All the main concessions have been acquired for Los Ricos North and we should expect drill results about every other week during the second half of 2020.

The resource estimate for Los Ricos South is now expected by the 15th of July and should hopefully confirm what the company is targeting.

COVID-19 has caused minor delays, but the impact to operating cash flow has been minimal due to an offset by lower costs from less stacking.

GoGold’s liquidity needs are now well covered for the foreseeable future and additional capital offers have been rejected.

Investment Thesis

In this article I will primarily provide some updated information from a conversation on the 9th of June with Brad Langille, President & CEO and Steve Low, Corporate Development at GoGold Resources (OTCQX:GLGDF).

I will also include some of my general thoughts and financial information throughout the article.

Parral

Stacking at Parral was suspended during April-May this quarter but has since restarted in the beginning of June. However, since the pumps and leach process have been running, the production volume is only down slightly in Q3-2020.

Silver equivalent production should be somewhere in the 450-500 Koz in Q3-2020 and be back closer to 600 Koz going forward. Annual production is estimated to be in the 2,200-2,400 Koz range.

Figure 1 - Source: Financial Reports

Due to the fact that stacking was suspended for two months, we will also see costs come down somewhat during the quarter, which means operating cash flows will likely be around what we saw in Q2-2020.

Figure 2 - Source: Q2-2020 Financial Report

Over the next twelve months, AISC should move closer to $13/oz due to the cost savings in cyanide from the SART-plant.

Figure 3 - Source: Financial Reports

We have already in Q2-2020 seen the production of copper boost the total silver equivalent production number some, where silver equivalent production was up quarter over quarter despite gold and silver production being down marginally.

Figure 4 - Source: Financial Reports

Fuel is primarily bought on annual contracts, so the lower oil price will not have a significant impact. However, about 50% of costs are in Mexican Pesos which is a tailwind even though the Dollar has weakened somewhat over the last month.

Figure 5 - Source: Koyfin

GoGold is always looking for further improvements to Parral, like the potential for higher grade tailings at a longer trucking distance, which could have the potential to improve the profitability further. I would discount the probability of that as low at this stage though.

Los Ricos South

The resource estimate is now planned by the 15th of July and PEA late this year. GoGold is targeting around 800,000-1,000,000 gold equivalent ounces with a 2-3 g/t grade, which will hopefully be confirmed by the independent estimate. The near surface high grade core of Los Ricos South will likely make the NPV very attractive and payback period short, but that also remains to be confirmed.

Figure 6 - Source: Corporate Presentation

The original plan is to develop Los Ricos South to be sold, but GoGold follows the same plan even if the company would end up building the mine itself, which could be an alternative if the market fails to recognize the value of the asset. The value will naturally depend on market conditions, but given the quality of the asset, Brad expects the asset to be likely to generate interest, which I do agree with. Any potential interest can’t be communicated externally due to confidentiality agreements.

Los Ricos North

Brad and GoGold are almost more excited about the potential for Los Ricos North, which is a larger area with good historical drill results. The reason GoGold started with Los Ricos South was a few missing concessions at Los Ricos North, which have now been acquired.

Figure 7 - Source: Corporate Presentation

GoGold has started to drill at La Trini, Mololoa, and Mina Salmon. Where four drill rigs will be used going forward. There are however a lot of historical mines in the surrounding areas within GoGold’s concessions which will also be evaluated going forward.

Figure 8 - Source: Corporate Presentation

The below picture illustrates some historical results at La Trini for example, near and at surface.

Figure 9 - Source: Corporate Presentation

It is still a bit early to prescribe any value to Los Ricos North, but GoGold is already a very attractive company just based on Parral and Los Ricos South. Should Los Ricos North start to generate encouraging drill results during the second half of 2020, the upside potential in the stock is even more substantial.

Capital

The decision to perform the bought deal financing earlier this year was well timed given the turbulence we have seen since. As I have mentioned before, I would have preferred a smaller bought deal financing, but GoGold prefers to err on the side of caution to make sure there is sufficient capital to continue the exploration work at full speed.

GoGold has $19.1M in cash as of Q2-2020 and I would expect we will see a similar picture after Q3-2020. The company has some liabilities, but also other current assets, and cash flows will depend on the price of gold and silver going forward.

Figure 10 - Source: Q2-2020 Financial Report

It is also worth pointing out that there are now 17.9M warrants with an exercise price of C$0.85, which expires in less than two years. Should we see a higher stock price, those warrants would bring in another $11M.

GoGold is extremely well capitalized for the exploration at Los Ricos over the next couple of years. The exploration budget at Los Ricos over the next year is only $5M, but that can be expanded if results supports it.

Value

For simplicity I will include the shares, all options, deferred share units, and warrants in the share count. We then get a market value of $159M given a stock price of C$0.84.

I will consequently also include the cash from the options and warrants in the valuation. I discount the cash flows of Parral over 8 years at an AISC of $13/oz and only use 75% of the value of Parral as I assume the cash flows over 1.5-2 years will exclusively be used to prove out Los Ricos.

Figure 11 - Source: Own Estimates

I would add that there is a large degree of uncertainty in the valuation of Los Ricos South, the price of gold will have a major impact here as well, and we will have to wait until the independent reports to get more accurate estimates. It is however worth pointing out that Los Ricos North is not included at all in the valuation which would be a very nice addition, if the exploration result indicates a quality asset.

Conclusion

GoGold is a very attractive stock due to the potential in Los Ricos and solid cash flows from Parral. The company will have sufficient liquidity to support the company over the next couple of years, which makes further dilution unlikely, which is otherwise prevalent among exploration projects.

The rest of 2020 has the potential to be very interesting for GoGold if the resource estimate is in line with what GoGold is targeting at the same time as Parral sees costs go lower. If the drill results at Los Ricos North verifies the historical data, it has the potential to attract even more interest to the company.

I think Mexico is unlikely to suspend mining nationwide again as we saw during the last couple of months, primarily because the Mexican Government cannot afford it, that is a view shared by Brad as well.

There are always risks in mining and delays are prevalent, especially now, so a larger degree of patience will be required to see GoGold reach the full potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLGDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.