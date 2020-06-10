Investors ignoring the warnings from Ambarella (AMBA) should expect some headwinds ahead. The company posted first quarter revenue that rose 16% from last year. Conversely, a disruption in Computer Vision (“CV”) design activity in April and May might delay the growth momentum in the near term.

If Ambarella stock trades at unfavorable valuations, then at what price might investors start to accumulate shares?

First Quarter Updates

Ambarella posted revenue of $54.6 million, down 4% sequentially but up 16% Y/Y. It earned 4 cents a share (non-GAAP) while losing 45 cents a share on a GAAP basis. The disparity is due mainly to the company’s $16.04 million in stock-based compensation. Its cash, cash equivalents, and marketable debt securities on hand were $411.3 million, up from $366.2 million last year.

Ambarella’s CV design activity enjoyed high levels in February and March but slowed in April and in May. Accounting for a mid single-digit percent of total revenue, the company is positioned to rely on CV sales picking up the pace later this year at the earliest. It said that “we successfully brought up and verified our new automotive functional safety SoCs, the CV2FS and the CV22FS, which were announced at CES.” This suggests that Ambarella’s customers may sample the SoCs and the corresponding software development kits this year.

Growth Catalysts

Ambarella said that its VR opportunity, led by its 10 nanometer SoC, will follow with a test chip in the 5 nanometer process technology. By offering better performance and power savings, the company will build a moat that will keep out competitors.

In the professional security camera market, Ambarella has an opportunity to add a thermal and video sensor. By combining its advanced AI processing with such sensors, it may offer a solution that would screen and detect people potentially infected with the COVID-19 virus. FLIR Systems' (FLIR) stock soared recently when the company said its software allows for mass temperature screening. Still, FLIR stock trades at a modest 22 times forward price-to-earnings ratio. AMBA stock does not have a meaningful P/E that investors may rely on yet.

Given that the high chance of COVID-19 persisting in the population in the next few months, Ambarella has an opportunity to develop a video camera screening solution for the retail, education, and medical sectors.

In the law enforcement segment, European security firm Axis Communications developed a body-worn camera. This is based on Ambarella’s HI SoC video camera. Given the heightened need to video document law enforcement, this is another growth opportunity for the chip-maker.

Near-Term Headwinds

Ambarella said on its conference call that the automotive market was still weak. Shutdowns at OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers delayed ADAS order plans. Still, automakers are carefully re-opening, signaling the slowdown is over. Ambarella expects a revenue opportunity for electronic mirrors and video recording integration in the 2023 time frame.

Order push-outs and cancellations experienced in the first quarter will likely continue in the current second quarter. And because its stock rose steadily, the markets did not discount this short-term risk.

In CV, Ambarella believes that despite the limited visibility in the second half of the year, this may account for 10% of its revenue. For example, commercial vehicle customers will need ADAS and its internal monitoring solution.

Valuation

9 analysts offer a price target on AMBA stock. The average is $63.00. In the last week, analysts have a mixed opinion, with only one analyst rating the stock a ‘buy.’

Data courtesy of Tipranks

Per Seeking Alpha Premium, Ambarella has mixed factor scores. Profitability improved while the B- momentum score is a result of the stock’s uptrend in the last few months.

A resumption in demand from its Chinese Customer will draw down inventory and support the ‘buy’ position. Add the potential for contact-less monitor camera solutions and the rising demand for AI applications.

Your Takeaway

Ambarella is a potential growth play for later this year. After the stock bounced back, the valuations are less compelling. Keep this stock on the watch list.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on growing technology stocks. Click on the "follow" button. Check it out and join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.