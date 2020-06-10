This growth performance is thanks to AIA Group's focus on Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is currently the fastest growing market for insurance policies.

Hong Kong-based AIA Group is the third-largest life insurance company based on its market capitalization. It has higher valuation ratios than other life insurers.

The Seeking Alpha Premium's Quant Ratings System does not cover AIA Group (OTCPK:AAIGF). This insurance giant's stock has a 1-month price return of +8.87%. I still recommend AAIGF as a buy. Hong Kong-based AIA Group is the third-largest life insurance company by market capitalization. This company's stock is traded in America via OTC. AIA Group is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with ticker symbol HKG:1299. OTC stocks are not threatened by the new U.S. Senate bill that could probably delist some NYSE or NASDAQ-listed Chinese companies.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The gradual evaporation of fears over COVID-19 will eventually help AIA Group regain what it lost before this pandemic came around. AAIGF's YTD price return is still -11.10%. Stocks eventually recover what they lost when investors are no longer worried about a company's future. The chart above states that AAIGF is still below its 52-week high of $11.37. My fearless forecast is that more investors will eventually repurchase shares of AIA Group.

Further, it is a deviation that Western insurance firms like Sun Life (SLF) and Prudential (PRU) received much higher 1-month price return than AAIGF. AIA Group operates mainly in Hong Kong and in Asia Pacific countries. It has less exposure to the COVID-19 headwind that European or North American insurance companies are enduring.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Compared to Hong Kong/China, Europe and America have much more COVID-19 deaths and infections. Compared to AIA Group, Sun Life and Prudential are obviously facing greater number of hospitalization/life insurance death claims due to COVID-19. No thanks to COVID-19, there are more job losses in the United States than it is in Hong Kong. North American insurance firms face greater risk of default on premium payments. Paying monthly insurance premiums will be one of the least priorities of retrenched European or American workers.

AAIGF is a buy because the vast majority of its insurance business comes from Mainland China and Hong Kong. VONB means Value of New Business (new insurance policy sales). ANP means Annualized New Premiums.

(Source: AIA Group)

Unlike the United States, Hong Kong has contained its COVID-19 problem. Arduous efforts from the government helped China control the initial surge and second-wave of COVID-19 infections.

Asia Pacific Focus Makes AIA Group A Long-Term Champion

You go long on AAIGF because of its focus on Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific is now the fastest growth driver for the global insurance industry. China, India, and South East Asian countries have low penetration rates for life insurance. The relatively younger population of Asia also bodes well for AIA Group. Its future life insurance customers can live longer. Life insurance holders who live longer also pay premiums for a much longer duration.

(Source: AIA Group)

AIA Group's stock is a buy because it is 100% focused on Asia-Pacific. It never made any attempt to penetrate North America or Europe. Those regions are zero-growth markets for insurance. AIA Group's 100 years of experience also makes it the better bet on Asia-Pacific. Except for the Philippines, AIA Group and its subsidiaries will continue to outperform American or European insurance firms who are trying to find growth in Asia.

Sun Life, MetLife (MET), Manulife (MFC), and Prudential operate in Asia. They failed to stop the high growth rate of AIA Group. Proof of this is AIA Group's 5-year average 27.66% annual revenue growth rate. The double-digit annual revenue growth performance of AIA Group is why its stock has higher valuation ratios than many of its peers.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

It took just five years for AIA Group to more than double its total revenue. AIA Group's total revenue in 2015 was just $22.5 billion. By end of 2019, it was already $47.94 billion. The chart below also states that AIA Group also tripled its operating income between 2015 and 2019. This tripling of operating income in 5 years is compelling reason to go long on AAIGF. AIA Group obviously has excellent management and sales teams.

(Seeking Alpha Premium)

The tripling of operating income in 5 years helped AIA Group more than double its net income over the same period. It is always best for investors to bet on a consistently profitable company. AIA Group's 10-year history shows it's a consistent net profit winner.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Better Growth Is Why AAIGF Has Higher-Than-Peers Valuation

AIA Group's core focus on Asia is why it has better growth performance than its sector peers. Most investors give higher valuation to companies that are growing faster than its rivals. The chart below illustrates that AAIGF has higher TTM P/E GAAP, TTM Price/Sales, and TTM Price/Book valuation multiples than Sun Life and Prudential.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The relative undervaluation of PRU against AAIGF is because Prudential Financial's 5-year annual revenue growth rate is only 4.01%. Sun Life Financial's 5-year annual average revenue growth is 12.46%. I repeat, investors will always put more value in a company that is doing consistently higher revenue growth. AIA Group is a buy because it operates in Asia Pacific which is the fastest-growing opportunity for life insurance. The estimated 12.8% in Emerging Asia's annual life insurance premiums is higher than North America's 1.9%.

(Source: Munich RE)

The other reason why AIA Group is valued higher than PRU or SLF is because of its better profitability and balance sheet. Please evaluate the comparative chart below. Prudential is cheaply valued because it's a low growth firm that is also saddled by a total debt of $37.89 billion. Prudential's current market cap is now only $27.35 billion - less than its total debt.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

Conclusion

There are risks involved when investing in life insurance companies while there is an ongoing global pandemic. Going long on AAIGF is just safer because there's relatively low COVID-19 deaths/infection rates in Asia. AIA Group is a true momentum growth company that is focused on the best market for insurance, Asia Pacific.

The pandemic threat is just temporary. AAIGF also touts a very robust balance sheet. It has a total cash position of $87.39 billion. AIA Group's total debt load is only $8.30 billion while its TTM levered free cash flow is $20.41 billion. Quarantines and travel restrictions are obviously why AAIGF suffered a 27% year-over-year drop in value of new business in Q1 2020. Insurance agents weren't able to go out and attract more insurance policy buyers. I am a Filipino. Asians like me still want face-to-face sales pitches when it comes to purchasing insurance policies. Most of us are not just going to buy insurance online.

Now that Asian countries have relaxed their COVID-19 policies, face mask-wearing AIA Group insurance agents are again actively trying to persuade people to buy new life and health insurance policies. Easing of pandemic containment/restrictions will help AIA Group achieve better new business sales in the second half of 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.