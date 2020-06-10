Crowd Psychology Has Suddenly Taken Over The Streets And The Stock Market

When this crowd euphoria reaches its natural end, we will see a "blow-off top" followed by massive financial carnage, a whole bunch of disillusioned investors, and another valuable lesson learned.

What we believe that we are witnessing now, in the stock market, is a short-term anomaly; brought on by "crowd psychology."

We say enjoy making the easy money for now, because things are about to get a lot more challenging for equity investors.

Today, investors need none of that. Instead, all that is needed is an Internet connection, a computer, an on-line account and an easy button.

If you've been around the equity markets for some time, you know that being successful requires hard work, patience, determination and grit.

Times sure have changed over the past few months, but human nature has not. It remains both constant and very predictable.

For many, the stock market has recently become somewhat of a fascination.

It not only helps to pass the time, while people are curtailing their social activities, but also provides much needed entertainment for the restless.

For many it has become somewhat of a new-found hobby.

For others, it replaces the usual outlets for gambling such as local casinos or on-line sports betting. Some Millennials may even compare it to playing a virtual reality or video game; watching all of those flashing numbers and then clicking on the buy or sell icon.

On top of all that, it has become a way to make "easy money." Almost like shooting fish in a barrel.

As we observe the daily activity in the stock market, something that we have done now for almost 45 years, it has become very clear to us that something is terribly amiss.

There appears to be a total dismissal of the inherent risks of investing in stocks. Investors have become fearless and, at the same time, reckless.

When was the last time that you saw investors flock, in droves, to buy the shares of a company that has recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy?

A stock that was fetching a mere $0.40 cents a share on May 26, 2020 has now seen a massive rush to purchase shares, by retail investors, that has pushed the price all the way to $6.25 a share.

As I write this, shares of Hertz (HTZ) closed the regular trading session today at $5.53, up $2.96 or 155% on the day.

However in the after-hours session the stock hit a high of $6.93, up another 25.3% from the 4:00 PM New York closing price.

The shares of Hertz are up some 1,450% since they announced that they were seeking bankruptcy protection.

There is only one way to describe this kind of behavior --- crowd psychology.

We spoke about this phenomenon in a recent Seeking Alpha article, but it deserves a deeper dive.

Two of the best books ever written on crowd psychology, in our opinion, are The Crowd by Gustave LeBon, and Extraordinary Popular Delusions And The Madness Of Crowds by Charles Mackay.

We highly recommend that anyone serious about understanding crowd psychology read these two books.

What is even more interesting is that we currently find ourselves enmeshed in another event, which has culminated in the organizing of massive crowds all across the United States: the death of George Floyd.

The behavior of crowds in both of these situations are very similar, yet they are both for different reasons.

The interesting thing about crowd psychology in the financial markets is that there are many more factors that ultimately can cause the dissipation of the crowd mentality than there are for the various crowds marching across cities in protest over police brutality and the social message that black lives matter.

Make no mistake, that both of these situations can become extreme in nature and scope.

In the case of reaching an extreme in the financial markets, such an event usually leads to something called a "blow-off top."

The question facing investors now is "How much higher can the market go before we finally see a blow-off top"?

We don't know the answer to that question, but we get the sense that we are getting much closer to it than many investors think.

The Federal Reserve has created an economic bubble, the magnitude of which we have never seen before. The Fed-induced bubbles that preceded the current bubble were nothing compared to where we are today.

Now, take a look at the Federal Reserve's balance sheet.

Not only has the Fed ratcheted up the amount of debt on their balance sheet, but take a look at how much debt the economy is now saddled with compared with GDP.

All three of these charts look eerily similar to how a chart of a blow-off top looks.

A chart of the S&P 500 (SPY) does not appear to be all that far behind.

For many, the gratification of making easy money in the stock market may be about to end, as crowd psychology runs its natural course, and turns rabid buyers into rabid sellers.

Remember that bear markets usually bounce before they continue to pounce.

Unfortunately, for those euphoric investors, smitten with the stock market gains of the past few months, we say be very careful ----- trees don't grow to the sky and neither do stock prices.

Stay safe, be well and invest wisely.

