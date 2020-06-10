However, the contracts with customers are extremely cleverly designed for Stroeer, so COVID-19 will hit the company less hard than many feared.

Introduction

At the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, there was a lot of talk about the possibility that especially companies from the advertising industry would suffer much. Like other companies in the industry, Stroeer (OTC:SOTDF) was torn down at the beginning of COVID-19. In the meantime, my shares have also almost slipped into the red. However, investors were able to see fairly quickly that Stroeer will suffer losses but is otherwise quite well positioned to face the crisis. The V-shaped price rally confirms this view.

Let us acknowledge the COVID-19 crisis

In one of my first analyses about Stroeer, I said that the company operates in a relatively conservative market. As you can see, the market fell only slightly during the major recession.

In a previous analysis, I wrote in this respect:

"The growth dip in 2009 was relatively weak which shows that the advertising market is not as cyclical as other industries. In fact, companies are more likely to save elsewhere than to cut spending on marketing. Hence, I consider the advertising market to be resistant to recessions. For me, who invests predominantly defensively, the advertising market is, therefore, still a good way to diversify my own portfolio a little bit more."

But the COVID-19 crash was somewhat different. It was a state-imposed stop of the entire economy for several months in large parts of the world.

Not only did businesses simply earn less, but some also had to close down completely. People not only consumed less, but they also were sometimes not allowed to leave their homes. For a company that has its main business in out-of-home advertising, this is naturally a regrettable development.

Stroeer was exceptionally well prepared for the situation

In the out-of-home media sector, Stroeer is particularly strong in the area of urban mobilization. According to the company, "Stroeer operates approximately 300,000 advertising media in this segment. The portfolio includes all forms of out-of-home media - from traditional poster media and exclusive advertising rights at train stations through to digital out-of-home media (billboards, logo signs, and transit displays, etc.)."

The advertising broadcast there is booked by customers one year in advance. This advertising, which is booked all year round, accounts for 40 percent of Stroeer's total local advertising revenue. As far as the German market is concerned, Stroeer has also agreed with its customers on a cancellation ban, which usually includes a 60-day notice period. When the COVID 19 crisis hit in the first quarter, many customers would not have benefited at all from terminating their contracts, as they would still have to pay for at least two months' advertising anyway. For this reason, many customers may simply have stuck with their contracts. This is all the more true as an economic rebound is expected in the third quarter at the latest. For this reason alone, Stroeer expects to be able to generate around 50 percent of the expected OOH sales in the second quarter initially.

The effects should, therefore, not be disastrous for Stroeer, and, as far as it is foreseeable, in a few years, they should only be a footnote in the company's history.

Stroeer operates from a strong financial position

The fact that Stroeer is active in a growing market does not mean that Stroeer grows together with this market. Fortunately, however, that is precisely what is happening. In the first quarter, Stroeer exceeded its forecast and achieved robust single-digit organic growth of 6 percent. Besides, profitability has improved as well. EBITDA rose by 12 percent.

The leverage ratio has increased. However, with a leverage ratio of 1.5, the current situation is not yet worrying. Still, a little less debt would be excellent from my perspective. However, the management sees a ratio of 2.5 as the limit, which is why I do not believe that improvements will occur here in the short term.

Dividends

Last year, Stroeer increased its dividend payouts by 70 percent. The payout ratio was also increased from 25 to 50 percent to 50 to 75 percent of Stroeer's adjusted net income. In the annual report, which the company published in March 2020, management proposed a dividend of EUR 2 per share. Although the company will not increase the dividend this year, the payout has risen nevertheless twenty-fold since 2013. With a current yield of 2.8 percent, Stroeer is thus also attractive for dividend investors.

Conclusion

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing in. The three steps rating at a glance.

Buy the jewel now rather than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides, and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides, and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides, but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Stroeer

Stroeer is one of the companies that has been slumbering in my depot for some years now. In the long run, it always went up. I am benefiting from the high dividend increases, even though the company will not increase the payouts this year. However, Stroeer already increased its dividend by 70 percent last year. Hence, I am fine with this decision. At current prices, the company is not a gem. However, it has positioned itself as a strong player in a small niche within the mega advertising market. For investors who want to diversify their portfolio, Stroeer is thus worth an investment.

