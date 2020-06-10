Overview of Becton Dickinson’s businesses

Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry and the general public. The items supplied consist of both hardware and disposable items. The principal product lines are marketed through three separate divisions; BD Medical, BD Life Sciences and BD Interventional. The tables given below outline a list of the merchandise handled by each of the three divisions.

BD Medical – c. 50% of revenue

Medical Principal Product Lines Medication Delivery Solutions Catheters, syringes and vascular care Medication Management Solutions Pumps and associated disposables Diabetes Care Pen needles for self-injection Pharmaceutical Systems Pre-fillable injection systems

BD Life sciences – c. 26% of revenue

Life Sciences Principal Product Lines Diagnostic Systems Rapid testing systems for infectious diseases and cancer Pre-analytical Systems Integrated systems for specimen collection Biosciences Analyzers and reagent systems for life science research

BD Interventional – c. 24% of revenue

Interventional Principal Product Lines Peripheral Intervention Disposable vascular, urology, oncology and surgical specialty products Surgery Hernia, soft tissue repair and biological grafts Urology and Critical Care Urine management devices and associated disposables

Decline in Revenue

It would hardly be startling to learn that since the appearance of COVID-19, revenues have declined. After all, key customers such as research laboratories have temporarily closed their doors, non-urgent surgical procedures have been delayed and so on. However, as you may note from the table comparing Q2 2019 and Q2 2020, the picture is not quite as gloomy as you may have imagined.

Mentioned in the Q2 conference call were bright spots among the sobering figures given. Within BD Medical, there was a considerable rise in sales of IV extension kits, as care givers sought to distance themselves from patients. There was, as one might expect, a massive increase in BD Max COVID-19 analysis kits. Also, note that these two products were by no means the only beneficiaries of a surge in demand.

So, it's clear that whilst there was a decline in revenue, this decline was partially offset by increased sales of pandemic related products.

Q2 FY 2019 Q2 FY 2020 Percentage Change Revenues $4,195 $4,253 1.38% Gross Profit $2,321 $2,325 0.17% Percentage of Revenues 55.30% 54.70% -1.08% Operating Income $991 $1,051 6.05% % of Revenues 23.60% 24.70% 4.66% Net Income $749 $740 -1.20% Net Income for Shareholders $711 $702 -1.27% Adjusted EPS $2.59 $2.55 -1.54%

Far more concerning was the outlook for April, which is condensed in the infographic below. A key factor to consider is how quickly markets for BD’s products will return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Infographic courtesy Becton Dickinson quarterly report

Opportunities

Beginning with the elective surgery segment of BD’s business, it was noted that orders are ticking up from the lows experienced at the height of the pandemic. In China, as can be seen from the infographic, BD's income is now back to 60-70% of pre-pandemic levels, and is increasing. In the US, the picture is far more promising despite the fact that infection rates are currently worse than China. In some states, Texas for instance, hospital utilization is at 90% of pre-COVID-19 levels, other states are improving more slowly. It seems that this important revenue stream will almost certainly improve going forward.

BD Max open assay kits have experienced a large increase, in spite of the fact that the unit has a low throughput relative to competitor products. This is one reason why the product is less popular than comparative testing equipment. Even large hospitals typically send samples to specialised laboratories for analysis. It is in these labs where volume throughput is one of the most important factors that influences purchasing decisions. Nevertheless, BD has around 500 customers globally and these clients are purchasing approximately 1 million COVID-19 analysis kits per month.

Real Time COVID- 19 tests in 2-3 hours

Clearly, a considerable obstacle to recommencing elective surgery is the ability to identify COVID-19 infections amongst both health givers and those who require surgery. Without a doubt, BD Max will play a leading role in enabling this necessity.

Potentially, a far more interesting COVID-19 testing platform is under development and is based on the proven BD Veritor technology. This new point-of-care antigen test also incorporates advances from the recent acquisition, Nat Diagnostics

Rapid point-of-care test can confirm COVID-19 infection in around 15 minutes

According to the quarterly conference call in March, the product is expected to receive approval in the next month or two and will be rapidly launched thereafter. The company expects no real issues during the approvals stage and are already tooling up to manufacture literally millions of tests per week. Potential markets for this innovative product obviously include hospitals, doctor’s surgeries and businesses. It is clear that BD is expected to gain first mover advantage with this quick and portable offering.

In addition to the markets already mentioned, there is another obvious and desperate sector that can be aided by this equipment; the airline industry! The remaining glum investors in the airline industry must be considering the near future with extreme apprehension. After all, the various fixes offered to assist the collapsing business model of the industry are not encouraging. For instance, it has been suggested that social distancing be introduced on planes by only filling every other seat. An idea that seems ridiculous given that the air on a plane is circulated, thus giving ample opportunity for infection irrespective of distance between passengers. Some countries, such as the UK, are insisting on a 14-day quarantine for new arrivals, hardly motivating for those embarking on a 14-day vacation. Undeniably, the most glaring solution is to ensure with a reasonable degree of certainty that all those travelling are free of the dreaded virus by quickly checking travellers prior to boarding a plane.

Some idea of the potential market for this solution to the airline’s travails, were it to take off (pardon the pun), is in the order of 4.4 billion tests per annum, since that is the number of passengers who flew pre-COVID-19 in 2019.

An insight into the potential charge for this test would be much appreciated by investors; unfortunately, this information is not available. However, given that a common-or-garden influenza test costs upwards of $40, one may imagine that the cost of a rapid COVID-19 test would be similar.

As we all know, the world is waiting for a vaccine to protect all citizens from the COVID-19 virus. A number of companies have benefited from enormous rises in their share price in the expectation of vast profits to be gained from the sales of such a vaccine. These companies include Inovio (INO), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Moderna Inc. (MRNA) to mention but a few. Forgotten by many investors is the fact that a vaccine needs to be inserted into the human body to enable its protective effect; step forward BD. As the world’s largest supplier of syringes, BD is gearing up to meet the demand. As of now, the company is in negotiation with governments all around the world, counselling them to begin stockpiling syringes to meet the expected need.

In addition to the familiar syringe, the company offers vaccine manufacturers and physicians alike a pre-filled syringe solution, the advantages of which are manifest.

Whilst one may imagine that the size of the market for syringes following the widespread inoculation of the populace would be massive, there is a cautionary note. According to BD, literally billions of syringes are already used annually in the US alone. Nevertheless, there will be a significant boost to the requirement for syringes, from which BD and its investors will benefit.

If these near-term developments are not enough to pique your interest, there is a new serology test for COVID-19 antibodies. In other words, it can detect those individuals who have developed some level of immunity to the virus. Also, one may assume that labs that have closed will reopen again in due course which will lead to a resumption of orders from this market segment.

Acquisitions and new products

CEO Thomas Polen recently spoke of the expected hike in revenues and profits envisaged from the introduction of 9 new products and recent acquisitions.

The purchase of Switzerland based Straub Medical AG will further enhance BD’s already strong portfolio for the treatment of commonly occurring peripheral artery disease and venous disease. Already mentioned is the contribution Nat Diagnostics is bringing to BD’s range of point-of-care diagnostic equipment.

Recommendation

Whilst it is true that BD’s business is ultimately dependent on the macroeconomic outlook, it appears that there are a number of areas within the business that are likely to blossom during the course of the remainder of the year. Although, cautious investors may wish to wait for news releases announcing the imminent deployment of certain product lines and more solid revenue figures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.