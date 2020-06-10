I can see Repligen shares trading as high as $160 within 12-18 months, but in the short-term, the stock may drop further as the market digests the risks associated with operating under COVID-19 restrictions.

The long-term growth story here is quite compelling. The company is launching a range of new products and also grows via strategic acquisitions.

Repligen has raised its 2020 guidance, bucking the industry trend and expects to deliver ~17% organic growth, which will be challenging but impressive if achieved.

Investment Thesis

Repligen 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Repligen (RGEN) is one of the few companies within the Life Sciences industry that has not withdrawn its 2020 guidance as a result of coronavirus, and the company's share price recovered rapidly since hitting late February lows of $84.5 to trade as high as $142 in mid-May.

Last week, Repligen's share price declined rapidly, falling to $120.26. Since I can find no significant underlying reasons for this decline, I consider that the current price represents a good entry point to acquire some shares in the company. More cautious investors, however, may want to hold off as the price could drop below $110 in its current slump.

Using the mid-point of the company's full-year 2020 GAAP guidance of $309-319m revenues, $34.5-37.5m net earnings, and $0.65-0.70 EPS plus Repligen's long-term organic growth rate target of ~15%, an expected market return of 9% and beta of 0.73, I calculate Repligen's fair value price to be in excess of $160, which is higher than analysts consensus 1-year price targets of ~$143 (high of $150, low of $115).

In the rest of this article, I will take a deeper dive look at the company and try to explain further the reasons for my optimistic take.

Company Overview

Repligen designs, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and systems involved in the production of biologic drugs primarily to large biopharmaceutical firms, and contract development and manufacturing organisations.

The company is divided into 4 main franchises: Chromatography, Filtration, and Process Analytics (sold directly to end users) and Proteins (sold through supply agreements.

Repligen Product Franchise revenues split, and growth. Source: my table using data from company 10-K submission 2019.

Repligen earns 44% of its revenues from its Filtration division. Since its acquisition of XCell Alternating Tangential Flow ("ATF") assets from Refine Technology in 2014, which connect to bioreactors and optimise cell culture processing by supplying fresh nutrients and removing waste products, the company has added numerous enhancements and refinements and made further acquisitions to enhance its offering. Acquisitions of TangenX, in December 2016, and Spectrum Life Sciences in August 2017, have added flat sheet cassettes - used for downstream concentration and formulation processes, and KrosFlo Tangential Flow Filtration ("TFF") systems to build a 10% share of a market management estimates to be worth ~$1.4bn.

The Chromatography division (24% of sales) is mainly comprised of Repligen's OPUS Pre-Packed Column product lines used in the downstream purification process. Repligen maintains customer-facing centres in both the US and Europe providing packing of up to 100 resins for its large scale OPUS 5-80R range and up to 300 resins in its smaller scale products. The Chromatography division also markets and sells ELISA analytical test kits to quantitate proteins and growth factors, as well as the resins themselves via its CaptivA brand.

The Proteins division (responsible for 24% of company revenues) supplies ligands which assist in the binding of resins used in the purification of monoclonal-antibody based drugs to life sciences companies. Major clients include GE Healthcare (GE), MilliporeSigma, and Purolite Life Sciences. The company has two ligand producing manufacturing sites - one in Sweden and another in Massachusetts. Repligen has developed cell-product growth factor additives including an insulin-like synthetic that is reportedly 100 times more biologically potent than insulin - the current industry standard.

Repligen's Process Analytics division is the company's most recently acquired franchise, formed as a result of the acquisition of C Technologies in May 2019. The division contributed $16.4m or 6% of revenues in 2019 - a figure that ought to rise as the division contributes a full year of sales of its instruments (focused on protein concentration measurement and utilising state-of-the-art Novel Slope Spectroscopy technology), software, service, and consumables product lines.

Repligen is headquartered in Massachusetts and became a publicly-traded company in 1986 having been formed in 1981. The company has >750 employees and makes the bulk (51%) of its sales in the US, with Europe (37% of sales), and APAC (12%) comprising its overseas markets. The company's biggest client is MilliporeSigma which accounted for 13% of all revenues in 2019. In total, the company runs 8 manufacturing facilities, based in Sweden, Germany, Massachusetts, California, Texas, and New Jersey.

President and CEO is Tony Hunt, who joined Repligen in 2014 as Chief Financial Officer from Life Technologies, acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in the same year.

Recent Performance

As mentioned, Repligen has bucked the trend of life sciences companies withdrawing their full-year guidance and has maintained its own, despite minimising activity at its global manufacturing centres, even raising its gross and operating margins expectations, and its forecast EPS by $0.02.

Organic growth in Q120 was up across all 4 of Repligen's franchises, and in total by 16%, with revenues reaching $76.1m and orders increasing in March, which has continued into April, management reported on the May earnings call, reeling off a number of impressive product growth figures including 25% year-on-year growth of OPUS PPC sales, Process Analytics up 22% and C-Technologies analytics business up 22%, although the Proteins division is expected to be down 5-7% year-on-year as a result of 1 client, Cytiva, taking its ligand production in-house. Pro forma direct revenues grew 48% in Europe and 30% in North America, but just 10% in Asia owing to shipping delays caused by coronavirus.

In Q120, Repligen earned net profits of $9.8m for EPS of $0.2 and an operating margin of 13%, a slight decrease from Q119's 13.3%. During the earnings call, CFO Jon Snodgres discussed non-GAAP/adjusted results which saw the company earn $44.5m of profits - an annual increase of $10.6m, or 31%, and upgraded gross margin percentage to 56-57%. Adjusted operating income margin was 24.1%, which exceeded expectations. The company reported a cash position of $529.5m against total liabilities of $336.7m.

In the full-year 2020, Repligen now expects to earn between $309m and $319m representing 17% annual growth at the midpoint, and net income of $34.5-37.5m, or $58-61m on an adjusted basis.

Strategy

Repligen "industry-first" new product launches for 2020. Source: investor presentation.

Repligen expects 2020 to be a year of new product launches and potentially further acquisitions, with the goal of optimising manufacturing processes in terms of flexibility, convenience, time savings, cost reduction, and product yield. Geographical expansion is another goal as the company ramps up its sales and marketing force (although management says that a hiring spree has been put on hold owing to COVID-19), and developing its field applications and services infrastructure.

Repligen uses a scalable platform technology to accelerate market adoption of its products, on-boarding clients, and making it easy for them to upgrade their products and add new ones as their molecules progress through the development process towards commercialisation. The company hopes to increase its manufacturing capacity in 2020 to meet rising demand.

Gene Therapy is a new area of business for Repligen which accounts for ~15% of all revenues with demand expected to grow throughout 2020 as the market expands from $3.8bn today, to an estimated $12.9 billion by 2025 and $29.9 billion by 2030. The rest of the revenues are derived from monoclonal antibodies ("mAbs") and proteins.

Repligen overview of end markets for bioprocessing. Source: investor presentation.

Price Catalysts and risks

Although I cannot find any specific underlying issues related to the sharp decline in Repligen's share price over the past week, I can speculate that it is related to the company's reliance on clinical trials as its main source of revenues, given trials are likely to be significantly disrupted or even postponed in the latter half of 2020. As CEO Tony Hunt explained when quizzed by analysts on this prospect during the May earnings call, manufacturing is generally completed 5-9 months ahead of trial start dates hence the company may be impacted by the cancellation or postponement of trials slated to begin in Q3 and Q4 into the first 2 quarters of 2021.

On a more positive note, the company hopes to launch 5 major new products in 2020. A gamma radiated TangenX Flat Sheet Cassette has already been released, with the goal of capturing vaccine business within its gene therapy division. New TFDF technologies for both mAbs and gene therapy have been reportedly well-received at early adoption sites, with gene-therapy being the main beneficiary of the remaining product launches.

The gene therapy and vaccines markets will be of particular interest to Repligen in 2020, in my view. The company may experience heightened demand for both in the rest of the year as a result of the many new RNA-based treatments being developed to combat COVID-19, which could create a spike in revenues in the latter half of the year if Repligen picks up the contracts.

The company's upgraded forecasts have likely now been priced into the stock price, so perhaps, if anything, the recent price decline is related to the market's perception that Repligen has taken something of a gamble by maintaining its forecasts and hoping that disruption to its business lines remains minimal. There is clearly some risk in this respect since the company could find itself not at full capacity and having to stockpile, which will hit revenues whilst putting pressure on OPEX.

Market and Competitors

Repligen product franchises. Source: Repligen Investor Presentation May '20

As we can see above, Repligen's current total addressable market ("TAM") is ~$2.8bn but management believes the wider market could be worth as much as $10bn. Markets are expanding, too, with sales of antibody-based drugs reaching $130bn in 2018, and the market for monoclonal antibodies expected to increase by 10% annually until 2022. 53% of the 112 approved mAbs have been approved in the past 5 years, with 12 approved in 2019 alone.

As mentioned, the gene therapy market is also exploding, with the FDA forecasting growth between 20% and 30% over the next 5 years. Repligen allocates 5% of its revenues to R&D and much will depend on its ability to keep innovating in the space and continuing to release market-leading products, leveraging automation, capacity, and the adoption of single-use products.

Repligen 5-year share performance vs. S&P, competitors. Source: TradingView

Repligen's competitors include Pharma giants such as Amgen (AMGN) and Allergan as well as smaller players like ImmunoGen (IMGN) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO). As we can see above, Repligen has significantly outperformed its rivals in terms of share price gain over the past 5 years, returning 214%, which points to a strong management team that have driven annual top-line sales growth of nearly 40% in the past 2 years.

Fair Value Price

Repligen provides detailed guidance around 2020 forecasts that is rare for a company in this space, which suggests confidence in its ability to deliver on its goals and strong familiarity with the industry in which it operates.

Repligen sales and free cash flow forecast. Source: my table using company historical data and 2020 guidance + my assumptions.

In the table above, I have used the midpoint of Repligen's 2020 guidance as my starting point, which shows the company increasing revenues by 17% in 2020 and then trending towards 25%, which is a little ahead of the company's 15% organic growth goal but in line with its desire to get to between $500m and $600m in top-line sales by 2023. The company has been criticised in the past for posting growth targets that are too conservative, and given the size of the market opportunity and opening up of new markets such as gene therapy, I believe this sets a reasonable expectation.

I have reduced the company's cost of sales from 44% of sales in 2020 (equal to 2019) to 34% by 2025, but kept OPEX at ~39% of sales, giving the company a net profit margin of 38.5% by 2025, which is admittedly high - we might expect to see a significant proportion of net profits reinvested into SG&A, R&D, and new hires, but since this will also grow the company's valuation and is harder to forecast, I believe this figure is satisfactory for the purposes of establishing a fair value.

With a tax rate of 20%, depreciation around 8% of sales, and CAPEX of $18.5m (the company has forecast closer to $20m), the free cash flow figure in 2025 comes to $374m representing a CAGR of 38% for the period 2020-2025. Using an online calculator, I use a beta of 0.72 and expected market return of 9%, my WACC is calculated at a relatively low 6.8%, which gives me a firm value of $8.6bn - up from $6.29bn today, and a fair value price of $162 for Repligen stock.

Conclusion and recommended entry price

In summary, I find Repligen's growth story to be quite powerful, based on past performance, industry knowledge, innovative and acquisition-led strategy, current addressable and new markets, heightened capacity, and the range and size of the company's client base.

Repligen's share price performance vs. its peers also strikes me as impressive, but I do have some concerns around the recent dip. The risks that I would look out for in relation to Repligen are related to whether management may have been too ambitious in maintaining and raising its 2020 guidance, assuming that it can continue to operate at near-full capacity throughout the pandemic and that its end-clients' requirements will not be impacted and reduced by the ongoing crisis.

Another potential issue is an over-reliance on major clients such as GE and MilliporeSigma. Management has pointed to a "softness" in its billings from GE and there is also the prospect that more companies will take e.g. Ligand production in-house, whilst a breakdown in the relationship with MilliporeSigma would be bad news. A worst-case scenario for the company would be if its global network of manufacturing facilities is forced to operate some way below capacity, which means lower revenues and higher costs.

In terms of a recommended entry point, then, I would watch the share price very closely this week to see if the current dip becomes a slide in which case I believe the stock could become available at a price <$110. I am a believer in the long-term growth story, however, and will stick with a 1-2 year price target of $161, meaning that buying at a price of ~$130 and enduring some short-term paper losses would not be disastrous.

I believe that Repligen is a risk-on company, but that it is also nicely placed within its market - big enough to grow by acquiring its smaller rivals, and small enough to represent an attractive acquisition target for its larger ones. I worry slightly about 2020 performance, but long term, my analysis suggests the company is likely to outperform.

