolios 1 and 3 ended up with the highest final balance as well as the best risk-adjusted returns indicated by the higher Sharpe Ratio. In addition, the maximum portfolio loss (drawdown) was lowest for Portfolios 1 and 3. In contrast, the Vanguard VSMGX LifeStrategy fund had the worst final balance, the greatest drawdown rate, and had the worst risk-adjusted returns of the four portfolios.

To get a more smoothed-out feel for each portfolio's performance over time, the table below summarizes the annualized rolling returns across various holding periods from 1 year to 15 years. With this summary, the Simple Portfolio 1 outperformed all other portfolios across all roll periods. What's more, the LifeStrategy VSMGX fund had the poorest performance across all time periods except the one-year roll period. The second-best performance was Portfolio 3 (Simple with tax-free municipal bonds), which came in second place every year except for the 10-year roll period.

Source of Data: Portfolio Visualizer

The next table below shows how each portfolio fared during some of the worst historical market downturns. While no portfolio finished best in every market crisis, do-it-yourself Portfolios 1 and 2 took the prize for the lowest percentage loss across all market stress periods. In contrast, the VSMGX LifeStrategy fund suffered two of the worst market loss periods and was never in the "best performing" category for market drawdowns.

Data Source: Portfolio Visualizer

What About Performance Of An Exact VSMGX Replicate?

For all of the analyses above, I used customized do-it-yourself portfolios containing some, but not all of the four underlying index funds that make up the VSMGX LifeStrategy Fund, or for Portfolio 3, that added the Wellesley VWITX tax-free municipal bond fund that is not part of VSMGX. I did this because one of my goals was to use an even simpler approach than VSMGX (e.g., fewer funds, annual rebalancing instead of quarterly), and because I don't want to be invested in global bond funds (with so many countries selling bonds with negative rates, why bother!).

However, for the curious readers who want to know how an exact replication of the VSMGX LifeStrategy fund might look, there is unfortunately no way to backtest this back to 1997 as I did with the other portfolios because the results are constrained by the VTIBX Total International Bond Fund, which only has full-year data beginning with the 2014 calendar year. However, I did recreate the portfolio using the exact same funds and same asset allocations between funds for VSMGX that was reported for the 2013 year-end annual report, and I used quarterly instead of annual rebalancing to more closely match Vanguard's practice.

Exact Replicate Total Return Performance: 2014-2019

Data Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As the table above shows, the Exact Replicate do-it-yourself portfolio still outperformed the VSMGX LifeStrategy fund by a small margin (about $1,000), but with a slightly greater maximum drawdown. However, even with this minor miss of the exact replicate portfolio, it still resulted in greater total returns with a higher annualized rate of return (MWRR) and with slightly better overall risk-adjusted returns (Sharpe Ratio).

What If I'm Too Lazy To Rebalance Annually?

The customized do-it-yourself portfolios used in the analyses above all assumed annual rebalancing on the part of investors in order to maintain the 60/40 stock-to-bond asset allocations (except for the VSMGX LifeStrategy fund, which is rebalanced daily by Vanguard).

As I noted at the top, I don't think most investors would want to rebalance their portfolios on a quarterly basis, which is why I chose annual rebalancing. However, I also know that there are many buy-and-hold investors out there who just want to put their money in and forget it. Call it a savvy investment strategy or just pure lazy, take your pick! But for those investors (and for the curious), I also analyzed the same three customized portfolios using the identical starting values and assumptions as above but with no rebalancing. You can call these the "Easy Rider" portfolios.

As the table below illustrates, when the do-it-yourself portfolios were free to drift away from their original 60/40 allocations (by not rebalancing), Portfolios 1 and 3 had greater terminal values than their annually balanced counterparts. This is because the non-balanced portfolios drifted to a heavier allocation in stocks, and thus greater growth. Only Portfolio 2 performed better with annual rebalancing (perhaps by not allowing the global allocation to grow too large and thus reducing market volatility and bigger market drawdowns).

Rebalancing Vs. Easy Rider Total Return Performance: 1997-2019

Data Source: Portfolio Visualizer

So not rebalancing wins, right? Well, not so fast. Although the total returns were greater for non-balanced Portfolios 1 and 3, all three of the non-balanced portfolios had greater market drawdowns and poorer risk-adjusted returns, as indicated by the Max Drawdown column and the Sharpe Ratios. So while the Easy Rider, non-balanced Portfolios 1 and 3 ended up with the higher returns after the 22-year holding period, those "lazy" investors would have suffered through greater portfolio downturns during various market corrections and crashes over that period.

While not rebalancing resulted in greater total returns for two out of three customized portfolios, there is no guarantee that this will always be the case, and drift away from the planned allocation can often result in a greater shift towards stocks, which means greater volatility and potential downside risk. So investors will have to weigh those factors when deciding whether to rebalance or to just let their custom portfolios ride.

Conclusion: Simple Do-It-Yourself Indexing Wins!

I hope that the results of this analysis provide readers with compelling evidence that it is really very straightforward and easy to quickly build your own simple portfolio allocation by using just a few, low-cost index funds that can outperform with lower expenses, fixed-allocation target-date or life-cycle funds. While I only used one life-cycle fund for comparison in this article, the VSMGX LifeStrategy fund is one of the most popular of such funds (by assets under management) and is one of the lowest-cost life-cycle funds available. But even with the low cost of this fund (0.13% annually), I was able to demonstrate how it is easy to achieve better total return performance using some of the same funds held by the life-cycle fund. Although of course, past returns are no guarantee of future performance!

There is no doubt that buying and holding a single life-cycle fund is the simplest way to invest and achieve diverse asset allocation. However, with just a little additional effort on the investor's part (i.e., holding two or three funds instead of one), and perhaps rebalancing annually, investors can better control their investments and walk away with likely greater long-term returns with less volatility.

Indeed, one great advantage of building your own portfolio is that you can decide if you want to adjust your regular contributions between funds if you feel that valuations have gotten too high in one asset class or another. Perhaps you may start off with a 60/40 stock/bond allocation, but then decide a few years later that you would feel more comfortable with 50/50 allocation, or decide you want to be more aggressive with 70/30 allocation. Holding a single fixed-allocation life-cycle fund does not allow one to make those kinds of periodic adjustments.

While some target-date funds, such as the Fidelity Freedom Funds, automatically adjust allocations over time so that the portfolio becomes more conservative as one gets closer to retirement, they still do not provide investors the flexibility to adjust allocations as markets warrant, and the Fidelity funds come with much higher annual expenses (0.6% to 0.75% depending on the fund).

Build Your Own Portfolio!

Now that you've seen how simple it is to build your own customized do-it-yourself portfolio and achieve long-term returns that can be superior to more costly target-date and life-cycle funds, readers can simply construct their own portfolios using only two-to-three index funds with stock and bond allocations that match your risk tolerance. You can use a few of your favorite funds, or replicate holdings from a popular life-cycle fund, such as those from Vanguard, BlackRock or Fidelity.

Please follow me if you liked this article and be sure to leave comments below.

Image Source: Wikimedia

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWITX, VTSAX, VBTLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.