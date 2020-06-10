Robinhood users have added Whiting stock after it filed bankruptcy and it is now the 125th most owned stock.

Even including the potential value of the warrants leaves the common stock as a far inferior investment vehicle.

The bonds provide 32 times as much new equity in Whiting for less than twice the cost of the common stock.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) stock has been quite overvalued for a while, but the most recent run-up is particularly noteworthy. The price increase has likely been fueled by daytraders and momentum traders who don't really care about the intrinsic value of the stock. As well, some investors may think that Whiting's stock is cheap just because it is down a lot from earlier this year (ignoring the implications of its bankruptcy filing).

Forced short covering due to margin calls and the unavailability of stock to short may also inflate the bubble.

The Tulip Bubble

One of the most famous asset bubbles in history involved tulip mania in the Dutch Republic. During this bubble, tulip prices increased approximately twentyfold during a period of a few months and then declined 99% by a few months later.

The price of tulips became detached from their intrinsic value as speculators got involved. There was little attention paid to what the tulips were actually worth, as many people became rich by buying tulips and selling them quickly for a higher price, which led even more people to try to get in on flipping tulips. By the peak, some tulips were changing hands ten times per day.

Frenetic Trading

There has been massive activity among a number of distressed oil companies recently. Whiting Petroleum has 91.4 million shares outstanding, and had more trading volume than that on June 8, when it recorded 103.4 million in shares traded. This came after it had 47.2 million shares traded on June 5.

Whiting had even more shares traded on April 22 and 23, where it had 148.7 million shares traded and 296.2 million shares traded respectively.

Retail traders have jumped onboard Whiting after it went bankrupt. Robintrack shows that around 13,000 Robinhood users owned Whiting shares when it filed for bankruptcy on April 1. This has increased to around 56,000 now (making Whiting the 125th most owned stock on Robinhood), with significant increases in numbers coinciding with spikes in its share price.

Source: Robintrack

Notes On Valuation

Whiting's share price closed at $3.48 on June 8, which is an amazingly inflated price given that the restructuring support agreement gives Whiting's current common stock only 3% of its new shares.

Whiting's unsecured bonds were trading at around 20 cents on the dollar at the time. So that would result in a scenario where one could get 3% of the new equity (before dilution from warrants and the management incentive plan) for a cost of $318 million via the common shares or 97% of the new equity for a cost of $474 million via the unsecured bonds.

% New Equity Cost ($ Million) Common Shares 3% $318 Unsecured Bonds 97% $474

Whiting's share price fell to $2.35 on June 9, while its unsecured bonds were trading for around 17 cents on the dollar. This would result in a scenario where one could buy 3% of the new equity for $215 million via the common shares or 97% of the new equity for $403 million via the unsecured bonds.

% New Equity Cost ($ Million) Common Shares 3% $215 Unsecured Bonds 97% $403

This does not include another 20% in new equity that the common shares could get through warrants. However, even if the warrants become in the money in the future, the unsecured bonds still would give one over 4x the equity for under 2x the cost. The warrants are also currently well out of the money since they have a strike price based on a 110% to 125% recovery for the unsecured bonds, when those bonds are currently only trading at 17 cents on the dollar.

Waiting For The Bubble To Pop

Thus buying the common shares is basically like buying tulips during tulip mania. One is essentially paying over $2 for shares that might be worth around 20 cents, in the hopes that one can sell those overpriced shares to someone else for $3.

It is true that some people have made lots of money doing this. Like the tulip bubble, the Whiting share price bubble is bound to pop though, and one doesn't want to be holding the shares when the bubble does pop.

In this particular case, Whiting's plan effective date (currently expected to be no later than September 18) serves as a deadline for the bubble to pop once and for all. After the current shares and bonds get converted into new equity, the volatility should decrease considerably.

Conclusion

From a fundamental perspective, Whiting's shares have become even more overvalued. I can see some potential in Whiting's bonds, as with an eventual return to a $50+ oil environment, the bonds could end up being worth over double their current price. However, that would still put the value of its current stock at $0.30.

Certainly it is possible to make money trading Whiting's shares. However, given the far lower intrinsic value of the shares, doing so is like trading tulips nearly 400 years ago. One doesn't want to be holding Whiting once the bubble pops, as it could fall 90+% from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WLL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Own some longer-term puts in WLL.