This potentially provides new investors with a long-term orientation a growing 3%+ yield from a Dividend Aristocrat in the insurance industry.

Due to concerns over COVID liability and equity portfolio losses Cincinnati Financial has declined over 30% in price year to date.

Note: This article was originally published on June 2, 2020, for the CFK community.

Executive Summary

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) is a lesser-known insurance dividend aristocrat whose underwriting excellence has been serving shareholders for about 6 decades. The Ohio-based insurer, founded in 1950, is a property and casualty multiline insurer, which provides products for various business lines.

Thanks to its agency-centered business model (products distributed by independent local agents), the company has local hands on presence throughout the U.S.

Source: Cincinnati Financials’ Investor Handout

Although Cincinnati Financial is lesser known than other big names in the property and casualty insurance industry, like AIG (AIG), Allstate (ALL) or Progressive (PGR), it doesn't mean that being a shareholder in the company can’t be a winning bet. 2019 was an extraordinary year for Cincinnati Financials’ shareholders, as the stock rallied by more than 35%.

Data by YCharts

The stock price increase resulted from an improvement in underwriting margins and the overall equity market rally. However, the company reported huge losses for Q1 2020, suffering from a drop in its equity portfolio value and a deteriorating combined ratio, affected by higher catastrophe losses.

In addition, analysts and investors are concerned about the potential adverse impacts of COVID19 on the commercial insurance portfolio, as it seems Cincinnati Financials’ policy wording does not explicitly exclude the pandemic risk.

From its peak, CINF’s market capitalization declined by almost 40%, while other property and casualty insurers lost “only” 10% to 30% of their market caps.

Data by YCharts

With 59 years of uninterrupted dividend growth and a reasonably-well covered payout ratio, (around 70%), Cincinnati seems to be quite attractive for the patient dividend seeker, looking for a 3%+ yield.

The Mark-to-market Approach: A Double-Edged Sword

Mark-to-market or fair value accounting refers to accounting for the "fair value" of an asset or liability based on the current market price, or the price for similar assets and liabilities, or based on another objectively assessed "fair" value.

Mark-to-market accounting can change values on the balance sheet as market conditions change. In contrast, historical cost accounting, based on past transactions, is simpler, more stable, and easier to perform, but does not represent current market value. It summarizes past transactions instead. Mark-to-market accounting can become volatile if market prices fluctuate greatly or change quickly and unpredictably.

Since the beginning of 2018, insurers and others have had to recognize changes in the fair value of their equity investments through their income statement. Before, insurance companies could reflect the changes directly onto the balance sheet through accumulated other comprehensive income.

While these changes directed by the accounting standards boards are seen as a positive step forward for those who advocate for greater transparency in accounting numbers, some companies, like investment companies, are clearly not very supportive. Warren Buffett has called this situation a “nightmare” because its use would significantly distort the profit picture.

While this new rule positively affected most insurers during 2019, Buffet’s nightmare scenario came true in Q1 2020. At the start of the year, a lot of investors expected the 11-year bull market to continue into 2020, only to be shockingly disabused of that notion by the effects of COVID-19. As a result, the Dow and the S&P fell from record highs to bear-market territory in a matter of weeks.

During the first quarter of 2020, Cincinnati Financial recognized a $1.303 billion change in the fair value of equity securities still held, resulting in a whopping drop in net income. The insurer recorded a $1.226 billion loss for the first quarter of 2020, compared with net income of $695 million.

Although the unrealized losses adversely affected the company’s income, Cincinnati Financials’ equity portfolio still holds $2.5 billion in appreciated value before taxes. In other words, the gain is lesser than it used to be.

Total All Common Stock (in billions) Book Value Fair Value Unrealized Gains/(Losses) $3.5 $6.0 $2.5

Source: Portfolio of securities owned

In addition, the equity portfolio remains well diversified, with many large caps, is considered resilient, and has likely seen a meaningful rebound. With SPY (SPY) up almost 19% so far in Q2, we estimate CINF’s equity portfolio should also have rebounded over $1 billion (>$6 per share).

Source: Portfolio of securities owned

Thus, new accounting rules leave Cincinnati Financial highly exposed to equity market volatility with the equity portfolio represented 34.1% of the company’s overall $17.6 billion investment portfolio.

Source: Cincinnati’s Q1 2020 Report

This represents a much higher share of the company’s total portfolio than many peers. For example, Travelers, Inc. (TRV) held only $342 million of equities as of March 31, 2020, or 0.4% of the investment portfolio (at fair value).

Source: Travelers, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Report

Chubb (CB), another P&C insurance behemoth, only held $2.1 billion of equity securities, or 2.4% of the total fair-valued portfolio.

Source: Chubb Limited’s Q1 2019 Report

As a result, Chubb and Travelers recognized investment losses during the first quarter, but the amount was significantly less than for Cincinnati. Likewise, their rebound is likely to be significantly smaller.

To put it simply, Cincinnati suffered from two adverse effects in Q1: an overweight position in equity securities (compared with the other insurers) and a bear market during the first quarter of 2020. If the portfolio was not changed significantly in Q2, they should see a significant benefit from the equity portfolio’s rebound (>$6 per share).

The Threat Of COVID19 On Commercial Business

During the Q1 2020 conference call, analysts were concerned about the potential impacts of COVID19 on the underwriting margin of the commercial segment. Steven Johnston, the CEO of the Cincinnati Financial, emphasized that commercial property policies in states where the company actively writes business do not contain a specific exclusion for COVID-19. The primary reason for this non-exclusion of pandemic risk is, commercial property policies do not provide coverage for business interruption claims unless there is direct physical damage or loss to property, and the virus does not produce direct physical damage.

Cincinnati Financial provides the following commercial insurance coverages:

Commercial casualty – Provides coverage to businesses against third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, including injuries sustained from products or liability related to professional services. Specialized casualty policies may include similar coverage such as umbrella liability or employment practices. The commercial casualty business line includes liability coverage written as part of commercial package policies. Commercial property – Provides coverage for loss or damage to buildings, inventory and equipment caused by covered causes of loss such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft and vandalism, as well as business interruption resulting from a covered loss. Commercial property also includes other coverages such as inland marine, which covers losses related to builder’s risk, cargo or equipment. Various property coverages can be written as stand-alone policies or can be added to a commercial package policy. Commercial auto – Protects businesses against liability to others for both bodily injury and property damage, medical payments to insureds and occupants of their vehicles, physical damage to an insured’s own vehicle from collision and various other perils, and damages caused by uninsured motorists. Workers’ compensation – Covers employers for government-specified benefits from work-related injuries to employees. Other commercial lines – This includes several other types of insurance products for businesses, including surety lines, director and officer (D&O) liability insurance, specialized coverage providing protection for loss or damage to boilers and machinery.

In 2019, net written premiums collected by the commercial segment represented more than 58% of the total premiums paid in.

Source: Cincinnati Financial’s Annual Report

In other words, economic consequences related to the COVID19 could affect the profitability of the insurer significantly. Particularly if Cincinnati was obliged to pay business interruption claims related to COVID19 consequences, and/or liability claims as people try to sue the businesses they cover for allowing conditions which resulted in them getting COVID (for example, liability insurance for nursing homes)?

In my opinion, commercial casualty and other commercial policies which make up 41% of the commercial insurance portfolio could be affected.

A Resilient Insurance Portfolio

Cincinnati is an insurer, which succeeds by generating underwriting gains over the cycle. From 2010 to 2019, the combined ratio (a measure of profitability) oscillated between 91.1% and 109.3%, with a 10-year average of 97.02%. Over the last ten years, the insurance portfolio generated annual losses only twice, in 2010 and 2011. However, Cincinnati has underperformed compared to peers.

Source: Annual reports of the different companies

In part this is because other insurers, like Chubb or Travelers, Inc. operate in niche markets (agricultural insurance business for Chubb, and fidelity and bonding insurance market for Travelers, Inc.). Niche markets can be more profitable than traditional markets, like the motor insurance business or property insurance segment, as there are fewer competitors.

Does It Mean Cincinnati Financial Is A Bad Company?

Let me give you the answer right now: Cincinnati Financial is a well-run firm.

Cincinnati Financial has been founded in 1950 and has been paying an increasing dividend for more than fifty years without interruption. The insurer survived many crises and countless natural disasters, without cutting or halting the dividend payment. Any investors who invested in the insurance firm have been rewarded fairly, via the book value growth and the dividend increase.

By itself, issuing a growing dividend is not a difficult thing. Doing so without destroying underlying book and shareholders’ value however is a much more challenging exercise. In the last ten years, the dividend has not been covered twice, in 2011 and 2018.

Source: Cincinnati Financial’s Investor Handout

This however is the nature of an insurance company. Some years have greater losses than others. In 2011, the company suffered from higher than expected catastrophe losses, while 2018 results were affected by unrealized equity losses due to the end-of-year market pullback.

Unlike other insurers, such as Aflac (AFL), Travelers, or, more recently, Chubb, Cincinnati Financial is not in the habit of actively repurchasing its shares. Between 2010 and 2019, the number of shares outstanding has remained roughly stable at around 163 million.

During the same period, Travelers, Inc. reduced the number of outstanding shares by more than 40%, while Aflac repurchased more than 21% of its shares. Chubb only resumed share repurchases three years ago, after completing the integration process between itself and ACE. However, since then Chubb has repurchased its shares on a grand scale, spending $801 million, $1.04 billion, and $1.5 billion in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively. This represents a return to shareholders of $3.34 billion, in addition to the dividends paid.

What has Cincinnati Financial done over the last three years in terms of share buybacks? Practically nothing. The number of shares outstanding between 2017 and 2019 fell from 163.9 million to 162.9 million, a decrease of less than 0.01%.

Does this mean that Cincinnati Financial was wrong not to buy back its shares, unlike its peers? I don't think so.

As Jonathan Weber showed in his article "BuyBacks: Do They Generate Alpha?", buyback programs are often misused and can lead to value destruction, or at least less than optimal capital allocation.

A 100% mechanical approach to share buybacks is often seen as a good thing by most shareholders (i.e., fewer shares in circulation = a mechanical increase in EPS and DPS). However, share buybacks, as Warren Buffett explained, are only accretive for shareholders when the company is trading below its intrinsic value. Good management is usually best able to decide when and why a share buyback program is more beneficial to shareholders than a dividend increase or the acquisition of a competitor.

I do not criticize the approach implemented by Chubb, Aflac, or Travelers, Inc. I myself am a shareholder of Aflac and consider that this approach has the merit of offering shareholders a reassuring and long-term vision of the capital allocation policy.

The philosophy advocated by Cincinnati seems slightly different and more in line with the fundamental reason for a share buyback: to buy back its shares only when the repurchase is (1) accretive and (2) the best option for the company.

During the 2008-2009 crisis, Cincinnati took advantage of the volatility of the equity market to buy back a significant portion of its shares. During the first half of 2008, the insurer had repurchased 3.8 million shares. Since then, the number of shares outstanding has remained relatively stable, ranging between 162 and 164 million.

The situation changed slightly in the first quarter of 2020. Due to the fear caused by the COVID19, the equity market fell, driving most stocks to the bottom, especially financials such as banks, credit card issuers, and insurance companies.

During the first quarter, Cincinnati Financial took the opportunity to buy back 2.5 million shares for approximately $250 million. The number of shares outstanding fell to 160 million, a 1.4 percent decline from the same period last year.

The average purchase price was $102.62 per share. Since then, the share price has been around $55-$60, with a low of approximately $50. The real question for current and potential future Cincinnati shareholders is this: Should Cincinnati Financial continued to buy back its stock aggressively?

If the company has the necessary liquidity, I would say yes, without hesitation. For the same amount as in the first quarter, Cincinnati could buy back more than 4.3 million shares or 2.7% of the outstanding shares.

Unfortunately, at the last conference call, Michael Sewell, Cincinnati's CFO, gave an answer that leaves shareholders with little hope for further share buybacks. Following a question from an analyst about potential additional buybacks, Michael Sewel answered the following:

So we have achieved what we have done and I probably do not see any other buybacks through the remainder of the year as part of our maintenance program.

In my opinion, continuing the share buyback program is a good idea in terms of capital allocation, even if significant uncertainties remain in claims' experience and volatility of financial results.

At the current price, Cincinnati could repurchase its shares at 1.2 times book value. In contrast, the company has been trading at around 1.3 to 1.8 times book value for the last three years. The return on equity was about 12% over the same period, with an extraordinary performance in 2019 (a 20%+ RoE).

Data by YCharts

Several factors can justify the 1.3-1.8 times the book valuation:

(1) Rising financial results, mainly due to the rally of the financial markets, driven by the stock market euphoria of investors and rather positive economic indicators. Again so far in Q2 we see a >$6 per share rebound in book value thanks to probable investment gains.

(2) An improved underwriting result, due to a decrease in the impact of natural catastrophes, coupled with rate increases, as well as the successful integration of MSP Underwriting, an experienced property and aviation underwriter operating in the London market.

However, Cincinnati may not be able to generate double-digit RoE in 2020 due to net unrealized YTD losses on the equity portfolio, and a deterioration in underwriting margins.

For the first quarter of 2020, the combined ratio deteriorated by 5.5 points from 93% to 98.5%.

Source: Cincinnati Financial’s Q1 2020 Report

The deterioration of the combined ratio was mainly related to the increase in the cost of natural catastrophes. No impact associated with COVID19 has yet been observed.

In segment terms, the deterioration of the combined ratio was mainly due to the increase in the commercial line's loss ratio, resulting from an increase in Large Loss costs. The commercial segment could generate additional losses due to the impact of COVID19 on the US economy (e.g., business interruption or liability costs).

On the other hand, coronavirus-related restrictions (social distancing and stay-at-home orders) are expected to impact the personal insurance portfolio positively, despite the 15% discount offered by the Group to its policyholders. In particular, less driving has meant significantly less auto claims in the Commercial Auto segment.

Is now a good time to invest in Cincinnati Financial?

This is the second hardest question of all, whether to buy or not. (From my point of view, the hardest investment decision remains “When to sell a stock?”)

Dividend Aristocrat investors would tell you, "With a 50+ year dividend growth history, a resilient company, a 4% yield, come on mate, go for it" and if it goes down again, they would tell you "Time to add."

I'm not going to give you that advice; but I'm not going to tell you, "Stay out of the way" either. Unfortunately, my answer is in between. To be completely transparent, I am quite unable to determine the actual impact of COVID19 on the Cincinnati Financial insurance portfolio and concerned about it.

According to Lloyd's of London, COVID19 could cost insurers more than $200 billion, including $100 billion related to paid claims. However, that $100 billion will not be paid only by American insurers. The pandemic is global and European insurers, such as Generali or AXA, will also be affected. Furthermore, historically one of the best times to invest in insurers is after they as a group see large losses. This is because rate competition tends to lessen, and rates to rise in order to compensate for the insurance loss.

The U.S. market represents about 30% of the world's insurance market. A rather simplistic approach would suggest that COVID19 would cost non-life insurers in the U.S. market $30 billion. In 2018, Cincinnati Financial's market share was 0.74%, all lines combined.

Source: NAIC’s 2018 Industry Report

However, this includes the personal lines segment, especially auto insurance, where Cincinnati has a smaller presence since it is mainly exposed to commercial risks. In the Commercial Multi-Peril market, Cincinnati Financial had a market share of 2.89% in 2018, while the insurer holds 1.33% of the "Other Liability" market.

Let us assume that Cincinnati Financial's exposure to COVID19 is between 1% and 3%; in this case, the final cost to the insurer would be between $300 million and $900 million. This assumption neglects two aspects: (1) the potential effect of reinsurance and (2) the denial of some claims due to exclusions in the contract. If Cincinnati manages to reject between 10 and 25% of the claims, the cost will drop significantly. In the end, the potential cost of COVID19 could be between $225 million and $810 million.

Cincinnati's equity was $8.0 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019. We expect that to rise to $9 billion due to equity gains since. In other words, excluding the effects related to the unrealized losses on shares, COVID19 could impact the insurer's equity by up to 9%.

The price to tangible book value is around 1.2, while the 5-year average is approximately 1.3 - 1.5.

Data by YCharts

In other words, about a 25% discount to norm excluding the COVID19 effect. A few weeks ago, the discount was more like 40 - 50%. People who bought at the lows benefited from an increase of more than 20-25% in the price, fantastic for just a few weeks. Note: if one takes March 31st $50.02 book value and adds $6 for the equity rebound, you get $56.02. A 1.4 multiple on this would give us a $78.42 price target, or 30% of potential upside. However, it does not include future underwriting losses or gains.

As I have said before, any potential investor's first question should be whether COVID19 will bring the company down. While I do think the insurer is going to lose some more feathers in this story, honestly, I don’t think it in danger of receivership or even significant long-term loss. This is merely a setback, different than previous catastrophic events, but on the same scale.

However, caution still remains the order of the day, in my opinion. Any investor who would like to buy Cincinnati Financial shares should not do an "all-in", but instead consider stepping into a normal sized position. I know that it is sometimes disturbing to increase your position as a stock moves upwards, but if you are the "buy and hold" type, a difference of $5 or 10 dollars in average price shouldn’t make that much difference.

Apart from the current valuation of the company given the potential risks related to COVID19, some bearish or more prudent investors could question the dividend sustainability as well. Even if the past does not bode well for the future, I can say that increasing the dividend for almost 60 years remains a significant future indicator of future dividend increases.

Although a deteriorated underwriting result could affect the earnings of the insurance company in the near term (as in 2017, for example), I sincerely believe that the company is focused on the sustainable increase of the dividend and will implement all necessary actions to avoid any change in the capital allocation approach.

So what do we end up with?

In a nutshell, you have one of the 30 largest non-life insurers in the U.S., which will inevitably be exposed to the pandemic's economic consequences, but which should survive. Moreover, a recovery of the equity market should positively impact the company's earnings (even if I am not a big fan of this new accounting standard). The point to follow for me remains the combined ratio, before and after the impact of COVID19. If the combined ratio excluding the COVID19 impact remains under control, there is a good chance that the company’s profitability will be better than expected. Even if Cincinnati Financial is not as profitable as Chubb, which benefits from a highly diversified portfolio and is present in niche markets, a combined ratio of around 95% (i.e. an underwriting margin of 5%) over the cycle is not unrealistic.

Depending on future decisions on potential additional share buybacks, it will also be possible to get a better idea of the appropriateness of the capital allocation strategy.

Although the decline in the share price was partly justified (overvaluation + great uncertainty related to COVID19), $60 per share seems to be more than a reasonable price. Potential investors should, therefore:

(1) Be patient and cautious if they decide to buy some shares here but I do think you can expect to continue to collect a quarterly dividend that grows every year.

(2) Expect a potential increase or rebound in book value due to the stock market rebound.

(3) Expect a future decline in book value due to an increase in COVID related claims.

(4) Analyze second-quarter results in detail to estimate a little more accurately the impact of COVID19 on the technical margin. This will help you to decide whether adding to the position is called for or not.

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINF, AFL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long via Options for CINF, Stockholder for AFL