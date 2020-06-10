Introduction

I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club. Since launching the Cyclical Investor's Club on 1/12/19, I've always tried to strike a reasonable balance between my public ideas, which everyone can read for free, and the private ideas, shared exclusively in the CIC. Over time, I have decided to break these ideas into two distinct categories where ideas about stocks that comprise the S&P 500 are made public and all the rest remain private. I've tried to abstain from first sharing an idea in the CIC, and then, after the price has run up, sharing the idea as still being a "buy" with the public because I didn't like the way it felt to me ethically.

The recent market dive happened so quickly, however, that there was no way I could write public articles in time for all the stocks I purchased in March. From February 28 through the end of March, I purchased 33 stocks (plus suggested members buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, BRK.A), which I already owned), and most of the stocks were purchased in the five trading days nearest the bottom of the market's dip. I could barely keep up with the purchases via the real-time chat function in the Cyclical Investor's Club, much less write full public articles about them all. Of those 34 stocks, 19 of them were components of the S&P 500, and I only managed to write about one of them publicly - Comcast (CMCSA) - at the very beginning of the downturn. So far, in addition to Comcast, I have now covered Hologic (HOLX), FLIR Systems (FLIR), Sysco Corporation (SYY), Tractor Supply (TSCO), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Align Technology (ALGN), and Genuine Parts Company (GPC) in the series. Most of these stocks will no longer be "buys" at their current prices, but I will share both my "buy price" and my "sell price" for the stock in each article so that if we have a double-dip, readers will know the prices at which I think the stocks are buys, and if the market rips higher, readers will know the initial threshold at which I would consider selling and taking profits. After I've shared all the S&P 500 stocks I bought during the dip, I'll analyze them as a group to see if we can discern any patterns that emerge or any mistakes I made that could help improve my investing approach in the future.

Today's stock is Ameriprise Financial (AMP), and it's one I've done quite well with since purchasing on 3/16/20.

Data by YCharts

Thus far, Ameriprise has more than doubled the return of the S&P 500 index from the day it was purchased. One of the reasons I share the relative performance along with the individual stock performance is because there are usually a few readers who will chalk up the success of a purchase like this to good timing rather than buying the stock with a good valuation. So, in the chart above, one should read the performance of the S&P 500 as the portion of the returns that can fairly be credited to timing (or luck). And those returns from the market of +34.45% are certainly great returns over three months or so. But the outperformance Ameriprise achieved beyond that I think is fair to credit to good stock selection and valuation rather than good timing.

Next, I'll take you through my process for identifying the value in Ameriprise.

Source

Step 1: Determine the Cyclicality of Earnings

On the F.A.S.T. Graph above, the adjusted operating earnings for Ameriprise Financial is represented by the shaded dark green area. Leading up to the current downturn, AMP had experienced 4 years of negative EPS growth since 2005, which is as far back as the data goes. I have annotated the F.A.S.T. Graph with purple circles to highlight those negative growth years. Generally, I ignore the first year or two after a stock first goes public because we don't really have a clear base from which to work with when it comes to earnings declines, so I essentially ignore the earnings declines in 2005. That leaves us with the declines in 2008, 2009, and 2016 to work with. Taking 2008 and 2009 together, earnings growth declined about -22% for AMP, which is a moderate earnings decline for a recession time-period. We had what some have termed an "industrial recession" in 2015, which caused a stock market correction of about -20% in early 2016. During this time AMP experienced a -9% decline in earnings growth. Judging from these previous declines I think it's fair to say that AMP has moderately cyclical earnings.

With a moderately cyclical business like this one, fairly traditional valuation systems using P/E ratios and earnings growth estimates work reasonably well to predict future returns as long as we try our best to account for that modest earnings cyclicality, so the full-cycle approach using traditional methods is what I used for Ameriprise Financial (if earnings had been more cyclical, I would have used a different method of valuing the stock).

Step 2: Full-Cycle Analysis

Next, I'm going to run what I call a "Full-Cycle Analysis," which is the same analysis I performed that flagged AMP as a buy in March. As part of the analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business returns.

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return we could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. I start the previous cycle around the end of 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

As I write this, AMP's blended P/E on the F.A.S.T. Graph is 9.93, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 12.46. So, even after the rally the stock price has had off the bottom, the market sentiment still remains lower than average for the stock. Additionally, thus far, analysts are still projecting that earnings will rise 2% this year, so the blended P/E ratio that F.A.S.T. Graphs is using is not calculating in any future earnings declines due to the recession, which means the numbers here are pretty close to what they likely were at the peak of the market in February, which is what I use to calculate my peak earnings P/E ratio for AMP of 8.73. These are the earnings analysts were expecting for the remainder of the year back in February before the recession combined with today's price.

If, over the course of the next 10 years, AMP's P/E were to revert to its normal 12.46 level from its current 8.73 level and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +3.62%. This still represents significant upside from here if the market sentiment reverts to its long-term average. (My minimum threshold for purchasing a stock during the current recessionary downturn is a +1.00% expected 10-year CAGR from sentiment mean reversion. When I bought AMP, it had a P/E ratio of 4.72, which would have produced a 10-year sentiment mean reversion CAGR expectation of about +10.19%, well above my minimum threshold.)

Step 3: Current and Historical Earnings Patterns

We previously examined what would happen if market sentiment reverted to the mean. This is entirely determined by the mood of the market and is quite often disconnected, or only loosely connected, to the performance of the actual business. In this section, we will examine the actual earnings of the business. The goal here is simple: We want to know how much money we would earn (expressed in the form of a CAGR %) over the course of 10 years if we bought the business at today's prices and kept all of the earnings for ourselves.

There are two main components of this: the first is the earnings yield and the second is the rate at which the earnings can be expected to grow. Let's start with the earnings yield. Using peak earnings, the current earnings yield is still very good at about +11.44%. The way I like to think about this is, if I bought the company's whole business right now for $100, I would earn $11.44 per year on my investment if earnings remained the same for the next 10 years. (Back in March when I bought the stock, this number was about $21.18, so you can see the dramatic difference it makes buying at a lower price in terms of the expected return on investment one gets.)

The next step is to estimate the company's earnings growth during this time period. I do that by figuring out at what rate earnings grew during the last cycle and applying that rate to the next 10 years. This involves calculating the EPS growth rate since 2007, taking into account each year's EPS growth or decline, and then backing out any share buybacks that occurred over that time period (because reducing shares will increase the EPS due to fewer shares).

Data by YCharts

Ameriprise Financial bought back essentially half of the company stock this cycle. Since reducing shares will raise EPS numbers and makes them look better, I back these buybacks out when making my earnings growth estimates. After doing so, I calculate a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of approximately +6.72% over the course of the last cycle. (You'll notice that attempting to account both for earnings cyclicality and for share buybacks produces a lower expected earnings growth rate than most approaches. In the F.A.S.T. Graph, for example, it calculates earnings growth during the previous cycle at +11.23%, which is much higher than my expected earnings growth rate.)

Next, I'll apply that growth rate to current earnings, looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought AMP's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $11.44 plus 6.72% growth the first year, and that amount would grow at +6.72% per year for 10 years each year after that. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment, which I calculate to be about $266.59 (including the original $100). When I plug that growth into a CAGR calculator, that translates to a +10.30% 10-year CAGR estimate for the expected earnings returns.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment returns or earnings returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years for AMP, it will produce a +3.62% CAGR. If the earnings yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce somewhere around a +10.30% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +13.92% at today's price.

My Buy/Sell/Hold range for this category of stocks is: above a 12% CAGR is a Buy, below a 4% expected CAGR is a Sell, and in between 4% and 12% is a Hold. Currently, AMP is over 12%, and that makes it a Buy using my basic standard at today's prices. However, there is one important caveat to this stock that will determine whether it is currently a Buy or currently a Hold. I have it rated as Neutral for SA's sentiment gauge and currently a Hold using my buy/sell/hold categories, and in the next section, I'll explain my thinking regarding this departure from my normal guidelines.

Recession Mode or Non-Recession Mode?

The technique I'm about to share just made me a lot of money during the recent recession, but it does require that the investor makes a clear call on whether the economy is heading into a recession or not. If the economy is not heading into a recession, for example, AMP stock is currently a 'Buy'. However, if the economy is heading deeper into a recession (or there is a double-dip recession), then I think AMP is a 'Hold'. Here is why. During the last recession, the market disproportionately punished AMP stock. I'm not sure why, but it did. Even though AMP, on average, traded at a 12.46 P/E ratio during the last cycle, it traded all the way down to a 4.18 P/E ratio on a monthly average basis in February of 2009.

The above F.A.S.T. Graph contains just the years surrounding the last recession. The blue line represents AMP's normal P/E ratio, the black line is the price. The trough P/E on a monthly average basis came in February of 2009 and I have annotated that in red on the graph. I also highlighted the extreme distance between the average P/E and the trough P/E with an orange arrow.

As our most recent recession in March approached I noticed at the very beginning of the recession that AMP stock looked fairly attractive, but when I took a closer look at it, I observed the huge disconnect in the long-term value of the stock that occurred during the last recession, and I thought I might be able to take advantage of that disconnect if it happened again. Under normal, mid-cycle conditions, I would have been happy to buy AMP stock in late February or early March (or, even at today's prices, as we have seen), but at the end of February, I made the call that a recession was indeed imminent. Once I made that determination, then I decided that I would aim for a "recession buy price" for AMP instead, if all of my other purchasing conditions were met.

The recession buy price factor was determined by taking the 4.18 trough P/E from the last recession and adding 20% to it. So, I put a maximum P/E of 5.02 down as the P/E goal I was aiming for with AMP for the current recession using the peak forward earnings. That price hit during mid-March, and I was able to buy the stock at a very cheap price.

I ended up building this factor into all of the low-to-moderately cyclical stocks I track in the Cyclical Investor's Club and I think it helped to contribute to some very good buys during the sell-off. The most difficult part about the inclusion of the factor once a stock is properly categorized by its earnings cyclicality is making a clear "Recession Mode" call. I think this time around calling a recession was a more difficult call to make in a timely manner than it has been in the past, but it wasn't impossible, as some investors claim it to be. Additionally, if one went back to 2008, I think it's fair to say that by the beginning of October at the latest, investors should have known we were going into recession. That should have been enough time to shift one's strategy and aim for recession prices in stocks for the following 6-12 months.

Conclusion

Whether Ameriprise Financial is a Buy or a Hold today I think depends entirely on one's assessment of whether we have some kind of double-dip recession or not. If you think the economy is out of the woods and the central banks are in command of the situation, then AMP is an excellent buy right now in a market that is mostly overvalued. If you think virus problems and political issues along with the phasing out of government stimulus over the summer might bring on continued economic problems and potentially lead to an extended recession or a double-dip recession, then I would wait for a better price before buying. (And if you think there is an equal chance, you could always take half of a position now, and hold half back for a potential dip.). Personally I am still very cautious about the market and the economy over the next year. (But, admittedly, I did not expect the type of rally we have had already.) So, I am going to officially rate this stock a "Hold" at today's prices. We are nowhere near a selling price so I haven't even thought about that, yet. If we do have a double-dip, my "Buy Price" for the stock is $90.00.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMP, BRK.B, CMCSA, SYY, HOLX, FLIR, GPC, TSCO, MCHP, ALGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.