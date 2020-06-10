Even though everything looks good the stock price is down.

Note: This article was posted for my subscribers on May 11, 2020. Seagate (STX) closed at $49.86 on May 11, 2020.

Seagate Technolgy (STX) is one of the largest hard drive manufacturers in the world. They are well known for driving HDD (Hard Disk Drive) technology to higher and higher capacity and speed. Many thought HDDs would be obsolete by now since Seagate made the first modern one, the ST-506 in 1980. It was 5.25 inches wide and fit in a slot the same size as the 5.25-inch floppy drive.

Not many computer technologies survive 40 years in pretty much the same format.

Turns out, however, the first 5MB hard drive was made by IBM (NYSE:IBM) (who else?) in 1956.

That one is a little wider than the 5.25 inch ST-506.

Now in 2020 let's take a look at something that has storage 500 times the storage capacity of the above 5MB drives.

Yep, a Fitbit watch has 2.5GB of storage.

The above just shows you the enormous advances made in computer storage in the last 65 years. Survival in the storage business requires endless, every day, non-stop product improvement. That's why as of today it is basically a duopoly between STX and Western Digital (WDC).

Here are 5 reasons I like STX.

1. STX has been buying back its own shares every year for the last 11 years.

As you can see from the chart below, STX has bought back almost 50% of its shares that were outstanding at the end of 2010. And you can rest assured it will not stop here.

Gianluca Romano, CFO speaking in the latest quarter:

We utilized $195 million to retire approximately 4 million ordinary shares exiting the quarter with 257 million shares outstanding and we use $170 million to fund our dividend.

Buying back shares is part of STX's capital policy, not the on-again, off-again, maybe yes, maybe no, non-commitment often shown by other companies that have announced buybacks.

Every year for 11 years is a commitment.

2. STX has increased its dividend from .18 to 2.56 over the last 10 years

Seagate has a policy of returning cash to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends as part of its capital use policy. This is not once in a while item but on the agenda every single quarter.

Gianluca Romano, CFO:

We remain committed to our capital strategy of investing in our business first then funding our dividend and opportunistically retiring shares, our robust balance sheet and liquidity as a foundation of our financial strength.

Note that prime competitor Western Digital announced they had eliminated their dividend on April 30.

David Goeckeler, Western Digital CEO:

As a result, we have made the decision to suspend our dividend in order to reinvest in the business and support our deleveraging efforts. Source: Seeking Alpha

3. Revenue has gone up every quarter for the last 5 quarters

In an oldline tech industry like HDDs, the fact that revenue is going up every quarter is a sign the technology is not going away any time soon. And keep in mind over 90% of STX's revenue is HDD.

4. EPS has gone up every quarter for the last 5 quarters

STX is not only selling more, but they are also increasing their profit per share too. This is partially the result of its unrelenting focus on share buybacks.

5. Even though everything looks good, the stock price is down

STX may be a classic case when overall sentiment is bad (COVID-19, oil price shock, etc.) even good results don't help. The corollary of this is, of course, the share price may right itself sooner rather than later.

The downward dots on the graph is the trendline.

Conclusion

It would make sense that if more and more people stay home and work from home, more storage will be required not less. All the material you stream needs to be stored somewhere and most likely it is on HDDs.

And any company that loves their shareholders as much as Seagate does deserves to be loved back.

Seagate is a buy under $50.

Risks, alarm bells and red flags

In this volatile market, all investment decisions deserve extra caution. Who knows what Congress and the Fed may do going forward?

Meaning extraordinary caution is required for all investments including this one.

And remember, there is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction. Cash is a viable alternative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.