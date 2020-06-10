Its demise signals that oil and gas is ready to begin 'turning the corner' from its 5 years of grossly lagging the rest of the stock market.

Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) stock trading was halted this morning, under the speculation, noted at Bloomberg, that they are preparing for bankruptcy. This, after the company has had a massive rally over the last two days, a major beneficiary of the 'dash for trash' that seems to have overcome the energy sector in recent trading sessions.

We can talk about the silliness that has pervaded the markets, in general, where valuations are at such extended levels compared to earnings, and during a vicious, virus-inspired recession that investors are reaching for any kind of perceived possible value, such as an energy company in the depths of a debt spiral and likely to soon enter into Chapter 11. This energy behemoth - once worth $35B - is now trading wildly at a market cap almost 1/200th that size now and has given day traders a lot of opportunity to both make a quick killing or lose their shirts in a hurry. But that kind of trading is not what I recommend nor can I usefully help with.

There's a more direct point I want to make here. I have actually been waiting for the restructuring of Chesapeake for more than five years - and I believe the restructuring of Chesapeake Resources to represent a watershed moment for the oil and gas markets and a good one that needs to be heeded if you are an investor.

For those of us who have been watching the daily disaster that our domestic shale oil producers have created, we've been waiting for the 'natural' economic powers of creative destruction to weed out the bad actors in the space and make oil and gas an investable sector again. And we've been waiting a LONG time - at least since the major oil bust of 2014.

As my upcoming book recounts in detail, the US shale experiment has been a failure on virtually all levels - it has restricted oil and gas prices from rising, cutting profits and share appreciation for investors. It has endemically overproduced both oil and gas in all market conditions, whether those prices supported added barrels or not - and most often they did not. It has hindered the logical evolutionary emergence of natural gas, a cleaner and completely domestic fuel that really gives teeth to the cries for 'energy independence'. And finally, low prices have slowed the development of renewable sources as a major contributor to the global energy mix, which we all know are a necessary component to combat ever-accelerating climate change.

Of the worst offenders of the many in the oil patch, Chesapeake has been top on my radar since the days of Aubrey McClendon, the worst offender in a sea of them. Under his guidance, the company amassed leased acreage the size of West Virginia and the debt to pay for it in equal measure. Using this model, cash flow became critical to the company, forcing them to continue drilling - and pumping - in all market conditions. It also made shale players, and Chesapeake, in particular, incredibly vulnerable to dropping oil and gas prices, the first big crash of which we saw in 2014.

And we saw plenty of bankruptcies from that market bust - nearly 300 of them through 2015 and 2016 in the oil patch. But we never see the "big name" or two that would indicate to me that the energy sector had truly cleaned the house the way they needed to regain discipline, solid balance sheets, and sector-wide investability. Yes, oil prices found their way above $70 briefly in 2018, but, in response, US oil companies merely added increases in production to take advantage of those rising prices. In doing so, they alone precipitated the following bust in prices in late 2018 that the energy markets still labor under today.

In this latest swoon of oil prices, we've seen a few big fish go down recently, the most important being Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Ultra Petroleum (OTCPK:UPLCQ), but I've been waiting for Chesapeake (among a few others - Southwestern and Marathon, for example) to also show signs of imminent collapse to tell me that the tide in oil and gas was perhaps ready to turn the tide on its continuous drill/pump/bust death spiral.

For Chesapeake, it's been a long time coming. Their 1 for 200 reverse stock split in April told me they were getting close. But it was the completely untenable Saudi/Russian price war and the collapse of demand from the coronavirus that seemed to have sealed their fate.

We've witnessed oil and oil stocks lag virtually every other asset for nearly 6 years. It has been a tough time to be a trader of oil stocks, that's for sure. And Chesapeake's bankruptcy doesn't suddenly ring the 'all clear' to push your capital all in on energy stocks - particularly US-independent shale producers.

This chart from Art Berman makes a quality assessment of rig counts and their translation to production figures, and I agree with his analysis that the 216 shale rigs recorded in May 2020 will translate to a 2 million barrel a day drop in US production by Q2 2021. That means that not only will there be hundreds more restructurings or outright bankruptcies from this loss in revenue from the drop in cash flow, but that there will inevitably also be a natural supply shortage that will begin to emerge through the rest of this year and through the middle of the next.

The current 'clean out' of over-leveraged, undisciplined, and unprofitable US producers is just beginning and now seems more likely to be more complete during this bust as opposed to 2014. And a complete reboot of shale will be needed to avoid the boom/drill/pump/bust/rinse/repeat cycling we've seen since 2014.

I see the impending Chesapeake bankruptcy as an important 'canary in the coal mine' for investors looking to refocus - slowly - back on a sector of the market that has underperformed the indexes for nearly half a decade: oil and gas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.