Bilibili (BILI) reported an impressive set of results for 1Q20. Total revenue rose to RMB2.3B or about 68.6% yoy / 15.3% qoq, and gross margin expanded from 13.8% in 1Q19 to 22.9% in 1Q20. Most impressively, MAUs surged 70% yoy to 172mn in 1Q20. The company is still ramping up and has recorded losses in FY18, FY19 and 1Q20. Despite its long-term potential, the stock trades expensively at 6x EV/revenue, which I still think that it is warranted however.

A clear leader in online entertainment for the younger generation

Bilibili has demonstrated with a strong track record for its appeal to the younger generation which is reflected in its MAU growth in 1Q20 of 70% yoy. This number is well ahead of its peers, including Momo whose MAU fell 5.6%, and Weibo and iQIYI whose MAUs grew 18.3% and 21.7% yoy, respectively in 1Q20.

According to the management, new users average age was 20+ and with more than 50% coming from lower-tier cities in China. This is inline with the user profile from previous quarters. Longer term, video quality and content upgrade will be the key drivers for user growth.

An ecosystem which helps it solidify its pole position with millennials

The company intends to be the "go to" video platform for younger people in China and operates in mobile games, VAS, advertising and e-commerce segments. Mobile games are still the largest revenue contributor at ~50% of total revenue in 1Q20. VAS and advertising are picking up very quickly, due to the company's investment into content, online video consumption growth, and live streaming hosts, and premium user acquisition.

Source: Company, Bloomberg

Lockdown fuels mobile game revenue

Unsurprisingly, Bili's mobile game revenue was very strong in 1Q20, increasing 31.7% yoy RMB1.15B, accounting for 49.7% of total revenue. As with other gaming companies, the outlook is positive going forward, but user engagement should fade slightly as players return to work or school. However, as the user base is significantly enlarged due to the "stay at home" period, further titles will have bigger monetization capacity.

Outlook is solid given the rich pipeline

I am pleased to say that Bilibili has 30 exclusive games in the pipeline, 8 of which has already gained regulatory approval. Post quarter, Princess Connect launch in April was met with success, topping the iOS download chart for a week and reaching #2 on the iOS grossing chart.

Source: Company, Bloomberg

Also, game titles, Fate/Grand Order and Arknights, along with other unreleased new titles, will help propel growth for Bilibili.

Strengthening its position in China's ACG

VAS revenue grew about 172% yoy or 39% qoq to RMB793.6M in 1Q20, inline with 4Q19's +182.9% yoy growth rate, hinting that momentum still persists. The company will continue to invest in quality content, which is the main driver of growth. Bilibili has a clear leadership in China's animation, comics and games ('ACG') space, and will remain committed to producing self-made Chinese anime titles in the next two years. Famous IPs include 'The Three-Body Problem' and 'The Furious Yama'. Movies, documentary and variety shows are additional areas which the company is planning to expand across.

Live streaming is another area for conversion to premium content

Owing to Bilibili's generous revenue split of 80% to live broadcasters in hopes to retain a steady and growing base of content producers, the company is also converting video content creators to become live broadcasting hosts and positive progress was made in 1Q20. I believe that this is a smart strategy which helps build on top of its vast user base and library of quality videos.

Other smaller, growth areas

Advertising and e-commerce remain a small part of total revenue, which were 9.3% and 6.8% of total revenue in 1Q20, respectively. Since the company is only beginning to raise its brand awareness in advertising, much of the market potential is still untapped. However, as Bilibili improves on innovative marketing solutions, ads performance will likely lift.

E-commerce revenue grew at 64% yoy which was slower than last quarter's 241% yoy growth. This was mainly due to logistics hiccups which was caused by COVID-19 closures. I expect pent-up demand in 2Q20e+ onwards due to life returning to normal in China.

Valuation: Not cheap

Given the blazing growth of BILI, it is unsurprising to see the stock trade at a high valuation compared to peers and its 2-year historical average, if measured with the EV/Revenue ratio (as the company is not yet earnings positive).

But, given the potential market and clear leadership position in the younger generation space, BILI certainly has a large and growing user base to monetize, especially since its segments all complement each other. It is not possible to ignore Bilibili's dominance in internet video content in China, which will translate to positive earnings in the next 2-3 years as scale ramps up.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis does not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.