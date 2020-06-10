Its properties are primarily large footprint, single-tenant, net lease warehouses/distribution centers, with some light manufacturing facilities and flex/office space as well.

STAG enjoys a few long-term secular tailwinds, including the growth of e-commerce and the likely domestication of supply lines post-COVID-19.

Investment Thesis

Stag Industrial (STAG) is a real estate investment trust that owns primarily single-tenant triple-net lease warehouses, distribution centers, and light manufacturing facilities mostly in mid-sized metro markets. Its 456 properties span 38 states, were 97% occupied at the end of Q1, and 43% of them are in the e-commerce business.

STAG has a sound business model, low leverage, an investment-grade balance sheet, and a growing portfolio of warehouse/industrial properties. The growing trends of e-commerce and supply chain domestication provide long-term tailwinds. After collecting 99% of March rent and 90% of April rent, STAG appears poised to take industrial real estate by the horns (or antlers) and continue its impressive growth streak for many years to come.

At 15.6x estimated 2020 FFO and a 5.02% dividend yield, STAG is currently trading a little above my maximum buy price of $27.65 (5.21% starting dividend yield). Hopefully, if the stock pullback that began on Tuesday, June 9th continues, it will render an opportunity to buy shares below that price.

Single-Tenant Net Lease Business Model

STAG's business model incorporates elements of value investing and diversification. Its strategy is basically to acquire and own large footprint, single-tenant, net leased industrial properties that typically have some element of relatively higher risk involved. This higher-than-average risk could be a shorter remaining lease term, a vacancy, a location outside of a major metro area, an older building, or simply the binary nature of a large building leased to only one tenant.

The upside of this bent toward risk is the ability to secure higher cap rates (i.e. cash yields). What's more, as is the case with other net lease REITs, STAG's property leases enjoy annual rent escalators. In fact, STAG's 2-3% annual escalations are quite high among its net lease peers.

The binary nature of each individual property's revenue stream — either 100% or 0% — means that, all else being equal, increasing the portfolio size incrementally lowers the risk of a disruption in cash flows. The same principle holds for junk bonds. A portfolio of 10 junk bonds is more risky, all else being equal, than a portfolio of 100 junk bonds, because each default has a bigger impact the smaller the portfolio.

Of course, in STAG's case, large and single-tenant industrial spaces tend to attract larger and more sophisticated tenants, which tends to reduce risk of non-renewals. Sure enough, 61% of STAG's tenants have revenue in excess of $1 billion and its top ten tenants are mostly recognizable names:

The risk-reward of STAG, then, improves as its portfolio grows. As such, it's nice to see that total assets have grown at a steady clip since its IPO, rising especially fast in 2019:

What's more, by focusing outside the largest primary markets, STAG avoids direct competition with big institutional buyers. Most of the properties in the company's target markets are owned by small, local investors without the same access to capital as the big boys. In other words, STAG operates as the sophisticated institutional player in a highly fragmented field of mostly small competitors.

The company has a massive runway of external growth opportunities, as it currently commands only 0.5% market share of its target asset universe.

With extensive data analytics and 295 potential acquisition opportunities underwritten in 2019, STAG could afford to be selective by acquiring only 61 properties, or 21% of transactions underwritten.

The company's industrial portfolio is subdivided as follows: 81.1% in warehouse/distribution, 15.3% in light manufacturing, 1.8% office/flex, and 1.3% value-add opportunities. These percentages are by the number of buildings, not by percentage of annual base rent. The portfolio is spread across over 60 markets and includes tenants in 45+ industries.

Obviously, STAG's growth model requires being a net acquirer of properties, but it's also important to gauge returns on dispositions to know whether its dispositions can reliably be used as a source of capital. Luckily, it has a good track record of achieving 15% average IRRs on its dispositions. In addition to its accretion to FFO, gains on dispositions lessen the amount of capital needed for acquisitions.

A secondary growth opportunity for STAG comes in the form of development opportunities on existing properties' excess land. This gives the REIT the ability to lower its average building age by constructing new, Class A facilities and to raise the effective yield on the property by adding a new tenant.

As of Q1 2020, STAG was lightly leveraged (for a REIT), with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4x and 34.3% debt to total capitalization. Management guides for 2020 net debt to EBITDA falling on the lower end of a range of 4.5x to 5.5x. Moreover, fixed charge coverage currently sits at 5.3x, compared to 4.8x in 2019. Only 3% of its debt is secured, compared to 100% at its IPO in 2011.

What's more, STAG used the favorable capital market environment of the last few years to stagger its debt maturities such that no debt expires until 2022.

Valuation

Judging by price to operating cash flow, STAG's 14.94x is on the high side of its historical average. From 2017 to 2019, it averaged roughly 13.5x CFO per share:

Today's 15.6x FFO is also on the high side. Some of this multiple expansion might be justified due to STAG's increasing scale, improving cost of capital, and ability to acquire higher quality properties. However, I would prefer to pay no more than 15x FFO, which would imply an entry price of no more than $27.60 per share.

The Dividend

STAG's estimated 2020 payout ratio is 78.3%, which is comfortable for a REIT. Aside from late 2015 and early 2016, during which the industrial sector tumbled as manufacturing contracted, FFO has covered the dividend with plenty of room to spare every year since 2013.

The relatively high yield of 5.02%, signifying the market's belief in STAG's elevated risk compared to peers, is attractive for income investors, but how does STAG stack up as a dividend growth investment? Dividend growth came in at a steady, mid-single-digit pace from 2011 to 2014, but it fell to a crawling pace thereafter.

If the sub-1% dividend growth persists, then there are surely better dividend growth investments out there. But assuming STAG rebounds out of the COVID-19 economic slump and continues its 2019-level of growth, then low single-digit dividend growth is much more likely. I believe that the secular demand drivers of e-commerce and supply chain domestication/re-shoring will help the REIT to achieve strong growth going forward.

Recall from the investment thesis my maximum buy price of $27.65 (5.21% starting yield). Why that price/yield? Because, at a starting yield of 5.21%, a 3% average annual dividend growth rate would result in a 7.0% yield-on-cost after ten years. That is my minimum 10-year YoC projection for conservative DGI stocks.

While I would prefer to buy STAG at lower prices than $27.65 (and in fact I was doing just that several weeks ago), I like the portfolio and the business model enough to justify paying a relatively high FFO multiple for it.

