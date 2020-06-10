Parsley Energy (PE), like a vast majority of its peers, is facing a tough outlook as the weakness in oil prices, combined with declining production, will take a toll on earnings. But its low-cost operations and a major cut in capital expenditures have put the Austin, Texas-based shale oil producer in a good position to sustain the downturn. I expect Parsley Energy's production, earnings, and cash flows to begin recovering from the second half of 2020 as oil prices climb to more than $30 per barrel. The company's cash flow from operations will also receive a lot of support from its crude oil hedges, and with a large drop in capital expenditures, it looks like Parsley Energy will deliver on its promise of generating free cash flows this year. I think investors should closely follow Parsley Energy which might generate superior levels of free cash flows than a vast majority of oil producers.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The global economy is widely expected to contract this year as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the United States, Europe, China, and virtually all other countries. The energy industry has been hit particularly hard as the virus's spread from China to all over the world caused unparalleled oil demand destruction which played a major role in pushing oil prices to historic lows. The lockdowns, sharp drop in business activity, and disruption of flight operations have caused a decline in the consumption of major petroleum products. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has tumbled from more than $60 a barrel at the start of this year to $37 at the time of this writing. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE), which tracks the energy sector of the S&P 500, has fallen by 22% this year, thereby becoming the worst performing S&P 500 sector as investors shun oil and gas stocks.

For long-term oriented investors, however, this might be a good time to load up on the high-quality energy stocks, particularly since the oil prices have recovered substantially in the last few weeks, with the WTI futures settlement price rising from as low as negative $38 in April to well over $30. Granted a vast majority of shale oil producers will struggle to make ends meet with oil below $40 per barrel, the outlook is looking better now than it did a few weeks ago. Most oil producers will likely report losses and burn cash flows in this period. But prices have now recovered to a point where some of the low-cost operators can deliver free cash flows, and Parsley Energy is one such producer. The company expects to generate "at least $300 million" of free cash flows this year, it revealed in its latest financial results. Barring any unexpected dip in oil prices, I think Parsley Energy is well-positioned to achieve this target.

What I like about Parsley Energy is that it has already shown that it can generate free cash flows without getting much support from commodity prices, which will give investors confidence about the company's ability to deliver on its promise in the future. The company reported more than $80 million of free cash flows for H2-2019, even though it booked an year-over-year decline in commodity prices on an oil equivalent basis. Parsley Energy followed this performance by reporting almost $19 million of free cash flows for Q1-2020, even as WTI plunged to $20s a barrel range in March. The company also remained profitable, reporting an adjusted net income of $0.29 per share for Q1-2020.

That being said, Parsley Energy's earnings and cash flows will likely plunge in the second quarter due to the weakness in commodity prices and a large drop in production. The company reported an average un-hedged oil price realization of $45.32 per barrel for Q1-2020 but this could drop to below $30 per barrel for Q2-2020. Note that the commodity's spot prices averaged just around $23 per barrel for April and May, which means that even with a flat price of $38 per barrel for June, we'll get an average price of $27.70 for the three months.

Meanwhile, Parsley Energy aggressively curtailed drilling activity in the second quarter in response to the weakness in oil prices. In March, the company started voluntarily shutting in approximately 400 wells, suspended all new drilling and completion operations in April, and shut-in several pads that were flaring natural gas. With these measures, the company took 5,000 to 7,000 bpd of production offline and increased curtailments to 26,000 bpd in May. The May cut is equivalent to around a fifth of the company's Q1-2020 oil production. Parsley Energy has suspended production guidance but investors should expect a large drop in output on a sequential basis. The company produced 197,000 boe per day in the first quarter, including oil production of around 126,600 bpd, which is going to drop in Q2-2020.

The production drop will be accompanied by a large decline in spending. Parsley Energy has reduced this year's capital program from its initial guidance of around $1.7 billion to less than $700 million. This includes drilling, completion, and equipment capital of $650 million. The company has already spent $379 million of capital in the first quarter, which represents more than half of its annual budget. This implies that the company's CapEx will decline considerably in Q2-Q4-2020 to an average of under $107 million per quarter. As a result, its cash outflows will decrease as compared to Q1-2020. That's going to help Parsley Energy greatly in generating free cash flows in the future, particularly from the second half of 2020.

Parsley Energy has been a low-cost operator whose cost structure was on track to get even better in 2020 after the company increased the size and scale of its operations following the closure of the Jagged Peak acquisition in early-2020. The resulting synergies from the merger were expected to help the company further reduce its well costs, as I discussed in my previous article. But what I like about the company is that it also realized efficiency gains and was able to deliver well costs of around $1,000 per lateral foot for the Delaware Basin and $800 for Midland Basin in Q1-2020. These costs were roughly 10% below the company's budget.

What's great is that Parsley Energy expects to further cut well costs by an additional 10% in H2-2020. I think the cost reduction has put Parsley Energy in an even better position to sustain the oil price crash. This, combined with the massive reduction in capital expenditure and drilling activity, has likely brought Parsley Energy's cash flow breakeven level down to $20s a barrel range. The company also appears confident that it can generate free cash flows with oil in $30s a barrel and has started to bring the shut-in wells back online from the current month after the commodity prices increased.

Parsley Energy has put around 4 to 5 of its rig back to work and expects to place nearly all of the curtailed volumes back into production from June. The impact of this rebound, however, will likely become apparent from the third quarter which could turn out to be the first full quarter of recovered operations after the shut-ins. Although I don't expect Parsley Energy's production to climb back to the pre-crisis level of almost 200,000 boepd, including oil output of close to 130,000 bpd, considering the company will be working with a much smaller number of rigs and frac crews than before, its output will still improve in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter. If oil prices hold their ground in the high-$30s a barrel in the third quarter, then Parsley Energy will post an increase in realized prices on a sequential basis. This combination of improvement in production and prices in Q3-2020 from Q2-2020 will enable Parsley Energy to report an increase in earnings and cash flows on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, Parsley Energy's operating cash flows will get a lot of support from its crude oil hedges. The company has recently restructured its hedges and has covered roughly 66,000 bpd of Q2-2020 oil production with hedges, mainly by using swaps and two-way collars contracts. These contracts offer superior downside protection than the three-way collars. These hedges could be equivalent to roughly 60% of the company's Q2-2020 oil production, as per my estimate which assumes a 10% to 20% drop in Q2-2020 production from Q1-2020. Parsley Energy's hedge coverage gets even better in H2-2020. The company has hedged a total of 121,400 bpd of oil production for Q3-2020 and 116,500 bpd of output for Q4-2020. I expect these hedges to cover virtually all of Parsley Energy's H2-2020 oil volumes. I think this puts the company in a great position to generate decent levels of cash flows, even if the commodity prices come under pressure. With fairly stable cash flows and a decline in cash outflows as capital expenditure, I expect Parsley Energy to post strong levels of free cash flows in H2-2020.

This will be a tough year for all oil producers as well as Parsley Energy whose earnings will fall and production will decline in the coming quarters as compared to Q1-2020. But I believe Parsley Energy is one of the few oil producers that can still post robust levels of free cash flows in 2020. In my opinion, Parsley Energy stock might outperform other E&P stocks due to its ability to deliver superior levels of cash flows. The company, therefore, is a great oil stock for investors to consider buying.

Parsley Energy's shares, however, have surged by 80% since mid-April following improvement in oil prices and have easily outperformed its exploration and production peers (XOP) as well as the broader energy sector (XLE) which rose by 56% and 39% respectively in the same period. Parsley Energy stock is now trading at 6.2x in terms of EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which is largely in-line with its rivals such as Concho Resources (CXO), Marathon Oil (MRO) and more expensive than some like Devon Energy (DVN) which are trading below 6x. I think value hunters should wait for a dip before buying Parsley Energy stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.