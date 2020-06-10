I was wrong about Plus500 before, and I could be again, but my advice is to avoid.

What worries me is that this shows that they're not running a book, they're acting as counterparties. This is significantly riskier.

Plus500 has just announced that it's making less money on more turnover and more customers - not a good sign in any company.

An important difference

There is a distinct and important difference between being a player in a financial market - and we can use the wide sense here, this applies to straight gambling, casinos say, as well as financial markets - and being a facilitator. The first is taking the risk position and the second is taking a fee off enabling others to do so.

Taking a risk position is, of course, riskier than not doing so

One model here is of a bookmaker - say on horse races. It doesn't matter which horse wins, the bookmaker always does. Or rather, as long as he's running his book properly, the bookmaker always does. One way of testing this is to add up all of the odds on all of the horses in a race and we'll see that they don't balance. It is not true that all of the money bet will be paid out again whatever the series of horses that come first, second, third and so on.

The probability of some set of horses winning the race is 1. Not 1 is the amount of the pay out over all bets on all outcomes. The difference between 1 and not 1 being the bookmaker's turn. The art of bookmaking is to make sure that this differences is always positive in the bookmaker's favour.

This is why the odds in horse racing change so much. Not because the odds of any combination of horses winning and losing changes but because the weight of money on specific outcomes changes. Thus, the odds are changed by the bookies in order to continue to produce that margin whatever the outcome.

Having an unbalanced book is to be betting on the outcome itself. That is, it is to become a gambler, not a bookmaker.

In financial markets

The same logic applies to financial markets. There are those taking positions and money is made when those positions or trades come off. Then there are those facilitating the taking of positions by others but who make their money through the process, not the outcome. We can call them investors and brokers if we like.

The broker makes money off traffic, the investor from being right.

There's a recent announcement to the stock exchange by Pluss500 which worries. It didn't please the market:

(Plus500 share price from London Stock Exchange)

The reason it didn't is because they've just said that they're not acting as the bookmaker here, the broker. Rather, they're trading as principals against their customers, they're the gambler/investor, not the broker/bookmaker.

Worse, they're losing at it. It's this second which I think has moved the market. Being unable to outwit the customer base isn't a good look. However, what worries me is that underlying business position, not that they've slipped a bit in implementation here.

The announcement

Their announcement:

"Following the Q1 Trading Update issued on 7 April 2020 and the subsequent Trading Update issued on 28 April 2020, heightened levels of market volatility have persisted, and the Company has continued to see record levels of customer trading activity. Performance across the Company's financial and operational KPIs remains strong, with the Group continuing to attract significant numbers of new customers at an attractive cost, and increased levels of activity from existing customers. The Company has added 100,574 New Customers since the start of Q2, which is already ahead of our expectations for the entire quarter, and in excess of the 82,951 New Customers added in Q1. Revenue from Customer Income1 remains at record levels, with the Company generating approximately $249.0m in Q2 to date."

That's excellent, super, lovely. Markets are more volatile, a place where you can bet on market volatility does well. This is the business plan working, right? Except, well, no. For immediately afterwards comes this:

"However, in recent weeks, most particularly, the week ended 5 June, the Company's Customer Trading Performance2 for the year now represents a gain for customers and consequently total revenue for Q2 to date stands at approximately $102.5m. The Board continues to expect Customer Trading Performance2 to be neutral over time, consistent with aggregate Customer Trading Performance2 representing an insignificant proportion of revenue over many years historically."

That's the admission that they're taking the position risk themselves. They're not just brokers of the positions. They're not even - only at least - crossing trades over their desk (so, one punter bets on the $ going up, another down, take both bets, charge a margin and the net risk position is zero) nor walking out into the wider markets to cover. They are taking that trading risk on their own capital base.

If the customers trade the markets better than Plus500, then Plus500 loses money. This is, as I say, an entirely different business model from being a platform upon which people can trade. This is to be the principal against whom the customers are trading.

This is a much riskier business model too. Or at least I submit it is.

I was wrong before

I said I didn't like Plus500 before and I was wrong. Or, at least, I've been wrong so far. I thought - and still think and who knows might be right in time - that the regulatory space allowing this marketing of CfDs to retail investors was going to get squeezed. If you'd followed my advice, you'd have lost out on a 50% gain so far. My record on this stock is therefore not good.

It's even possible to say that this is just another reason for me to insist I don't like it rather than it being a useful prediction about the stock itself. And yet I stick with the point - being the principal is different, and riskier, than being the broker. The valuation of the stock should therefore be lower.

And do note that this is whether they're better traders and position takers than their customer base or not. Taking the principal risk, not paying it off, simply is riskier and revenues from doing so should be lower rated.

My view

As I've said before, I don't like even the idea of CfDs for retail investors. Not if it's being called investment - or the current euphemism, trading - when it is in fact gambling.

More to the point here I think that regulation, as I said before, is going to squeeze those straddling that difference. That might even turn out to be correct.

This information, that Plus500's results come from being the risk and position taker, not the broker, just adds to my unease.

The investor view

It is possible to take contrary views here. The bull case would be that any group of mildly informed sitting on the Plus500 trading desk are going to beat those retail customers over time. That's essentially what Plus500 itself is saying. That's also not quite how gambling odds do work for people do, even if only occasionally, break the bank at a casino or two. Tails do exist in probability distributions.

The bear case is that sometimes at least the customers are going to win. This adds to the risk of being the principal, not the broker. And that's the side I'm on here, the bear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.