Honeywell International Inc. (HON) CEO Dr. Rajeev Gautam Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit (Transcript)

Dr. Rajeev Gautam - President and CEO

So good morning, everyone, and thanks for tuning in to day 2 of Deutsche Bank's Global Industrials & Materials Summit. Hope everyone's staying safe and healthy. For anyone that doesn't know me, I'm Nicole DeBlase, and I'm the lead analyst covering the electrical equipment and multi-industry space at DB.

Today, I'm joined by Dr. Rajeev Gautam, who serves as President and CEO of Honeywell's PMT business, very happy to have him here with us today. Prior to leading PMT, Rajeev held the roles of President of UOP and VP and Chief Technology Officer of PMT, and he's held key roles within UOP for 30 years.

I believe Rajeev has a few opening remarks, which refer to a presentation that's been posted to Honeywell's Investor Relations website. After that, we'll dive into the fireside chat. If any investors in the audience have questions, please do submit them via the box on the webcast screen or you can also e-mail me directly.

And with that, I'll go ahead and turn it over to Rajeev.

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Thank you, Nicole, and good morning. Thank you for having me here today. One of the strengths of the performance materials and technologies business is the depth and breadth of our offerings across multiple industries.

So, if you can go to Page 2 of the presentation, which is the first slide. As you can see from the business breakdown, the PMT portfolio is well diversified across end markets and regions. Our oil and gas business which means upstream, midstream and downstream refining constitutes only about one third of our business. This diversity is enabling us to manage through the current challenging macroeconomic environment.

While of course, we have seen headwinds due to the low oil price environment, we also have continued to see strength throughout our portfolio. For example, we are continuing to see demand from our Smart Energy Solutions in the utility sector. We have seen strong demand in a specialty product sector, including our healthcare, Aclar Healthcare packaging line and our Spectra fiber that is armor line. Good business and growth over there.

And one of the continuing benefits of course of the PMT business is our large installed base across the portfolio. So, we monetize the installed base through our outcome-based software and services with recurring revenue, and this has held up pretty well through the crisis. Some hits from the slight contraction affect, but by and large has held up very well. And we continue to be well positioned and aligned with the mega trends.

So, we are actively investing in growth verticals, including connected software, renewable technologies, sustainable solutions, growing into the hybrid market for automation business in HPS, and expanding the Solstice exposure into residential, industrial refrigeration and e-cooling. We'll continue to focus on driving growth throughout our portfolio, while we aggressively manage the cost-based through this downturn and then on through recovery.

If you go to Page 2, now I'll touch a bit more upon these three growth verticals that I mentioned that we are accelerating that are tied to macroeconomic trends. Our Connected Software continues to be an exciting area of growth. Current estimates indicate that this year about 50% of industrial assets will be connected.

We are focusing heavily on leveraging connectivity, analytics and AI to significantly improve asset performance through predictive maintenance and reducing unplanned downtime for our customers, and we are also seeing increased interest from customers in end-to-end remote solutions and services to ensure business continuity, particularly in this COVID and post-COVID manufacturing environment.

We also have a strong opportunity to sustain ability in terms of renewables and overall sustainable technologies. Some are commercialized such our Ecofining renewable fuels technology and the renewable and distributed assets project integration business in HPS. We also will continue to invest in expanding our Solstice portfolio with the expansion into residential, industrial refrigeration, electronic schooling thermoplastics and personal care.

And the emerging businesses are longer-term investments, Honeywell is commercializing for example in energy, storage battery, which stores power for longer periods of time, more than the typical two hours shifts and are safer than the product that exist today, to support intermittent that sources like wind and solar.

We are also investing in the development of advanced plastics recycling technologies that make it possible to recycle plastics directly into new petrochemicals. These are exciting growth areas for PMT and we will continue to accelerate our commercial traction and commercialization of these technologies.

And I'm pleased to discuss the business with you, Nicole, and everyone this morning. Thank you.

Thanks Rajeev. That was a helpful preamble. I guess maybe let's start with the impact of COVID-19. It's obviously top of mind. Which parts of PMT would you expect to be the most impacted by COVID-19? And maybe to that same point, what parts of PMT would you expect to merge into recovery mode first?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes, good question. Something we have thought about and are acting upon now. You know, its two parts to that question, if I may is -- one of them is really strong if you will the sharp decline in demand, just because of COVID-19, because nothing was moving, nothing was traveling -- moving. And the other part is the price of oil.So, both of them have impacted a large portion or part of a portfolio.

So clearly the demand, lack of demand in transportation fuels, for example, and the price of oil has impacted our refining reload business. Basically, everybody froze and didn't want to spend the cash and postpone the reloads into the second half of the year. So, that has been impacted.

On the project side of the business, if you would think of a total project cycle with engineering and licensing technology and engineering up front where the small amount of money is being spent as projects business and then you think of the -- that part of the EPC cycle where the steel is in the ground and large amount of billions of dollars being spent.

So that part of the cycle that the big billions of dollars spent, those projects by and large are moving forward. There's too much invested in there. I mean there maybe one or two push outs that we see, but only by a quarter or two, while the rebid to get advantage low prices, but that's about a by and large this thing is staying intact.

The early-phase projects are seeing impact in push outs because it's relatively easy to push out. There's not this like, engineering and feed-type work. So, this is something people can say, well, I'll just wait another quarter to find out what's going on then I'll invest. So, that's what's happening in that sector.

Then our automotive sector which is impacted, floating products, fell into that. And then, the housing is impacted and metal is impacted as a result of auto, so our thermal solutions business is impacted by that because they smelt burners and -- burner solutions into that industry. So, those are parts that are impacted.

And like I said in my opening remarks, things like utilities, Smart Energy and our Advanced Materials, chemicals, businesses, they are pretty much at this point not being very impacted. And when we come out of this, I think another part of the question was -- when we come out of this and we're already seeing this as auto comes back, we had forecasted that, auto would come out with like a lot of other people that would come out in the beginning of May.

I think that's a delayed by two weeks or so, but we see the recovery come back. We see the demand in thermal solutions coming back and the refining reload, I think we'll wait I think probably the fall before that comes back. So, that's really our in terms of recovery.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. That makes sense. And maybe just a follow-up on one of the points you made around just a handful, I guess of project puts out. Does that mean Rajeev that you haven't seen any real project cancellations so far it's just been a few delays?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

We have seen no cancellations, just as I recall sitting here two delays.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. And then the similar point, I guess on the 1Q earnings call, management noted that there have been areas of the business broadly that have seen supply chain disruptions. Can you elaborate on this a bit? And into May as economies are reopening, have you seen this improved?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes, we did. No question about it. I think we didn't see that until March and even early April because -- well, China was shut down in January and February, but the impact of that began to show up in March in the supply chains everywhere and so we began to see slowdowns. April was pretty bad. So, we saw slowdowns in our factories in China, our factories in Southeast Asia, U.S. Europe. You saw that pretty much all over the place.

But we weren't able to operate because most of our businesses were deemed essential businesses through all of that. So, we continue to operate with those challenges, of course, which were hitting us. And we tried to then work with the various governments to get our supply chains back in action. And in some cases we were successful and other cases we will not so successful.

But as we go here in March, but going into May, we began to see the supply chain shaping up very nicely, and at this point, there is no supply chain disruption that I'm aware of we're hurting from. We pretty much recovered all of that in May.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it, very good to hear. And I think, as per the 1Q earnings call, the expectation is that PMT sales are down in the 15% plus zone year-on-year in the second quarter. And that was actually one of the better outcomes for the overall Honeywell portfolio. I guess, what's the risk of the recovery could take much longer than the other segments given oil price declines as well as just a general longer cycle nature of this business?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes, it's a good question, again, one of the questions that I said in my opening remarks. We really pay a lot of attention to worry about a lot. One third of our portfolio set in oil and gas. So let me address that in the second part.

I think the first part the shorter cycle businesses are recovering pretty well. So as I said, those businesses seem to be coming back, autos are coming back, which means metals are coming back and thermal solutions are coming back. So, I think that part is good. We saw a little bit of impact on our MRO business, but that's recovering very nicely too. So, all the short cycle businesses are by and large coming back.

And then, the next piece of recovery is probably the catalyst reloads. But then after that, when will the new project start, not the projects that are already in flight, the big ones as I said. When will they start? And that's what we are looking at. And we are planning that it will be probably next year.

And why do I say that because one thing is to have the price of oil so low that nobody wants to spend any money or can spend any money. That's one thing. We have gone through this period already. But if you look to the future, what will determine the spend will be not so much the price of oil is 55, 65 or 75, or 45. So long as gets in and stays steady and people get confident that this is not to fluctuate wildly, that's when they will start moving the products along.

So, we are planning pretty conservatively, saying that okay, the price of oil maybe 40 at the end of third quarter, maybe 45 at the end of the year, and maybe get to 45 or 50 by the middle of next year. So, we are planning accordingly and aligning -- so maybe that's conservative, but at this point, I think it's probably best to do so to make sure that we align our cost base with our revenues appropriately.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, that makes sense. And I guess, maybe taking that a step further. It sounds to me reading between the lines of how you describe each of your businesses and where you're starting to see signs of recovery versus where it could take a little bit longer for from a longer cycle project perspective. It seems to me that there is the potential for PMT to return year-on-year growth as early as 2021. Would you agree with that sentiment?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

I won't do any forecasting here Nicole. That's a little bit of a challenge out. All I can tell you is, we are planning very conservatively. We are looking at '20, but we are also looking at '21. So anything the actions we're taking now, we look at the full run rate impact of that in '21 to make sure that if we are -- that if we end up being flat growth or slight small growth that we still continue to improve our bottom line. But beyond that, it's kind of difficult for me to forecast. It's very uncertain for us.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, fair enough. I have to try. So I guess, maybe understanding oil and gas is only 32% of PMT segment sales. I think that's probably a bit lower than investor perception. How do you think about managing this business through a low oil price environment than you've been within the PMT segment for a long time albeit spent a lot of time at UOP. So, maybe drawing on what you've learned over the past downturns, how do you approach that as a manager?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes. I think in the short-term, the first thing we did was just drastically shift our resources to where the business loss. I mean, there was place there was business and the place there wasn't business. And then, we add the new verticals that we have been growing and they are not small. They were still growing and they're almost over a billion dollars now. So, we shifted resources there. So, that was the first quick thing.

And second thing of course is, aligning up cost as fast as we can. We moved that. We jumped on it right away and aligned them correctly and properly because I knew that as soon as things began to freeze up, I know the inventory would start piling up and the supply chains will get disrupted. So, we started aligning cost base regularly as soon as we could.

And then, we have -- as you look-forward here, we think that -- in fact, what has happened is that the new business, for example, global diesel jet fuel business has really taken off. It's surprising almost a lot of refiners, even the U.S., want this now, Latin America, even the Middle East, Southeast Asia.

So those parts of the business are helping us to get through this focusing on the areas where we still have business and growth, controlling our costs and the rest of the place, and then carefully monitoring our volumes and our costs in our plans to make sure that they're always aligned because we could lose the game right there, if you're not careful. So, those are some of the actions we've been taking in this crisis environment that we are in.

And then we're putting out solutions that can help our customers through the COVID-19 crisis. So, there's several of them we've put out, one of them was that, I thought we acted very quickly was, in March we rolled out with a solution for remote more operations and services for example, and we stood that up in our own planet are just first to provide social distancing.

But then we knew that people would start limiting the number of people who would be at site in the control rooms, and how do you do to run your operations without engineers on site? How do you protect your operators and engineers? So, we created remote operation centers, virtual maintenance.

In fact, we use our remote technologies to commission projects during the crises with our engineers located in Houston and Bangalore. And for example, in this case, this project was in Thailand and this project was successfully commissioned. So, there's a great deal of traction on that now from our customers.

So, we've been looking at the things that we can bring out and help our customers during this time of crisis, looking at areas where we have growth and controlling our costs.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay. Got it. That makes a lot of sense. And I mean, I think investors completely understand or mostly understand the impact of low oil prices on the HPS business, but where I get more questions is around UOP and to the extent the different pieces of UOP that are impacted by lower crude prices and the pieces of UOP that aren't. Could you maybe elaborate on that?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes, sure. So UOP, the piece that has biggest impact is the midstream gas business and in the shale oil space. That was really already slowed down that year and we have started to take action on that business last year. But this year is, towards the end of the year, we booked nothing in the shale gas space, cryogenic plants as we call them, cryos, and then this year, nothing so far. So, this thing is pretty much dead and probably continued to be dead.

Permian may continue -- as a part of Permian may continue, will continue I am sure because they can probably operate in $40 to $45 or environment, but outside of that is going to be a challenge. And then as I said, we have the project's business and there are two parts to it. Now I'll refer them to the licensing engineering fees,which is the upfront fees and then equipment fees. In equipment, the back end which is tide through the big projects like HPS has, those projects are moving forward.

The backlog actually there has increased that those projects by and large are moving forward, people are placing orders or have place orders and so that part of the businesses oversubscribed. So, far the backlog in licensing engineering is very good, it's basically we are even in the fourth quarter we are 70% to 80% sold out already in that area and the backlog view is still holding strong.

Going forward now that's the part of the business that will be impacted and will recover probably more of like -- I think some people call it a Nike recovering, if you will over the next two quarters and maybe into the first part of next year.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, that's, that's really helpful to characterize. Maybe shifting to LNG, can you just maybe talk through exposure to LNG within the PMT segment and your level of concern around project push outs and cancellations here or just in an area where you think that the backlog seems more intact more solid?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

We actually don't have that much exposure to LNG. We have some. I mean, the total exposure is roughly less than 300 million and those projects are still all moving forward. But no question that as you go forward and look at it, LNG space have slow down and any new projects there will take a little bit longer than materialize maybe, as people begin to rationalize.

And look, it depends upon demand comes back and with the price of gas traded over in, in Asia going to China, go to Europe materializes that. So, that will depend upon how strong LNG is. I think there are going to be some projects still go forward, but never the -- but not the number that I think are out there in terms of either seeking for approval or with work approval.

Nicole DeBlase

And then maybe shifting over to Advanced Materials, I know at last year's Investor Day, you noted that the total addressable market for Solstice is expected to expand by 7 billion. Can you give us an update on where the total addressable market sits today? And I guess regarding the expectations for a 15% market CAGR on the slides and on same Investor Day, do you something that that's doable?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes. So just for reference, the current TAM for Solstice is $19 billion, and this is the current time is in markets like autos, OEMs, foam, commercial refrigeration, chillers et cetera. And we expect this TAM for Solstice to expand by another 8 billion, driven by growth in the auto aftermarket, non-regulated vehicles, U.S. residential and VRF, industrial regulation, electronic schooling, thermoplastics, which is an area of a foam growing agency, liquid properties and personal care and pharma. So, these are areas where we should continue to see growth and we expect to achieve Solstice sales with 10% to 15% CAGR over the strat horizon.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, got it. Has that business at all, the trajectory maybe been impacted by weaker auto sales in recent quarters? Or has this been an area of strength?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

No, no, there's no question. It was impacted by autos, for sure. They slowed down, as I said completely in March and April -- I'm sorry. Late March, early April, complete slowdown and then recovery in May. So, we were definitely impacted and the demand in that area dropped significantly. No question. But as I said, the autos are recovering. Will -- how fast -- they're recovering to actually quite nicely and sharply.

The question really is in all of this, which I don't know and that's why we have been the forecast as and will this get back for 2019 level and how fast? I'll ask people who are better forecasters than me, come up and answer to that. I'll just plan comparatively safe, it'll be slower than. We're seeing pretty fast growth, but we are not standing conservative living.

Nicole DeBlase

Yes, make sense. That's a million dollar question. Okay, so maybe shifting to Connected, I know you talked about this as one of the areas where you're making investments. Can you maybe give us a sense of the revenue contribution to PMT today? And how fast this is growing or some sense of where it is to go in the future?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes, this is a really strong area for us, I mean, a lot of our customers, I mean, they were already into our Advanced Solutions, but now with the Connected, how easy it is to be connected. This has really taken off. As I said, 50% of our customers will be connected by the end of the year. So our software sales today -- our Connected Software sales today are about roughly call it around $400 million roughly. With the total software sales are roughly about $1.3 billion. The difference is our embedded software.

So that's the scale of our business. And we certainly have plans and expect to grow this revenue double digit CAGR over the next three years. And while most of our businesses have a software component, a lot of this is in our automation HPS business because they're already connected. So it's a lot easier to use that channel to provide Connected Solutions and people -- our customers are used to getting those solutions in those channels.

So, we have been providing solutions to significantly improve asset performance, through predictive maintenance and reducing unplanned downtime for customers. Good traction on that. And then, now as we go forward the more solution services seems to be getting a tremendous amount of traction.

Nicole DeBlase

Okay, that's really helpful. Thanks Rajeev. And then maybe shifting some of the cost savings that Honeywell is guided to, I think, for the total company we're looking at Phase 1 savings of about $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion with a potential Phase 2 being mostly permanent and the first phase being more short term in nature. Can you give an update on where PMT is in the Phase 1 process?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Yes. I mean, we like all the other businesses. Honeywell have phased plans in action. They've finalized. They're moving and have been moving for some time. So that parts both are temporary and permanent cost actions are in place and in place. And in line with the figures that Honeywell has put out and highlighted in the investor call.

And as I said, we move quickly to implement this to right size our cost base. But unfortunately, I just don't know how to predict the price of oil. Well, we do have a prediction. Do you know how that goes, so there are people who have theories that, the price of oil could recover faster. And in fact, seems to be showing that is recovering quite fast.

I think some of that is okay because the demands for jet fuel and diesel and gasoline was so far down, but there is a fast recovery and look at how fast people hit the roads, right. So that is, yes, I can see some of that. But long-term I think our forecast shows and we still plan very, very conservatively as I said, as we look at our cost base.

Nicole DeBlase

Sure. It definitely makes sense to go that way, and maybe hitting on the investments and opportunities that you brought up in your slide presentation at the beginning. What do you think if you were to look what's on the Slide, what's the what's the most promising or most imminent investment opportunities?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

Okay. So, the good news is that several of them that are in flight and making us good revenues, renewables, Ecofining technology. We developed it many years ago. We have commercialized that. It's first of a kind technology. We were the people who helped commercialize it in the world. So, finally, it's hit and it's got really good traction.

Solstice is of course on the sustainability side continues to go. And the Connected Software as I said, that thing is going to really well. And we are developing more products, which are tied to the areas that I described productive connected worker and connected plant areas. So, those things are going well. The two new areas which are pretty exciting are in the areas of renewable power.

So, this is where we are developing a battery. I mean, today's batteries, yes, they are commercial. They're based on lithium-ion. They generally shift power for about two hours. If you wanted to go more than that, the cost begins to escalate, and of course that is an issue about safety that you've got to be dealing with.

We are developing a battery that can shift power for 4 to 8 hours. It's not lithium-ion and it will allow great deal of flexibility at the grid level to a lot of producers from solar and wind. So that along with battery management systems and EMS systems is in area that we are investing and investing heavily.

The last piece is also very exciting is the renewable plastics and not renewable plastic, plastics circularity and recycling plastics. We supply a lot of technology into this area and we have expertise in plastics as well as in refining technologies. We use a lot of that like we use pyrolysis technology for renewable fuels. We use the FCC technology for renewable fuels.

So, we are using all that knowhow to develop a process, which is now in commercialization Phase which will convert plastics and plastic oil, which can then be actually fed into an ethylene cracker to make ethylene or into propylene to make propylene. So, this is pretty exciting.

We are bringing this out in two parts. One of them is a smaller 30 ton facility and 200 ton -- 30 kmta facility and 20 kmta facility, all modular. We expect 30 kmta facility to be closer to the recyclers and the 200 kmpta to be closer to the produce as a plastics. So, it's pretty exciting and we are really moving forward in there.

Nicole DeBlase

Now, that's a great list, Rajeev, all really exciting stuff. So, I know, we're running short on time here. We probably have time for one more question. And I'm just going to say, we spent a lot of time talking about the growth opportunities, top lines. When we look at PMT margins, they expanded to 22.5% as of 2018. How do you think about the potential for margins to continue moving higher from here? And is that doable in a lower crude price environment? Or do you think that will be challenging?

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

No, it is very doable. I mean in fact as you probably know and the price of oil in -- our margins and our customers margins are not that driven by the type of oil, it's for some margin between the price and the supply that matters. So, some of the refiners are actually making good money. Those who are producing are making good money and they were and I think they will again. So -- but that just says that the environment will improve.

But for us, our margins, yes, we can grow and no question about it. We have had that confidence one because of the new verticals that we have made a great deal of traction and we've been talking about this for some time and these are all higher margins and higher growth businesses. So, as they become a larger part of the portfolio and we -- as I've said, they're already over 1 billion in this area. So, that's 10% of our business, and they will continue to grow double digits, so you can see that this will impact it.

But then you take our SME business. When I took that business, we had fixed it. We're getting margin expansion in that. Our HPS businesses in our LSS businesses as we grow into more enabled services and expanding margins, lifecycle solution, the catalyst business as we go into more outcomes and connected services, and we're getting good traction on that, we're getting better margin. So, this aftermarket and monetizing it as recurring revenue is really giving us another source of margin expansion. So, yes, we expect margins to continue to expand over the strat horizon.

Nicole DeBlase

Got it, that's great to hear. Okay, so I think we should go ahead and wrap it up there. I think we're coming up against time. Rajeev, thank you so much for your participation today, this has been a really insightful session. And thanks to everyone in the audience for tuning in.

Dr. Rajeev Gautam

All right, it's been a pleasure. Thank you.