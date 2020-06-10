In a recent article I wrote that Zoom (ZM) was, “punching above its weight”. I should have actually written the article after the recent financial report because the company was certainly going to see a virus earnings bounce as companies were literally forced to utilize work from home (WFH) tools.

The stock has since risen but my analysis stays the same about its valuation and I'll explain further why I see the stock as being overvalued.

The virus has ended and companies will revert back to old routines

Zoom was among the stocks that benefited from the Coronavirus panic when some were telling us that the virus could last 18 months. I said in previous articles that I saw it disappearing in April/May with the flu season and this appears to be the case, so the need for WFH solutions is diminishing.

The Coronavirus panic has now ended and the requirement for companies to use online work tools is no longer an issue. Zoom, like many other companies, benefited from this boost, but the hopes for WFH being a longer-term transition are not assured. Some companies will see a continued boost in revenues, but the need to use these tools is not a necessity anymore and we can’t extrapolate the recent revenue boost in these companies to long-term assumptions.

Zoom’s CFO discussed with CNBC, “the reality that it will take a long time before the world can return to pre-COVID comfort levels.” I don’t agree with that assessment beyond this year. There is still a push by companies to swap business travel for online conferencing, so that is in the company's benefit, but it's unknown how long those trends will continue.

Revenues are rising in Zoom but so are the costs

Zoom got a nice bump in revenues from the first quarter results with total revenues of $328 million, which was a 169% rise year-over-year. Fiscal guidance for Q2 is now for $495 million with a full year guidance of around $1.8 billion.

The issue I had with Zoom were the valuation metrics. The company is now priced at a P/E ratio of 1146x earnings, which is one of the highest P/E ratios in the Nasdaq, with a forward P/E of 142x. This assumes an EPS of $1.45 for the year, when the company produced 10 cents of earnings in the recent blowout quarter.

(Source: Reuters/Zoom)

The quarterly numbers in Zoom highlight that although revenues are scaling rapidly, the cost of those revenues is rising in lock-step. $328 million in revenues required $304 million of costs and this will likely continue if the company seeks to match user numbers with an elevated number of employees to handle an increased need in areas such as customer service.

With those numbers in mind; if the company makes the target of $500 million revenues in Q2, we can expect total operating expenses of $457 and a net income of around $38 million, if we use the Q1 tax rate which was less than 10%.

The problem I have with Zoom’s valuation is that it's far removed from its ability to generate shareholder value via earnings per share. The operating margins are razor thin and they offer no cushion if the WFH era proves to be short-lived. If the company meets its target for the year of $1.8 billion in revenues, the EPS will only be 50 cents per share for a P/E ratio of 400x at current prices, so the valuation is built on elevated buy side expectations for enterprise subscription growth. Even if the company generated $5 per share, it would still be valued at 40x earnings and at some point on that journey, the company will reach a ceiling on new users. Users have already gone from 10 million daily participants in December to 300 million in April, so the upside will be harder once lockdowns are removed.

These calls are being echoed by institutional analysts covering the stock. The company will be relying on enterprise subscriptions, but many companies will be moving into cost-cutting mode and cutting staff numbers.

Looming Litigation and privacy concerns are another headwind

The Zoom app is currently facing privacy issues with the company being sued in California over the sharing of users’ personal data with Facebook. The company was also the subject of scrutiny from New York’s top prosecutor and a law firm seeking damages for making “false and/or misleading statements” about the app using end-to-end encryption.

In April it also emerged that SpaceX had banned employees from using the Zoom app, due to “significant privacy and security concerns.”

These are teething problems for the company but the risk is that losing these cases will eat into the company’s income, whilst we have to wait and see if other companies joined SpaceX in dumping the platform after possibly signing up to the platform without proper security due diligence when the lockdowns began.

Conclusion

Zoom is a nice business tool that was in the right place at the right time to capitalize on the virus scare with minimal marketing expense, but the upside potential in the stock is minimal from here, while the long-term valuation still has risk attached to it.

The top-end of analyst estimates for Zoom is currently $240 for an upside of 14%, but the downside risk is larger. The Q2 earnings will be key because they will still see continued traction from the lockdowns in the current quarter, but rising revenues will continue to face higher costs.

I have no doubt that the company can match the lofty expectations for revenues, but investors will be playing catch up with EPS generation, while there may not be much to offer following that.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.