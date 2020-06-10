Potential investors would have to pay a 4.36x price-to-sales multiple for the company, which appears to be fairly cheap compared to the highs of its trading range in the past.

Spotify (SPOT) has steady revenue growth going into the year due to its strong platform and personalized recommendations for customers. The company's data engine has been powering a flywheel effect for its music platform, with more customers leading to more data and better recommendations. Potential investors would have to pay a 4.36x price-to-sales multiple for the company, which appears to be fairly cheap compared to the highs of its trading range in the past 5 years. Despite some risks navigating through the current uncertainty, Spotify has a strong financial position to withstand any revenue shocks.

Personalization drives Spotify's value proposition

Spotify is the world's leading music streaming service provider. The company has transformed the music industry by allowing users to move from buying and owning music to allowing users to stream music on demand. Their business model currently involves both premium and ad-supported services.

But music distribution is generally a commoditized business. Any player with a large amount of resources can enter the space, build a large library of music, and offer the same music streaming service to customers. What sets Spotify apart is its music discovery service. Customers around the world trust Spotify to recommend them music that they would not have discovered on their own.

With more people listening to music, Spotify can enhance its recommendation algorithms and provide customers with a music selection that closely meets their preferences. This generates a flywheel effect, as the improved algorithms lead to better customer retention. Furthermore, better service for existing customers will likely lead to more new customers from referrals. Spotify has also been expanding its music library, which attracts users to its platform. The large user base will attract more artists to publish their music on Spotify's platform.

Spotify's financials have also been strong, with monthly active users and premium subscribers increasing 31% year-on-year. The company's total revenue also grew 22% from 1.5B euros to 1.8B euros.

Potential network effects emerging for podcasts

Spotify has been investing aggressively in podcasts, which has been paying off. 19% of the company's total monthly active users with podcast content, up from 16% in Q4 2019, and consumption continues to grow at triple-digit rates year-on-year. There are now more than 1 million podcasts available on Spotify's platform and they launched 78 Originals & Exclusives podcasts globally in the first quarter.

The investment in Podcasts is likely to play out well in the long term once the company becomes the market leader. If Spotify becomes the dominant platform for podcast listeners, content creators have very little incentive to shift their podcasts elsewhere. This would increase the quantity of high-quality podcasts on Spotify, which increases the engagement of Spotify customers to its platform. The company is still in the early stages of this development, but the potential for monetization is huge.

Impact on long-term prospects

We expect Spotify will achieve sales growth of roughly 20% over the next 10 years, driven by customer retention, new user growth, and increased ad-inventory. With a larger portion of sales driven by future podcast ads, Spotify should experience an expansion of gross margins from 25% to roughly 35%. The company has not been profitable, but we expect Spotify to drive efficiencies across its business as execution improves. As such, the company's operating margins should expand to roughly 15% over the next 10 years.

Investment Risks

The largest risk for Spotify would be competition, as companies like Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG), and Amazon (AMZN) may become more aggressive to grow its listeners. These larger companies do not rely on music to drive profitability and monetize users via other services. This increases the competitive pressure against Spotify for it to innovate beyond streaming music.

The music industry also faced multiple disruptions over the years, with shifts from cassettes to CDs to downloads. Spotify might be the current leader in music distribution but a technological innovation might render the company obsolete. Spotify has been addressing this risk by diversifying its content to podcasts, which we believe provides stronger long-term prospects.

Balance Sheet

Joe Rogan recently signed a blockbuster $100M deal to move his podcast exclusively to Spotify. Besides this deal, Spotify has been investing aggressively in building out its original podcast content. The good news is that the company has $1B in cash with no debt. Spotify also expects its free cash flow to be positive for the year. Hence, the company has enough funds to sustain its current operations and invest in its podcasts business.

Last quarter we called attention to the impact of timing shifts in certain payments to licensors. This shift in working capital inflated Free Cash Flow in Q4 and was anticipated to reverse this quarter as payments were made. Total Free Cash Flow was €(21) million in Q1 as a result. While this was the first operating cash outflow we've had in the past 9 quarters, the cash burn was actually less than we had anticipated. Offsetting some of the unfavorable movements in working capital was lower spend on PP&E related to office build-outs. We maintain positive working capital dynamics overall, and continue to expect that we will deliver positive Free Cash Flow for the year.

Valuation

With the more than 60% run-up since March, Spotify's price might appear to be overvalued to some. But based on its past 5 years' trading range of 2.78 to 6 price-to-sales ratio, the current price-to-sales ratio of 4.36 appears to be a good price for investors looking to build up a position in this company.

Takeaways

Spotify has built a personalization music brand with a strong algorithm engine that appeals to customers' listening preferences. The company has also been investing in its podcasts business to diversify away from the volatile music industry. Despite risks from the competition, Spotify should be able to carve out a decent chunk of the market for itself due to multiple network and flywheel effects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.