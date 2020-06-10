As the COVID curve flattens and we near a vaccine, domestic travel with recover more quickly than international, and LUV is a clear leader in that area.

Southwest is primed to benefit as more travelers get more comfortable with flying, evidenced by the seven straight weeks of nearly 20% increase in TSA throughput.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) are coming off a strong month that saw the domestic carrier soar above 50%. Airlines stocks in general have been big winners the past month as the economy continues to re-open, as the US Global Jets ETF (JETS) has soared over 50% as well the past month.

When COVID-rocked the US economy in the first quarter of 2020, shares of LUV were trading at a high of $58, but when stay at home restrictions were in place, shares cratered over 60%. The past month, with consumers showing signs of normalcy off the backs of an unexpected positive jobs report, LUV could continue to fly higher.

As TSA traffic numbers continue to rise and airline carriers increase the number of flights, I have added shares of LUV to my portfolio. The risks are still evident, but the stock still has plenty of room to run in this momentum recovery we are seeing.

TSA Throughput Numbers Are Trending Higher

Over the course of the past few weeks, TSA has seen a positive uptick in the number of passengers coming through their checkpoints, which usually equates to a positive for airlines. In mid-April, travelers passing through TSA checkpoints hit a low of 87,534, but as of Thursday June 4th, we saw nearly 400,000 passengers go through TSA. That is nearly a 350% increase and back in par with levels last seen in mid-March.

The throughput is still well behind the levels seen a year prior, which was 2.6 million travelers on June 4, 2019. On one hand it is an extremely positive sign that travelers are getting more comfortable with flying, and on the other hand, you can see just how much room for improvement there is to make.

In fact, looking at the TSA checkpoint travel numbers, the average number of travelers by week has increased from the prior week for seven straight weeks now. The increase has averaged nearly 20% each week. The average number of daily travelers over doubled from April to May, and June numbers are up 42% from May, thus far.

As the summer months are now here, it will be interesting to see how the US consumer gains more comfort with flying.

Flight Levels Will Return But The Momentum Trade Risks Are High

The increase in the TSA throughput numbers are great, but the risks are still plenty. COVID-19 numbers are still increasing, albeit in a slower fashion, but risks of contracting the disease can lead to many questions whether or not it is safe to be on an airplane.

Another risk in today’s market, which goes for many other names as well, is the strength of the momentum trade. Retail investors have poured into the market during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to more time at home with the restrictions and stimulus checks coming in. According to Traders Magazine, “heightened volumes are running upwards of 20%.”

TD Ameritrade reported that in April the firm averaged 3.051 million client trades per day, up 5% from March. This has without a debt fueled a lot of the continued rally we have seen in the market lately, which undoubtedly increases the risk levels in a stock like LUV.

LUV, in my estimation, is better positioned to weather the storm than other airlines due to their focus on domestic travel and the better balance sheet. As travelers become more comfortable overtime, I believe travelers will be more inclined for domestic travel than international flights due to the long duration of the flights combined with the health risks in other countries. In addition, we have seen a return of tensions between the US and China, which have limited the number of flights between the two countries. Airlines such as Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) rely on international travel, whereas Southwest is a leader in domestic travel.

However, the long-term investor in me believes more normal flying levels will return as the disease continues to flatten and a vaccine is on the horizon.

Southwest Is Positioned To Survive This But Valuation Is Being Questioned

Southwest is primed to whether this pandemic long-term, due to a strong balance sheet within the industry. The company saw and is continued to see deflated revenue numbers, but the government stepped in to help airlines right the ship with $3.2 billion in federal funding.

The $3.2 billion was the lowest within the major US carriers, but they also maintained a slower burn rate than the others, which again is a testament to why I prefer them within this space. According to management, the company is expected to see daily cash burn of $30 to $35 million.

The biggest risk as it stands right now is the valuation not equating to the recovery. As I mentioned, TSA traffic numbers continue to rise, but investors have pushed LUV shares higher on what seems like a daily basis. Shares of LUV currently trade at a P/E 12x, which is in-line with their five-year average of 13x.

Price to sales multiple shows a little more room to run at a multiple of 1x, which is under the five-year average of 1.4x. Things are anything but normal compared to the past five years, as such, short-term plays in the stock will come with added risks, but long-term I believe LUV will recover from this.

Another headwind for the industry, but one that LUV knows how to manage well, is the sustained period of low cost fares to help nudge consumers back into the air more quickly. The thing to remember is that the company has a long road to recovery, but any sizable pullback, which is expected given travel names in the airline and cruise space could see increased volatility in the coming weeks, and at that time could prove to be a solid long-term entry point.

Investor Takeaway

LUV is continuing to benefit from increased air travelers, albeit still low levels compared to prior year. As we near a vaccine and the pandemic levels flatten, adding some risk to my portfolio with LUV is worth the investment. LUV trades at a P/E of 12x and recently received an upgrade from Neutral to Buy from UBS, with a price target of $41.

Retail traders have poured into the market since the pandemic broke, which has largely fueled this momentum rally we have been seeing, but as the economy continues to reopen, businesses are bound to benefit.

LUV has a focus on domestic travel, which I believe will return before international travel, which better positions Southwest to recover more quickly than other US airlines.

As I stated above, this is a “risk addition” to my portfolio and I suggest you performing your own due diligence before making any trades. I like to maintain a well-balanced portfolio with ultra-growth options combined with my strong dividend stalwarts.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.