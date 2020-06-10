GBP/USD Downside Pressure Should Emerge

While USD weakness currently appears to run the show, I believe that as 2020 continues, the pessimism underlying GBP FX crosses will once again emerge and likely materialize in downside pressure for GBP.

Going forward, while some further (minor) upside may be in store, in line with the recent bullishness, we should consider that a break of the near trend line (say, through 1.28 to 1.29) could be followed with a period of mean reversion back down to the 1.21 to 1.26 range.

Rather, it appears that the GBP/USD upside is owing to USD weakness. While USD may continue to weaken, I believe the market is currently being too sanguine with GBP.

However, looking to alternative GBP FX crosses such as EUR/GBP and GBP/AUD reveals that GBP is not strengthening materially across the FX board.

The GBP/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the British pound sterling in terms of the U.S. dollar, has in recent times demonstrated a willingness to rally in good times, and sell off precipitously in bad times. That is, in coordination with global risk sentiment.

Traders typically look to short so-called commodity currencies such as AUD and NZD, when seeking to express a negative view on risk. The economies of Australia and New Zealand have significant export exposures to commodity products, and their countries' terms of trade tend to correlate positively with global commodity prices. When global commodity prices fall (because of weaker economic growth expectations, say), commodity currencies such as AUD, NZD and CAD all tend to weaken in unison.

Sentiment, whether positive or negative, is therefore a key driver which generally permeates throughout financial markets; spreading from one instrument to another. Both the strength and the relevance of price correlations tends to wax and wane over time, but the key ones tend to hold. When oil prices fall, global equities are more likely to fall, and when equities fall, perceived safe havens like the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen tend to strengthen, and so on.

The British pound sterling is the currency of the United Kingdom, whose new-found independence from the European Union has earned itself the perception of being a risky currency. As the U.S. dollar remains the world's reserve currency, it continues to be viewed as a safe haven. The U.S. dollar therefore tends to rally just as GBP tends to weaken. In other words, the U.S. dollar seems to be negatively correlated to risk sentiment (strengthening when times are bad), whereas it is the opposite for GBP, which tends to drop quickly during the bad times as traders and investors exit currencies with higher perceived risks.

GBP/USD is therefore volatile, and is likely to remain so. I recently wrote, in a recent article covering EUR/GBP, that GBP is likely to trade cautiously going forward. That is, since the United Kingdom has yet to negotiate a trade deal with the European Union; this is due by the end of the year. There is an option to extend the transition period beyond the end of this year, but the deadline for doing so is by the end of this month (June 2020). Since Boris Johnson, the U.K. prime minister, has explicitly said that this is off the cards, one would expect GBP to trade cautiously through June 2020 ahead of this June deadline materializing.

Yet GBP/USD is currently rising, beyond the 1.21 to 1.26 range which it chose to consolidate within following the steep drop in the pair we witnessed earlier on in the year. While EUR/GBP is holding steady, GBP/USD is rising as global risk sentiment remains strong; in other words, it is USD weakness that is providing GBP with a tail wind, but not GBP fundamentals themselves. The daily candlestick chart below shows the recent price action.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to all subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The recent ascension in GBP/USD, however, I feel is too sanguine. Risks to the downside remain, and the stability in EUR/GBP (I in fact predict further upside), as shown in the chart below, proves that GBP is simply rising on the back of USD weakness.

In another recent article of mine, this time covering EUR/USD, I did entertain the possibility of cyclical USD weakness supported by the recent substantial drop in USD interest rates to the zero lower bound (among other considerations). However, a bearish USD case does not necessarily equate to a bullish GBP stance. These GBP rallies may be providing longer-term trades with opportunities to short the U.K. currency.

We can however see a trend line potentially forming for GBP/USD. While trend lines tend to be poor indicators for trading purposes, markets do often trade to these lines, and also often break through them. The chart below is an updated version of my previous GBP/USD chart, to include this trend line that is currently forming (illustrated in red).

What we might expect, provided that risk sentiment does not collapse overnight, is that some more GBP upside is in store before the current short-term "bullish trend" in GBP/USD begins to stall and exhaust itself. It simply does not seem to be supported by the fundamentals. I write this on the day that the OECD reported that, in their opinion, the United Kingdom could be among the worst hit of the leading nations (with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic after effects).

Perhaps GBP/USD even breaks 1.29, above this trend line (in the chart above). Yet through the rest of 2020, I do not believe that the British pound deserves to be priced with such optimism. We saw in March 2020 how quickly GBP prices can fall; the probably limited short-term upside potential in GBP does not seem to outweigh the short- to medium-term downside potential.

Whether or not USD weakness holds for the time being, I believe we will likely to see USD valuation becoming less of a central factor for alternative currencies. For GBP to break to the upside during this uncertain period for the United Kingdom does not make sense.

While USD rallied throughout March 2020 as stocks fell, in line with the general dash for liquidity, GBP evidently sold off more aggressively than alternative currencies. This proved the underlying nervousness and shakiness with which the market views the U.K. currency.

While GBP might therefore be expected to rise more than other currencies as positive risk sentiment returns, the current inability for GBP to strengthen materially against alternative currencies such as EUR, AUD and NZD indicates that there is still some underlying nervousness and pessimism being priced into GBP FX crosses. The fact that this has nevertheless not been priced into GBP/USD appears to present an opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.