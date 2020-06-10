Roll yield remains a losing proposition for BOIL traders, which means we should be strategic about our trades in the ETF.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL) has taken a bit of a beating this year in line with the overall drop in the price of gas.

It is my belief that, in the coming months, we will see this trend reverse. Specifically, I believe that now is an excellent buying opportunity for trading natural gas - provided, of course, your investment timeline and holding period extend for a few quarters. Let's jump into the market fundamentals to see what's at work in the data.

Natural Gas Fundamentals

To start this piece off, let's examine the 5-year range of weekly changes in inventories.

As you can see, this has been a somewhat challenging year for the gas bulls from an overall inventory perspective in that the weekly builds and draws seen throughout the year have largely been above the 5-year average. The reason this is bearish for natural gas is that when inventories are generally changing at rates above the 5-year average, this is indicative of demand not able to consume supply at seasonal norms. This ultimately leads to above-average inventory readings which reflect through the price.

The pattern of inventory builds this year has also been unfortunate in that main demand regions like the East and South Central have seen inventories either taking a run at the top of the 5-year range or moving in that direction.

From a high level perspective, the data has been quite bearish, and the price of gas has fallen as a result. The key drivers of this bearish are quite simple. First off, we had a mild winter which led to very poor heating demand.

And secondly, the coronavirus has eroded industrial demand as we will see in the authoritative monthly data when it is ultimately released (the EIA releases its monthly data 2-3 months lagged, so we don't have the full impact evidenced on the charts at this point).

Fortunately, however, I believe the immediate fundamentals are poised to change due to a few key drivers. First off, power demand is expected to be very strong this summer season due to above-normal temperatures across the country.

It is important to frame up this electric cooling demand with history. For example, we have seen a continued growing trend of coal generation supplanted by gas generation for several decades.

This has resulted in a natural upwards drift in electric power demand as simple coal-to-gas switching is leading to more demand swing.

This in-and-of-itself is moderately bullish gas: over time, we are seeing a greater share of power generation pull on gas supplies which would be a general uplift on the price of gas. It is in this light that we need to examine the expectations for a hot summer. Since gas demand for electric generation is the largest demand source during the summer, and since we are expecting a very hot summer, gas demand is set to soar.

And before mentioning our final bullish fundamental, we need to quickly show the growth in exports.

Over time we have continued to see slow, but progressive, growth in natural gas exports with growth seen through both pipeline (to Canada and Mexico) as well as LNG (which is shipping to a very broad spectrum of countries). The simple story here is that the record growth of shale production has led to gas prices in the United States at favorable import levels from the perspective of other countries - and as a result, exports continue to climb.

However, one of the most bullish variables I am currently watching is the natural gas rig count - which frankly, is in freefall.

If you've been following the news and prices of gas, then this picture is fairly self-explanatory. Natural gas prices have declined to the point where curtailment of production is happening, and we are witnessing a near-exponential decline in production.

As you can see in the following chart, large declines in rig count are ultimately fixed by higher prices. In other words, we are likely going to continue to see the rig count drop until prices rise and incentivize fresh production.

I believe the fundamentals are overwhelmingly bullish at this point. Production is in freefall. Gas demand is expected to rocket this summer due to hot weather. Industrial demand is the potential fly in the ointment, but according to the EIA, gas production is likely going to offset a good degree of industrial weakness.

The tie-in here to price is that there is a direct correlation between changes in inventories on a seasonally-adjusted basis and the outright price changes of natural gas.

What the above chart essentially shows is that, as inventories decline versus the figures from the year prior, prices tend to rise. For natural gas traders, this transition is already at work, as can be seen by the rate of change of the year-over-year change in stocks starting to slow.

As you can see, the last three times we saw inventories around these levels, price ultimately rallied substantially over the coming quarters as fundamental adjustments corrected the market balances.

It is my belief that, based on the above fundamentals, we will see gas rally strongly throughout the remainder of the year.

About BOIL

It is important to make a distinction between an investment in natural gas and an investment in the BOIL ETF. In all of the prior charts and studies, I relied on the front month futures contract price changes to inform my market bias. However, as a holder of natural gas futures, BOIL is exposed to something called "roll yield", which impacts returns. I've covered this in depth in prior articles, so I will just briefly discuss the problem here.

This chart captures the entire problem of roll yield as it relates to an investment in natural gas futures. This shows the average difference between the first and second month futures contracts and the spot price of natural gas by the day in a trading month. At the end of the month, the front-month contract expires and M2 becomes M1.

BOIL is currently holding the front month futures contract in natural gas and rolling exposure into the second month future contract (as seen in its holdings). This transaction of selling one futures contract and buying another results in no gains or losses for investors in the fund (despite popular belief) - at the end of the day, you still sell out of a certain dollar amount of futures and buy that same dollar amount of futures in the second month.

The problem of roll yield is that, during a typical month, the difference between the front month natural gas futures contract and the prompt price of natural gas shrinks to basically be zero. The reason here is obvious when you think about it: after a futures contract expires, it becomes the spot commodity, so whatever difference is priced in between the spot price and the futures price will converge to be zero because spot and front month futures become the same thing.

And that's roll yield in a nutshell. BOIL is holding futures which are converging towards the spot price as we speak. This convergence happens during the month, and you can really only notice it by calculating the difference in performance between the front month futures contract and the spot price over a period of days. At present, I estimate that roll yield is taking an unleveraged toll from gas ETFs exposed to the front contract by about 10-14% per year, which means that BOIL is likely losing around 20% per year from futures rolling down towards the spot price of the commodity.

So, while I am bullish natural gas and believe that an investment in BOIL is likely to reap dividends, it is important to note that roll yield is a serious problem that is a headwind which investments must overcome. I believe the data suggests that we may see natural gas rally by 50% or more over the next year (as noted in my previous articles), and as a result, BOIL will rally as well - but roll yield will almost certainly take a toll from shares and dent this return somewhat.

As a timing method to help mitigate roll yield losses, I would suggest waiting until natural gas hits a fresh 1-month high before buying BOIL. This will ensure that you are only entering in the direction of momentum and help stave off dormant sideways periods where roll yield will generally result in outright losses for the fund.

Conclusion

Natural gas fundamentals have been strongly bearish in 2020 due to both a mild winter and a reduction in industrial demand. Gas fundamentals are currently undergoing a broad-based switch into bullish territory as production declines and summer demand rises. Roll yield remains a losing proposition for BOIL traders, which means we should be strategic about our trades in the ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.