We think this company can be a winner. But the stock price is high vs. fundamentals and we're looking for a better moment to go all-in.

In addition, the market's belief that Slack is like Zoom, but different, is just not correct - that's one of the reasons the stock fell after last week's Q1 earnings.

This is a young public company that has yet to master the art of the earnings dance. So far the stock has dropped on every earnings release.

A Little Context

Our business, Cestrian Capital Research, is run by old folks. These latest incarnations of cloud computing are a very long way from our first rodeo. Between us, we cut our teeth on telnet and timeshare, once marveled at the blazing transmission speed of a 28.8Kbps modem, and if you pushed us we would admit to still trusting a command line interface more than a GUI, because, well, who knows what that GUI is doing when we aren't looking. You get the picture. Just because something is the new new thing doesn't make us excited. If anything, the opposite. So when we say below that we think Slack Technologies (WORK) might have a bright future, don't assume that's because we think it's cool or new or we're just riding the work from home theme. Assume we're miserable, cynical and difficult to impress and you won't be far wrong. So now you can interpret what follows.

Enterprise Software 101, Or, If GNU's Not Unix, Then Slack Is Certainly Not Zoom

If you have things to do today, don't talk to us about enterprise software, we can bore you for hours on the topic. One of the reasons we enjoy writing on SeekingAlpha so much is that it gives us a periodic outlet for our incessant internal monologue about software companies. (Our recent SA blog post, Why Cloud Stocks Always Look Expensive, gives you the lens through which we look at software stocks).

Broadly speaking there are two kinds of applications in use within the enterprise.

The first might be termed discrete apps. They don't really integrate with anything, don't handle corporate data, don't lend themselves to analytics, tend to have fairly lightweight system requirements, and so forth.

The second might be termed apps in the workflow. They need to be deeply embedded in corporate systems, integrated with other apps and microservices (the artist formerly known as middleware), logging systems, security systems and so forth.

The market at large in the rush to buy what it deems "work from home" stocks has not differentiated between the above, and that's why Zoom (ZM) and Slack (WORK) have gotten mixed up in folks' minds and why there was in our view such a disappointment with WORK's Q1 numbers.

Let us explain.

In the early days of today's cloud, Salesforce.com (CRM)'s first app, sales force automation, was a discrete app. It was in essence a standalone cold-calling and prospecting tool. Since all CTOs were suspicious of putting corporate data in the cloud, many sales departments simply bought CRM on their corporate credit cards and used multiple single-user licenses to run their sales teams. It was only much later that CRM became socially acceptable in the C-suite and started getting deployed on a true enterprise basis - sitewide licensing, integrated with other systems, etc. So it moved from a discrete app to a workflow app. Indeed CRM as a company is busy wiring itself into the guts of the enterprise - that's one of the reasons they bought the integration software business MuleSoft (former ticker MULE).

ZM is a discrete app. It's a quick and easy way to host one to one or multiparty videocalls, screen sharing and other simple tools. The user interface is better than previous-generation vendors have managed in videoconferencing, and the reliability of connection seems better too. We like ZM. Cestrian staff hold long position(s) in the stock and we use the product within our business. ZM lets you do the basics for free, and if you want to do anything more than short one to one calls, you have to start paying. Kudos to ZM for this, the company is hugely cash generative even whilst growing like a weed. The amounts of money are small and, in old-line Miller Heiman speak, the user-buyer is the same person as the economic-buyer. So that means the hurdle from free to paid is low. And that is the reason ZM has done so well converting from free to paid users.

WORK however is a workflow app. It doesn't take much research to work this out. The first clue being in the title, well, the ticker anyway. Also, if you look at their homepage, it says: "Slack is the collaboration hub that brings the right people, information and tools together to get work done ... millions of people around the world use Slack to connect their teams, unify their systems and drive their business forwards." Sounds like workflow, right?

Now, when you see the phrase "unifying systems", you can translate that to "long sales cycle and tricky implementation cycle". And you can translate that again into "slow to grow, hard to replace, likely to be very profitable and slow to decline once it reaches maturity".

You see if you are going to spend let's say a year selling your new way of working into a corporate CTO, and a subsequent few months implementing the software resplendent with a whole lot of slideware about how internal processes are going to change (they won't, but the slides look cool and help get the procurement budget approved) you aren't going to be growing all that quickly, unless you are employing all the enterprise salespeople in the industry and then you are going to be burning money like you won't believe.

WORK has solved for this with its freemium model. You can start using WORK today for nothing - it takes about three minutes to set up the basic version and start working with colleagues, clients or business partners within the collaboration tool. (As with ZM, we like WORK. Cestrian staff hold long position(s) in the stock and we use the product within our business). Their approach is a lot like CRM's was back in the days of yore. Get employees using the product for free then hassling the C-suite to buy it on an enterprise-wide basis. We applaud this approach, it's a lot cheaper than paying an army of enterprise sales execs and comes with fewer HR problems too.

But ultimately, unlike those early CRM sales, the user-buyer and the economic-buyer are different people. And, crucially, unlike CRM, once the deployment starts to scale and the CTO gets involved as an economic buyer, a problem rears its head. The user-buyer is not necessarily a revenue generator in the enterprise. Although corporate CTOs detest and despise their own salespeople, and don't on principle want to do anything that salespeople want to do (like, to leave the building, talk to customers, have software work with existing business processes, that kind of thing), in the end, corporate CEOs figure that their bonus money needs revenue and revenue needs salespeople and salespeople need a CRM system and they all seem to be clamoring for this one ... so what do I care as long as it works, is secure, and won't imperil my stock award. So having the C-suite buy revenue-generating CRM deployments isn't so hard. But having the C-suite pay big for a collaboration tool that promises to "make life easier" (meh) or, wait for it, "replace email" - well, that's not so easy.

So WORK isn't going to grow as fast as ZM - it just can't. The time to revenue for WORK in any given customer is always going to be longer. But you saw the market last week dump WORK because it didn't deliver as exciting a quarter as ZM. This just means the market doesn't understand the difference between the two business models.

WORK, if it works out over the long term, can be a very sticky recurring-revenue, high-margin machine. It probably won't ever grow much faster than say 30% per annum over the medium term, because its sales and implementation cycles are too long and cumbersome. But it can probably reach 30%+ EBITDA margins at scale, and generate plenty of cash along the way. Those sorts of companies can be very nice to own.

ZM has had an absolutely incredible run. It can keep growing. The videoconferencing market has always been kept small by the poor products that serve it and the shoddy telecom infrastructure over which it has to run. ZM is addressing some of those problems and the Covid crisis simply accelerated an already high-growth business.

But these stocks are completely different propositions. WORK can win over the long term. ZM has already won and now needs to protect its position and keep growing all at the same time. WORK is a slow-burn stock, ZM fast-twitch. So if you want to make short-term trades on WORK, just look for fast twitches up or down, and consider trading in the other direction. That worked on the Q1 earnings day - down 20% overnight, recovered at least 10% of that the following day and has crept up a little since then too. We highlight a potential trading channel in our stock chart below.

Which takes us to our next topic.

WORK Doesn't Work Well On Earnings Days

The Q1 earnings report for WORK was hardly unique in delivering a disappointment. Here's the stock chart since WORK joined the public market. The earnings days are highlighted with an "E". It gets ugly after each one.

Source: TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

This means there is a disconnect between what the market is expecting and what the company is delivering. And that means the company isn't communicating effectively. To play earnings day well as the reporter, you play the beat and raise game and you manage your messaging all quarter long - in fact all day every day. Investor Relations shouldn't be the department you give the small dark offices to - it's core business, they ought to get the good parking spots. You want a nice quiet beat and a modest raise, every quarter. And if you think the stock price is getting ahead of itself, you should be talking things down not up during the quarter. This quarter, WORK got talked up by the market and the company did nothing to talk it back down again - and that's another reason the stock plunged after the print.

The Numbers Tell The Story

This company is growing well, has high gross margins (indicating plenty of proprietary intellectual property), plenty of cash in the bank to sustain its current losses, and seems to manage its working capital well in the manner of the better cloud software companies. And whilst it does have those losses, and both EBITDA and cashflow margins are improving - meaning, moving towards the positive - in each of the last three quarters. This is good.

Source: YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

The company's challenge is now to go one of two ways, in our view. It either has to hype it all up, burn more money and go for faster growth, raising more equity along the way to fuel that growth - or else flex its muscles, start converting more free users to paid, a la ZM, putting prices up for existing users, and getting focused on becoming cash generative and accounting-profitable. Right now the growth rates aren't enough to support a 20x forward revenue valuation (see below), and an earnings- or cashflow-based valuation approach doesn't work because there isn't any earnings or cashflow.

Valuation

Source: YCharts.com, Company Q1 Earnings Press Release, Cestrian Analysis

At the time of writing, WORK is valued at 27x TTM revenue and 20x FY21 (current year) revenue. That's punchy for a company growing revenue at 37%, which is the midpoint of the CEO's guide - especially when it is yet to be profitable or cash generative.

Stick or Twist?

We have a hunch that WORK is going to work out well. We think that mainly by proxy. Microsoft (MSFT) seems very worried about WORK and is both pushing its competitor product, Teams, very hard indeed AND giving it away for free. Amazon (AMZN) by contrast, which doesn't have a competing product, just inked a partnership with WORK. We haven't seen MSFT this rattled about anything since Satya Nadella took over as CEO. Also, as users of the product, we find it a joy. Seamless for internal and external use, we have yet to experience any downtime, the look & feel is excellent and the compute resource burden seems light. We can't be the only ones that like it.

So from a personal account perspective, Cestrian staff hold long position(s) in WORK and those positions will likely be added to over time. As a house, we're at Neutral for the moment but looking for reasons to go to Buy. We just aren't there yet. The market is crazy-hot and yet WORK is down big from its recent highs. That tells you there's probably a better day to go all-in on WORK.

So for now it's Neutral, but our subscribers shouldn't be surprised to see us move to Buy in the not too distant future.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 10 June 2020.

