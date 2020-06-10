With that in mind, I would no longer regard Broadcom as undervalued, but the company is still interesting for long-term investors.

Broadcom's P/E ratio seems to be unreasonably high. But you shouldn't let that blind you, though, because cash flow is decisive here.

Broadcom has fallen extremely low in the COVID-19 crisis. Meanwhile, however, Broadcom is even back above the level before the COVID-19 volatility erupted.

Introduction

In my last article, I explained why I am increasing my shares in Broadcom (AVGO). As a reminder, we were more or less at the climax of the COVID-19 crisis, but Broadcom was undervalued in my eyes. In the meantime, the sentiment has changed from fear to greed and companies have risen again toward the sky.

I think that Broadcom is still not significantly overvalued. Above all, investors should not be put off by the high P/E ratio. Cash flow is the decisive factor here, and I will show you in the article why this is the case. However, the perfect window of opportunity created by COVID-19 has closed.

I took advantage of the COVID-19 price drop

Broadcom has fallen extremely low in the COVID-19 crisis. Relatively quickly, it became clear that this was an excellent opportunity for long-term investors. Even though I saw the risk of a falling knife, I still bought shares. The following mindset drove me:

Investors tend to mourn when prices fall and say: "Prices are now back at the level of x years ago. These years have been wasted years." I think that's the wrong mindset. These price resets are a gift for long-term investors. With the fresh capital, they can use this window opened by the price drops, travel back in time, and increase their initial base.

Of course, I could rely on my luck. After the purchase, Broadcom crashed further at first. Well, that happens, I guess. Market timing is not possible. Nevertheless, since my recommendation to buy, prices have risen again by almost 30 percent.

(Source: Price gains since my last buy rating)

Meanwhile, Broadcom is even back above the level before the COVID-19 volatility erupted.

Data by

YCharts

Don't be blinded by the P/E ratio

Investors who have been on the sidelines are now naturally wondering whether they should still invest now or whether the train has left the station. I believe it is never too late to buy great companies and keep them for years, even if the return is, of course, lower. I also think that Broadcom is not greatly overrated. The problem you may have is undoubtedly the high P/E ratio. However, you should not be blinded by this. Cash flow is the decisive factor at Broadcom.

The current ratio is beyond reasonable

If you only look at the P/E ratio, the following picture results:

Data by

YCharts

As you can see, the P/E ratio is beyond any reasonable value. Also, historically, it is far beyond the 3-year Median.

Cash flow is decisive

Instead of focusing on the net income, you should look at the cash flow development at Broadcom. Just take the cash flow statement from the last Sec Filing. You can see here how strongly net income has fluctuated in recent years while operating cash flow has risen steadily. This is because the earnings were distorted by measures that did not result in a cash drain. Last year, these measures mainly included amortization and stock-based compensation. Conversely, deferred taxes and non-cash taxes, in particular, distorted net income significantly in 2018.

(Source: Broadcom, Sec Filing)

Dividends are more than safe

As you can see, dividends are more than twice covered by free cash flow, so I would consider the dividend to be safe.

(Source: Cash flow covers dividends easily, dividendstocks.cash)

With a current yield of 4 percent and considerable growth in recent years, Broadcom continues to be interesting for cash flow-oriented investors (just as a little fun fact: If you had invested in Broadcom five years ago, you now have a yield on cost of 9 percent). Apart from the COVID-19 peak, the dividend yield is historically high due to last year's increases. The yield is well above the average ten-year and the average two-year yield.

(Source: Historically high dividend yield, dividendstocks.cash)

Gradually, however, things are getting tight

Broadcom is, therefore, still worth an investment. However, the window of opportunity to get the company for little money has closed. Measured in terms of adjusted earnings, Broadcom has already reached its fair value. If we focus less on profit and more on cash flow, Broadcom is also only slightly undervalued.

(Source: Fair value calculation Broadcom)

Key Takeaway

What you should take away from this article is that Broadcom's intrinsic value is difficult to measure with the company's profit or net income. It is better to look at the cash flow. Here you can see that Broadcom has grown massively in the last few years and could afford its generous dividend policy. It is also clear that the dividend is currently not at risk, as Broadcom can easily afford it from its cash flow.

Currently, however, the share price is already higher than before the outbreak of COVID-19 volatility. Correspondingly, the company is currently only fair valued based on adjusted profit and cash flow. That indicates that the short-term upside potential may be limited. However, the dividend yield of 4 percent is still high enough to make Broadcom interesting for long-term dividend investors.

Broadcom is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.