It was almost seven years ago that Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) announced it would be acquiring the Connected Vehicle Services [CVS] business from Agero. The price tag was $530 million and my initial reactions were mixed. The connected vehicle, telematics and driverless cars were all hot topics back in 2013, and it seemed a reasonable space for Sirius to expand. However, it was also a crowded space with many very large competitors and there was minimal information divulged at the time of the acquisition.

Source: SiriusXM Logo Library

Sirius had been growing free cash flow at a very good rate, and management had previously stated the obvious - that cash could be used to pay down high interest debt, pay a dividend, buy back shares or make an acquisition. And, at the time of the purchase, it had already done the first three. It had paid off much of its high interest debt, paid a one-time $0.05 dividend and begun a share buyback program. CVS was the acquisition.

My reservations were summed up as follows:

Investors should be enthusiastic about Sirius XM making an acquisition in the telematics space. ...I'm somewhat less thrilled by the use of new debt to fund share buybacks, but that's the path the company has chosen. In that regard, investors should consider the impact of the Agero acquisition. The amount of EBITDA and - to a lesser extent - the free cash flow that this acquisition brings to Sirius XM will play important roles in determining the amount of future borrowings by Sirius XM. Those future borrowings and free cash flow are expected to fuel the current and future Sirius XM share buybacks. Clearly, the use of $530 million to pay for the acquisition is money that won't be spent on share repurchases in 2013. Until the company discloses the contribution and growth prospects of this soon to be acquired business, investors and the market will have difficulty assessing its short, medium and long term benefit and appropriately pricing the shares. And, until this investor learns more about whether or not, and to what extent, this acquisition is accretive, his enthusiasm will be somewhat muted.

To be fair, the acquisition did nothing to materially slow down the share buybacks as the company would borrow many billions of dollars to fund share repurchases. It also didn't keep the company from subsequently acquiring Pandora Media. And, Sirius eventually instituted a regular quarterly dividend, although it remains a rather paltry amount even after several annual increases.

Unfortunately, the Connected Vehicle Services acquisition never lived up to the initial expectations of this investor. For that matter, it hasn't come close to living up to the somewhat meager expectations of management either, and management hasn't even bothered to mention it at recent conferences or on the regular earnings conference calls. The analysts don't even bother to bring it up anymore either.

What were those management expectations?

It would be EBITDA breakeven and generate $100 million in 2014. It would double that revenue within three years. It would continue to grow at strong double digit rates for many years to come.

Management also tried to rein in expectations, noting that this would be a Marathon and not a sprint. It would also repeatedly emphasize that growth would have to be according to the OEMs' timetables for adoption, and that was largely out of the control of Sirius.

We also know that subsequent to the acquisition of CVS, the company also added two other small businesses - Automatic Labs for $115 million in April of 2017 and PayTollo in October of 2018. These two acquisitions were made part of the CVS business unit. What we don't know is the total revenue of that unit, whether it generates a profit or whether there is some overall strategy or end game with this business.

However, we can track the subscription revenue of CVS from information found in the 10Q used to calculate one of the company's important metrics - Average Revenue Per User (or ARPU) of its satellite radio service. I began tracking, updating and reporting this information on a quarterly basis several years ago. Unlike the satellite radio business of Sirius, this information shows neither the rapid nor consistent growth that management originally expected:

Quarterly CVS Subscriber Revenue (in 000's) Q1 2014 Q2 2014 Q3 2014 Q4 2014 Current Quarter $18,632 $22,314 $22,421 $24,884 YTD 2014 $40,947 $63,368 $88,252 Q1 2015 Q2 2015 Q3 2015 Q4 2015 $23,089 $24,766 $25,170 $25,428 YTD 2015 $47,855 $73,025 $98,453 Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 $24,698 $21,862 $21,713 $20,031 YTD 2016 $46,560 $68,273 $88,304 Q1 2017 Q2 2017 Q3 2017 Q4 2017 $20,203 $20,655 $20,644 $22,344 YTD 2017 $40,858 $61,502 $83,846 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 $24,835 $26,310 $30,095 $30,181 YTD 2018 $51,145 $81,240 $111,421 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 $36,000 $38,000 $41,000 $43,000 YTD 2019 $75,000 $116,000 $159,000 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 $44,000 YTD 2020

Source: Chart by Crunching Numbers from company's quarterly filings

More recently, there have been several positives. We have seen consecutive quarterly increases since the end of Q3 of 2017 but those quarterly increases have varied widely, from just $0.1 million to ~$6 million. The year over year growth in 2018 and 2019 was strong double digits - up almost 33% in 2018 and almost 43% in 2019. And, Q1 of 2020 was up 22% over Q1 of 2019.

Unfortunately, the consecutive growth the past two quarters has been anemic, and it now seems unlikely that the CVS business will generate the $200 million in revenue this year, the target first expected to be reached in 2016. And, while it still could achieve double digit growth this year, I see it as unlikely to be what I consider "strong double digit growth".

Does it matter?

For a long time, Sirius has also had a lot of small revenue generators outside its main satellite radio service for cars, some of which can generate more than $100 million per year in revenue. Its advertising revenue is one of those revenue generators, despite not advertising on its many music channels. It has traffic and weather and marine packages, but it doesn't typically break out the revenue of these businesses. CVS was never introduced as one of those "We also have..." types of businesses.

CVS was expected to be a game-changer for the company, but quite frankly, I doubt anyone is still considering this business when trying to place a value on the stock. In that sense, IF the company can become a key participant in the connected vehicle space, and IF it can get to that $200 million per year figure that should have been reached four years ago, and IF it can show a year or two of strong double digit growth after reaching that target, then maybe the analysts will up their recommendations and target prices. In the meantime, both the company and the analysts seem far more interested in whether progress is being made with the company's more recent Pandora acquisition.

Perhaps even more importantly, management has long focused on the company's growing free cash flow. For the past decade the company's free cash flow, and the growth of that metric, was highlighted in the CEO's letter to shareholders found at the front of the company's annual reports. However, in the 2018 report, it was omitted, although the 2019 free cash flow guidance of "approximately $1.6 billion" was included in CEO Jim Meyer's letter. That number came in at $1.647 billion, and 2020 guidance has been projected as "approaching $1.7 billion". Whether or not CVS is contributing anything to that free cash flow is unknown. So why bring it up? Free cash flow is a useful metric in quickly evaluating whether the shares are fairly priced.

The following statement was included with the release of Q1 results:

The Company also announced that it has withdrawn its full-year 2020 guidance for self-pay net subscriber additions, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow first issued on January 7, 2020.

Using that original guidance, and the number of shares outstanding as of the date of the Q1 10Q, we can see that the cash flow per share would be:

$1,700,000,000 / 4,379,119,828 shares outstanding =

approximately $0.39 per share. Although this figure excludes the dilution effect of stock options and restricted stock grants, subsequent share buybacks, etc., it is a useful starting point. As I write this, the current share price is $6.24, which is just over 16x that $0.39. Considering the uncertainty - uncertainty which was enough for management to pull its guidance - I believe that Sirius stock is reasonably priced.

Summary

My expectations for the growth of the CVS business have remained low for quite some time. Initially I saw there was competition from Verizon (VZ), from solutions freely available on smart phones, home grown solutions (such as General Motors' (GM) OnStar), GPS suppliers and others in this space, and viewed Sirius as a very small player compared to some of that competition. Sirius has not yet shown the ability to gain significant traction.

Aside from my low expectations, I am nonetheless puzzled by what I perceive as extremely erratic quarterly growth from a subscription revenue model. Not only did it take almost four years to achieve steady sequential quarterly growth, but it has also had difficulty maintaining any sort of regular growth since then. As the above table showed, the sequential growth since the end of Q3 of 2017 has ranged from less than $0.1 million (Q4 of 2018 vs. Q3 of 2018) to a jump of almost $6 million, or 20% (Q1 of 2019 vs. Q4 of 2018). This is not the type of pattern one typically expects in a growing subscription,

Lastly, while the Q1 2020 year over year CVS subscriber revenue growth of 22% vs. Q1 of 2019 appears attractive, the consecutive quarterly growth of Q1 2020 growth of 2% over Q4 of 2019 was a major disappointment. And, unless there is significant sustained growth over the last three quarters, 2020 will go down as one more year that the initial $200 million target has eluded the company.

Bottom line? I'm neutral on Sirius. It appears reasonably priced at the current level, but that has rarely prevented the stock from climbing above what I consider to be reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIRI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have a small long term holding and two large short-term trading positions in Sirius. One of those trading position has $6 June 19th covered calls written against it. I frequently trade large blocks of Sirius stock and could do so at any time.



I also have a small position in Verizon and other companies that are in the connected vehicle space, and have no plans to sell or acquire stock in such companies in the next 72 hours.