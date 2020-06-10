When we learn more details about the IPO, I'll provide a final opinion.

Repare Therapeutics (RPTX) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing synthetic lethality approaches to cancer therapies.

RPTX has a promising collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to use its SNIPRx platform for drug discovery purposes.

Company & Technology

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Repare was founded to develop its SNIPRx platform 'to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.'

Management is headed by president and CEO Lloyd Segal, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously a Managing Partner at Persistence Capital Partners, a Canadian venture capital firm and has served as CEO of several emerging biotechnology companies.

Below is a brief overview video of Repare Therapeutics:

Source: Montreal InVivo

The firm's lead candidate is RP-3500, an oral small molecule 'inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations.'

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $136 million and include Versant Ventures, MPM Capital, OrbiMed, UBS Oncology, Cowen, and Redmile.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the global market for solid tumor treatments is expected to reach $424.6 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are an aging global population, an increase in breast cancer incidence, and increasing options as to treatment modalities in developed economies and new drug adoption in emerging economies.

North America accounts for 33.6% of solid tumor treatment demand, followed by Europe at 30.2% and the Asia Pacific region at 19.5%.

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

Financial Status

Repare's recent financial results are atypical of a clinical-stage biopharma in that they feature some revenue; the firm had significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with advancing its pipeline through clinical trials.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $83.7 million in cash and $15.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Repare intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although I would expect to see this element in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to advance clinical development of RP-3500; to fund continued development of our preclinical programs; and the remainder to fund working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Cowen, and Piper Sandler.

Commentary

Repare is seeking public capital market funding for its very early-stage pipeline of drug candidates.

The firm's lead candidate is preparing to enter Phase 1 safety trials sometime in the second half of 2020 if there are no COVID-19 delays.

The global market opportunity for treatments for solid tumors is enormous, but there are also numerous treatments and competitors seeking to provide treatment options in this large market.

In May 2020, the firm entered into a collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb to develop treatments for cancer using its SNIPRx platform to screen for potential targets.

BMY made a $50 million upfront payment and invested $15 million in the firm.

Repare has the ultimate potential to receive up to $3.0 billion in 'total milestones across all potential programs.' Each program can pay up to $301 million in success-based milestone payments.

Repare is very early stage but has an impressive collaboration with BMY.

When we learn more about the IPO's pricing and valuation assumptions, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

