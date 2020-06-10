Growing its existing base of cloud security solutions will help buffer its growth factor if competitive pressure picks up.

Fortinet continues to rely on the superior technical capabilities of its offerings to drive its growth factor.

Fortinet's (FTNT) valuation will continue to benefit from favorable near term tailwinds. Its financials are attractive. Fortinet is doubling down on its cloud security strategy, which involves partnering with service providers. Fortinet has acquired most of the capabilities required to compete in the cloud security space. As long as the cloud security segment continues to record strong double-digit growth, investors shouldn't be worried.

At 11x P/S, the Street has baked in the near term growth expectations. Regardless, Fortinet's robust financials coupled with favorable trends in the cybersecurity space will continue to boost its valuation.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Fortinet is benefiting from the adoption of cloud platforms, the work from home (WFH) theme, and the growth of cybersecurity threats. Fortinet is well prepared to take advantage of these favorable trends. As a result, when Fortinet reported its financials last quarter, the outperformance and near term guidance weren't surprising.

Revenue grew 22% y/y last quarter. This is an improvement from the 18% growth recorded in the previous year. Product revenue grew 28% (y/y), while service revenue was up 24%. Product revenue consists of firewalls, SD-WAN offerings, and fabric solutions. Service revenue benefited from strong security subscriptions and technical support.

Going forward, Fortinet guided for 15% revenue growth in Q2'20, while withdrawing full-year guidance. It will have been attractive to get full-year guidance. This will reassure investors that it can win as much cloud security deals as its competitors. It is only logical that bullish FY guidance is driven by cloud security/SD-WAN solutions.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Products

Fortinet's strategy is to win RFPs based on the superior technical power of its hardware appliances. This strategy is attractive to win large deals in the network security space.

Today, Fortinet released a 4200F, another milestone in our ability to deliver the industry's highest performance and the most cost-efficient security solution on the market.

Fortinet has also made the smart move of creating the fabric platform for orchestrating security solutions. Layered on top of the platform are its capabilities in cloud security, endpoint security, web security, and IoT (internet of things). Its recent product updates indicate that Fortinet is focused on its network security business, which is its cash cow. This might impact its ability to go all out to fight for market share in the cloud security space.

Dominating the cloud security space goes beyond acquiring capabilities. It also involved updating the go-to-market roadmap to align with the latest public and hybrid cloud trends.

Financials

Fortinet's dominance in the security space has improved its margins. Fortinet has a high margin service business, which recorded a non-GAAP gross margin of 87.4% last quarter. Product gross margin came in at 61.4%. Product gross margin is expected to improve due to the growing contribution from software products, which typically have a high margin. Improving product gross margin by selling more cloud-based offerings is a possible next move for Fortinet to grow cash flow.

Fortinet's operating margin came in at 22% last quarter. This is expected to improve to 23%/24% next quarter.

With the growing earnings contribution to operating cash flow, downside protection due to the huge entry barrier into the high-end firewall space, and economies of scale from years of threat intelligence gathering, Fortinet now has more flexible ways to deploy cash. This explains its share buyback program. This implies Fortinet is confident it can generate enough free cash flow to fight for market share in the cloud security space.

The next five years will be won by the network firewall vendor with a keen focus on delighting customers in need of cloud security solutions. This means customers buying physical appliances will often go with the vendor with the best cloud security vision. Investors need to watch out for network security vendors who overemphasize their cloud security wins during their quarterly conference calls.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Fortinet has a solid grasp of the network security space. Fortinet is a leader in both the NGFW (next-generation firewall) and SD-WAN space. Its SD-WAN capabilities were built from the ground up. Fortinet is adopting the partnership route to deliver its SD-WAN offerings.

Fortinet's biggest competitor, Palo Alto Networks (PANW), is expanding its SD-WAN capabilities. Palo Alto recently acquired CloudGenix, a visionary in the SD-WAN space. This isn't a development that will impact Fortinet in the near term, given the depth of its SD-WAN capabilities. Fortinet's platform strategy is also impressive. Though, it will be nice to see it double down on improving its win rate in endpoint security and web security.

Macro

Fortinet's macro positioning will be more attractive if it has a laser focus on winning deals in the cloud security space. Regardless, its present capabilities are enough to fulfill its obligations to any customer that comes knocking. Going forward, its SMB exposure might impact billings.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Fortinet's attractive valuation factors have boosted its momentum. Analysts have an average price target of $131.This is well deserved, given its pristine financials.

Going forward, the valuation trough has been raised due to its solid competitive positioning. However, like all platforms, Fortinet has to decide when and how it wants to give cloud security competitors an actual run for their money. Zscaler's (ZS) success has highlighted the returns that can be generated in the cloud security space.

Risks

It's tough to highlight a significant risk factor as Fortinet enjoys a combination of strong demand, solid financials, compelling competitive moat, and well-deserved valuation.

The current share buyback program suggests Fortinet might be comfortable driving ARR (annual recurring revenue) from its existing base. If the cost of capital to aggressively pursue greenfield wins is tough to justify, the capital return strategy won't be a bad move.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Fortinet is leveraging the strategy of speed and cost optimization that has worked for it in the past. This strategy will be supported by the demand for cloud security solutions with low latency. To boost its growth factor, Fortinet needs to go beyond its existing base to win cloud security deals. Fortinet's financials will continue to support its near term valuation. In the absence of substantial competitive pressure, investors should continue to hold on to shares of Fortinet.

