Hence, I rate Cintas neutral at $285, though, long term, Cintas will be a winner, so therefore, I am bullish long term.

Cintas's dividend is safe, but the stock is currently overvalued. The total expected return on a ten-year investment is lower than our hurdle rate.

Cintas is expected to grow revenues in mid-high single digits for the next five years, and this organic growth should drive free cash flows higher.

With unemployment around 13%, Cintas's revenues will be under pressure in the near term, but its strong financial position shall help the company weather the recession.

As the economy reopens, businesses will need services to make their workplaces safer for their employees and customers. To address this demand, Cintas has added new products like PPE, Automatic.

Investment Thesis

As many of you already know, Cintas (CTAS) provides businesses with a wide range of products and services, including uniforms, restroom supplies, floor care, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and training and compliance courses. Cintas claims that it enhances its customers' image and helps them keep their facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. However, the stay-at-home orders put in place to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to severely impact hit Cintas's top line in the upcoming earnings report.

With that being said, the value of any asset is the present value of the lifetime of cash flows it produces. Moreover, the stock market values assets while looking 6-12 months.

Therefore, I am bullish on Cintas, but with the recent run-up, I cannot justify buying it today with a sufficient margin of safety.

Near-Term Headwinds

Cintas makes ~80% of its revenues from uniform rentals and facility services. With the majority of non-essential businesses being ordered to stay closed due to COVID-19 across the United States, Cintas is expected to lose a lot of revenue in the short term. Also, 39 million Americans have been rendered unemployed (though jobs are clawing back gradually) due to the economic downturn with no certainty on when these lost jobs might come back.

In the last decade, we witnessed fantastic employment growth, and just last February, we were at record-low unemployment rates. And, Cintas was one of the primary beneficiaries of the employment boom, with accelerated revenue growth and exponential share price increase, which you see below:

In the long term, I know these jobs or new jobs will create solid demand for Cintas' products; however, in order to justify buying the stock today, the company would need to grow cash from operations at least 8-10%. Considering it grew cash from operations at only 7% in the last decade of unabated growth, I have concerns that the company will be able to average 8-10% in growth in its core business throughout the 2020s.

With that being said, Cintas may very well grow at the rates the company projects. But I never invest based on these rates. I always invest such that I have a large margin of safety whereby the economy could crash, and my investment would still do well.

Not All Doom and Gloom, Economic Reopening Has Created New Opportunities For Cintas

During the last couple of months, many of Cintas's customers would have had to shut shop, but Cintas has a diverse customer base with a significant presence in essential sectors like Healthcare and Food Service.

According to the company's press release, Scott Farmer (Cintas CEO) said that,

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cintas has been on the front-line, servicing essential businesses in the healthcare, government, grocery, and manufacturing industries to deliver crucial products and services every day.

Hence, we can see that Cintas has been operational at some capacity even during the pandemic, and thus, I do not expect the revenue drop to be too significant.

Again, the concern is that the company won't achieve the high single digits growth rates for the next ten years, which would result in underperformance from the stock.

Cintas Adapts

As the lockdown measures ease, businesses must ensure that their workplaces are safe for both their employees and customers. And Cintas is offering essential services to help enterprises to reopen safely.

Here's a message from Cintas's management to business owners about reopening (sent out on 4th May):

We know that now more than ever, businesses need to provide reassurance to employees and customers that they are doing everything they can to protect their health and well-being," said Mr. Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "We're ready to help you reopen with disinfectant and sanitizer services to treat common touchpoints, and uniforms laundered in a wash process effective at eliminating many virus strains. We recognize the challenges faced by businesses large and small. Reopening your business with success is critical and we're ready to help.

Having worked on the frontlines during the pandemic, Cintas knows precisely what businesses are going to need to get their facilities ready for operations again. Hence, I see significant demand among their one million customers for the new products and services that Cintas is offering to make workplaces safe to reopen.

Cintas's business is incredibly simple, boring, and actually has a relatively strong moat as its distribution network and supply chain is unmatched. But that certainly does not mean it's a buy at any price.

Management has defined exactly where it sees itself growing, but in light of recent recession, these growth rates have been cast under doubt. Further, the company is priced such that nothing will go wrong again throughout the 2020s, as I will illustrate below.

Finding Cintas's Fair Value

To deduce a fair value for Cintas, we will employ my proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Accounting for the effects of change in shares outstanding. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. (3a.) Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results.

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model answers two questions:

Is the company under or overvalued? What should I expect in the way of future returns?

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $9.95 Free cash flow per share growth rate 6% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, I determined that Cintas's fair value is $230 when one factors in a reduction of shares outstanding by approximately 30%. The company bought back over 30% over the last 10 years, so it's more than plausible that the company will again be able to reduce its share count to such an extent.

Now, the company is projecting above 6% growth in its core business, but when I invest, I always implement a margin of safety. There are numerous methods by which to implement a margin of safety; however, I choose to do it through "conservative assumptions".

So, if the company tells me it'll grow at 7%, I will project its growth at 5%. If the company tells me it'll grow at 8%, I will project its growth at 6%. I do this because the reality is the world is not perfect, and many things can and will go wrong, disrupting these rather rosy projections.

Now that we've completed the first two steps of the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, which is reflected in the above screenshot as the entire model has been coded into our website, let's check out the total expected returns one should expect buying Cintas at $285.

Expected Returns

The L.A. Stevens Valuation Model streamlines the process of calculating share price appreciation (and ultimately determining expected returns) by automatically calculating current and future share prices based on the growth of free cash flow per share (which is what ultimately will drive a stock's price).

The model simply grows free cash flow per share at the assumed rate (shown in the chart above), then assigns a conservative multiple, i.e., 25x in year 2030. This gives us a 2030 target price.

Again, using very conservative assumptions ensures we can be very wrong and still be right here!

So, here's the expected share price return on Cintas:

Although Cintas's dividend yield is just 1.0%, it is extremely safe due to a very low cash dividend payout of just 25%. Moreover, Cintas has a rich dividend growth history (in the last 5 years, dividends grew at 22% CAGR). Additionally, the management continues to enhance shareholder value via organic free cash flow growth and through stock repurchases. Hence, we must consider the impact of dividends in the total return calculation.

Therefore, if one were to buy Cintas at today's price of $285, they should expect an annualized total return of about 9.5%, which is below our "hurdle rate," i.e., the 90-year annualized performance of SPY (9.8%).

Hence, I would say that you'd probably underperform the SPY by buying Cintas at the current price.

With that being said, DGI investors should take note of this awesome gem, should the right price for the stock arrive (closer to $200/share).

Conclusion

Cintas is a leading company in managing corporate apparel programs, facility services, first aid & safety, and fire protection needs. However, due to the nature of its business, we can expect short-term pain at Cintas due to the economic downturn. Still, if you are a dividend growth investor with a long-term view who is looking to buy a quality business, then Cintas should be on your watchlist. The stock is currently overvalued, but if the stock price declines due to weak results, then investors should add Cintas to their long-term portfolios.

In the next five years, I expect the revenue growth rate to remain in mid-single digits. We could see weakness in the stock around the next earnings report, and a dip below $220 should be utilized to start new long positions. I will discuss Cintas's financial statements in a follow-up article soon. If you are interested in Cintas, please click the follow button to get an email notification when that article goes live.

Key takeaway: I rate Cintas Corp neutral at $285.

Please feel free to provide your feedback in the comments section. Let me know what you think about Cintas.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.