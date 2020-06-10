In early 2017, a newsletter subscriber who works in the utility sector suggested I look at Vistra Energy (VST) as a potential utility turnaround selection. I reviewed the company and its situation and decided my subscriber was probably on to something. In March 2017, I wrote a SA article on VST’s potential business turnaround and followed up in April of that year with an SA article suggesting management look at acquiring rural natural gas local distribution companies as a means of expanding into less risky segments of the utility sector. I sold out of the position in mid-2018, after their acquisition of Dynegy. Now, Vistra seems to be back on my radar screen.

It is important for investors to appreciate the difference between Vistra and your father’s old-fashion regulated utility. Vistra was created from the bankruptcy of sprawling Texas utility Energy Future Holdings EFH, caused by their high debt accumulated through a leveraged buyout. Vistra was formed by the combination of the competitive market position from EFH, both power generation/merchant power and retail power sales. Large bond holders, such as Brookfield Assets Management (BAM) and Apollo Asset Management (APO), owned a substantial percentage of shares upon exiting Chapter 11, with their combined positions accounted for 26% equity ownership. Both firms have been sellers, with BAM currently holding 20.0 million shares, or 4.1% of shares outstanding, and APO holding 8.8 million shares, or 1.8%. In April 2018, with a clean balance sheet (for a capital-intensive utility company) from its bankruptcy proceedings, Vistra acquired financially strapped Dynegy, also a merchant power producer. The $2.3 billion acquisition almost tripled VST’s power generating capacities and expanded its retail business past the state of Texas. Last year, VST purchased retail energy sellers Crius Energy and Ambit Energy for $900 million, expanding its retail footprint to the Midwest and Northeast, and adding to its already strong position in retail markets in Texas. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers, and has production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts

Vistra still operates mainly in unregulated portions of the utility sector focused on competitive electricity market activities including power generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, and retail sales of electricity to end users. Morningstar comments on its belief VST operates in a “no moat” environment.

Shareholder returns for Vistra’s generation assets and retail businesses remain subject to volatile power and fuel commodity prices as well as electricity demand trends. At times during the commodity market cycle, Vistra might create exceptional value for shareholders, but this could be fleeting if commodity markets turn. Vistra has high exposure to natural gas markets, especially in the Eastern United States. Gas prices affect fuel costs for most of Vistra’s generation fleet and typically drive wholesale electricity prices. Higher gas prices likely would squeeze margins for its gas-fired power generation and its retail business. Higher margins at its nuclear and coal plants would only partially offset the impact from higher gas prices. Lower gas prices would probably have the opposite effect. Few of Vistra’s power plants maintain a low-cost advantage that would be the foundation for establishing an economic moat in the commodity-sensitive merchant power industry. Many of Vistra’s plants are subject to intense local competition that can quickly erode any excess shareholder returns. Vistra’s retail businesses also have no economic moat. Energy retailers sell commodity products such as electricity and natural gas. Customers enjoy virtually no switching costs, which makes for intensely competitive markets with tight and volatile margins. This shows in Vistra’s much lower operating margins at its retail segment.

To me, Morningstar’s comments are the crux of the risk for Vistra investors. While the current strategy is to build its retail energy business to offset some of the risk of its merchant power exposure, the slice of the retail business VST focuses on also operates under extremely competitive environments. Even with the recent expansion in the retail energy business, about 75% of VST’s EBITDA is generated from merchant power.

Based on the above description, and my belief Vistra’s high exposure to merchant power is a negative compared to fully, or almost fully, regulated utilities, I have shied away from the name since I sold in 2018. Historically, merchant power has been an albatross for many in the unregulated utility sector. Much to my surprise, this week I noticed VST was getting lots of broker love.

Credit Suisse has an Outperform rating on Vistra and CRFA rates it as a Strong Buy. According to thefly.com, Seaport Global recently upped its rating to Buy from Neutral. In Feb, Vertical Research and BMO Capital also initialed their coverage of VST with Buy ratings. In April and May, Morgan Stanley (MS) and UBS (UBS) reiterated their Buy recommendations. In late Jan, Citi (C) issued an opinion that VST could be a candidate to be taken private by one of the large private equity firms. Management seemed to agree two weeks later, indicated they were reviewing the options of going private, but the actual decisions could take years. Citi speculated a privatization bid could be in the $28 range. Last week, Zacks offered a quick comparison of VST to Southern Co (SO), with their conclusion VST offers better opportunities.

So, what up with all these recommendations. In reviewing earnings estimates, most forward consensus estimates peg Vistra earning $1.85 to $2.00 in 2020, $1.90 to $2.23 in 2021, and $2.00 to $2.70 in 2022. With the demand destructions issues from the COVID-19 shutdown and with the financial stress of customer’s accounts receivable, I would think a merchant power producer with a large exposure to unregulated retail customers could have residual profit issues going forward, and would tend to lean on the lower ends of the estimates.

Annual dividends are currently pegged at $0.52 per share, after being instituted in 2019, for a 2.5% current yield. Value Line is looking for a $0.70 dividend in the 2023 to 2027 period, which I think could be a bit aggressive.

The basis for most buy recommendations is the priority of management to pay down its rather large debt. When it was formed after the bankruptcy, Vistra started its new life with $4.5 billion in debt, which for a utility is considered as having a “clean” balance sheet. With its asset buying spree over the past few years, VST now maintains $10.2 billion in long-term debt. Credit Suisse believes net debt will decrease from $11.5 billion in Dec 2019 to $5.4 billion in 2023. Management and analysts are estimating VST will generate over $2 billion annually in consistent operating cash flow, even after $310 million in annual interest expense. This cash flow will support the dividend, reinstated in March 2019, costing $250 million and capital expenditures of $600 to $900 million annually, and leave between $800 million and $1 billion to aggressively pay down debt, increase the dividend, buy back shares, or build cash assets over the next few years.

Unlike regulated utilities with seemingly overblown capital expenditures which are guaranteed a rate of return upon inclusion into the rate base, merchant power and unregulated retail power businesses take on a similar investment risk as most businesses. In 2020, management is investing most of its $315 million in “growth” cap ex in new solar installations and power storage assets in California. $535 million is earmarked for 2020 nuclear fuel expense and general maintenance. Management is targeting $500 million a year in renewable and retail investments, which could offset the loss of EBITDA from coal plant closings.

Management has laid out an interesting plan with its growth investment strategy – solar and grid-scale storage. Vistra is building what will be for a short time the largest battery storage facility in the world at one of its Dynegy gas-fired power plants. Known as the Moss Landing project in California, this facility is considered as a large test of the theory of integrating storage and intermittent supply into the grid as a replacement for base load fuels, such as nuclear, gas and coal. Phase one is a 300 MW 4-hr storage capacity design, with Phase 2 approved in Feb 2020 adding an additional 180 MW. In a Nov 2018 article, Green Tech Media outlined the importance of the Moss Landing grid-scale project:

With approval secured, it is now up to PG&E and the participating companies to deliver on their projects. Then the real work sets in: proving that these massive battery plants can balance the local grid, clearing the way for more gas plant retirements. Gas plants can run if the gas keeps flowing; batteries run out of charge, which could be a problem in a prolonged heatwave. The experience at Moss Landing will provide vital data about how the gas-to-storage transition works in practice.

If Moss Landing is successful, it leads the way for implementing a combination of solar and grid-scale storage at coal generating plants being closed. Texas regulators have implemented a program for a solar/storage replacement for coal plants and with the closing of 4 more in Illinois, Vistra believes the Illinois regulators will follow suit. This technology could be an interesting entry point for re-purposing closing coal plants.

Most analysts have a price target of $30 on Vistra, based on fairly flat earnings, a growing dividend, and a PE expansion from its current 11x to 15x, and would equate to a 50% capital gain potential. However, the investment risks to unregulated, competitive merchant and retail power businesses is substantially higher than the world of government-regulated utilities, and buyers of Vistra stock should not ignore these structural differences.

