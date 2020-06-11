Mastering The Art Of Being A Landlord During COVID-19

We need to continuously determine if our portfolio holdings are the optimal use of capital.

This has resulted in unforeseen risk rising, revealing how certain landlords have certain tenants that are unprofitable under current conditions.

Temporary yet enormous disruptions have put pressure on many landlords, particularly those with inadequate liquidity.

One of the unique things about my writing focus is that I have considerable “boots on the ground” experience in commercial real estate.

When I say considerable, that’s not me trying to build myself up. What I mean is that I have:

Over 20 years’ experience as a real estate developer focused on net lease development for chains such as Advance Auto Parts, CVS, Sherwin Williams, and Blockbuster Video.

Over 20 years’ experience as a real estate developer focused on shopping centers leased to places such as PetSmart, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Bi-Lo.

Additional experience as a multi-unit franchisee for Papa John’s and The Athlete’s Foot.

Here’s further proof that I’m not bragging: I’m the first person to admit that’s nothing compared to many of the REITs I cover. My experience is modest up against those titans.

However, it’s also true that the lessons I’ve learned being both a landlord and tenant are invaluable. They serve me very well as a real estate analyst.

And therefore they serve you well too.

Because of my 30 years-plus as a real estate investor, I’m able to utilize my knowledge of leasing, development, and capital markets to make more informed decisions and to help mitigate risk.

Because of the failures I faced along the way – both as a developer and investor – I’ve learned the true meaning of protecting principal at all costs. And by all costs, I mean I’ve lived through various economic cycles and experienced multiple recessions by now.

Including the one we’re in right now.

From Bad to Worse

Of course, this cycle – referred to as COVID-19 (although I don’t think anyone has officially named the pandemic yet) – is different from any other economic rollercoaster ride I or anyone else alive has been on.

Temporary yet enormous disruptions have put pressure on many landlords, particularly those with inadequate liquidity. This has resulted in unforeseen risk rising, revealing how certain landlords have certain tenants that are unprofitable under current conditions.

Naturally, this has further weakened their business model.

As this sad state of affairs continues to unfold, markets have become disruptive. And investors have pursued a “flight to quality” standard in which predictable income is paramount.

That mentality was logical before the shutdowns. And it’s logical today.

Reflecting on the past, I’m reminded of instances where I invested in buildings leased to non-investment-rated tenants. While many of those companies are still around now, many others are extinct. And a few others are now on the way out. Does anyone remember:

Goody’s

Eckerd Drug

Econo Lube n’ Tune

Hollywood Video

RadioShack

OnCue

Dressbarn

Blocksbuster Video

B.C. Moore & Sons

Carmike Theater.

If you study that list, you’ll see that all these companies are (or were) in the retail sector. And some of the vacant storefronts have been replaced by new tenants.

For example:

The former Goody’s space might now be a Dollar Tree

The Eckerd a Panera Bread

The Econo Lube a Verizon

The Hollywood Video a Spartanburg Critical MOB.

But at least in my town:

The RadioShack space is still vacant

The OnCue is still vacant

The Dressbarn is now vacant

The Blockbuster Video is now vacant

The BC Moore is now vacant

The Carmike was recently demolished for Extra Space (EXR).

Does any of that sound familiar?

Now, one of the things I learned as a landlord is that managing real estate can be very capital intensive. Although many of the buildings I developed were free-standing net-leased properties, they did require capital during the lifecycle of the investment.

When it gets down to it, being a landlord is similar to being a banker. Instead of loaning money, you’re loaning a building.

And sometimes, you end up investing more money into the tenant than you intended in the form of tenant improvements (or TI).

One Bad Memory

Around 20 years ago, I became a preferred developer for Econo Lube n’ Tune. The company was based on the West Coast, and they were rapidly expanding across the U.S.

My job was to locate sites for them and to construct buildings that were usually around 3,000 square feet. Econo was privately held, so there was no way to obtain audited financial statements. So I had to rely on D&B (Dun & Bradstreet) and conversations with other landlords – like Realty Income (O) at the time.

As a young developer, I became intoxicated with yield. I would build these Econo stores at low-double-digit cap rates (i.e. 10%), then flip them to a 1031 investor at cap rates as low as 7%.

It was like shooting fish in a barrel. Until it wasn’t.

Into my fifth deal, I acquired a site for around $500,000, a steep price for a site that was less than half an acre. I spent around another $500,000 on construction then, including the building, parking lot, and TI (tenant improvements).

As the building was nearing completion, I stopped to inspect it on my way to a Braves baseball game. As I drove into the parking lot though, I saw contractors taking equipment out of the building.

That was odd, since normally equipment was moving in, not out.

But it made sense after I walked over to the contractor – who informed me the company had just filed for bankruptcy.

Ouch!

Weeks later, I began to market the building after Econo informed me they were rejecting the lease. And around a year later, I wound up selling the property for something like $600,000.

A $400,000 loss.

Source

What Does This Have To Do With COVID-19?

As mentioned above, another one of the tenants I developed for was Carmike Theaters, once the fourth-largest movie theater in the U.S. On March 4, 2016, AMC Theatres announced its intent to acquire Carmike Cinemas, closing on the deal on Dec. 21.

Today, one of AMC’s largest landlords is EPR Properties (EPR). We know from the Q1 2020 supplemental filing that Cineworld’s Regal, Topgolf, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), and Cinemark (CNK) make up 14.1%, 13.3%, 13.3%, and 6.9% of its portfolio, respectively.

That’s 47.6% in aggregate.

Even excluding Topgolf - that's a lot of movie theaters.

The problem isn't so much movie theatres themselves though. It’s debt. Cinemark ended 2019 with $3.4 billion in debt vs. a current market capitalization of $2.1 billion.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Considering the S&P 500 is approximately flat year-to-date for the first time since the stock market sold off in Q1 we thought it was good timing to compare it against CNK and AMC. They’ve returned -18.37% and -41.92%, respectively.

We'll start by reviewing the circumstances of EPR's top tenants, then connect back to their impact on the REIT.

AMC Distressed Bond Swap

Since I've noticed confusion surrounding AMC's distressed bond swap offer, let’s try to alleviate that. Despite what it looks like at first glance, AMC is not simply replacing bonds paying 6% with bonds paying 12%.

Instead, it's offering existing bondholders the ability to take a 50% haircut on the principal amount owed – equating to a 12% yield on the reduced amount.

From a cash flow perspective, the interest expense liability AMC faces is unchanged. That’s regardless of the outcome from the distressed bond swap open through the end of this month.

What does change is the fact AMC will have the ability to use stock or paid-in-kind interest (PIK) instead of cash to compensate bondholders. Add to these already favorable terms (for AMC) the possibility of refinancing to a lower rate due to lower leverage levels, and it’s easy to see why AMC paid lawyers and investment bankers a good chunk of change from a shrinking bank account to create and execute this bond swap.

But what bond owner in their right mind would take that deal?

You might be surprised.

Source: FINRA

Takers? Any Takers

AMC's 2026 bonds are trading for 33 cents on the dollar, up from 21 cents at lows. So, basically, AMC is betting that many investors are concerned they won’t receive any principal if the firm goes under.

That's justifiable given the firm's finances. AMC believes those bondholders might choose what they perceive to be a 50% "recovery rate" through the bond swap.

In reality, of course, the bond swap lessens but does not eliminate AMC's financial troubles. Provided the bond still trades above 30, a bondholder willing to lock in upside of only 50% of par value should just sell the position.

There’s still 100% downside risk if the firm capitulates. So the risk vs. reward equation is slanted steeply against them.

If we could somehow guarantee that the bond swap would result in a 100% probability of that 50% recovery – which we cannot – it would be a different story.

Besides the debt swap challenges, AMC also has responded to Universal Studios’ public consideration of simultaneous theatrical and home release. For once, we did not add the bold text in AMC CEO Adam Aron’s letter to Universal's chairwoman.

“This radical change by Universal to the business model that currently exists between our two companies represents nothing but downside for us and is categorically unacceptable to AMC Entertainment, the world’s largest collection of movie theatres.

Going forward, AMC will not license any Universal movies in any of our 1,000 theatres globally on these terms.

Accordingly, we want to be absolutely clear so that there is no ambiguity of any kind. AMC believes that with this proposed action to go to the home and theatres simultaneously, Universal is breaking the business model and dealings between our two companies.”

We’d say that’s pretty clear.

A Lot to Take

Polls indicate that just approximately one third of moviegoers agree with AMC's bold decision. Which isn’t too surprising.

The erosion of AMC's leverage over Universal has only accelerated in recent months. AMC is not only dealing with an extremely precarious financial condition – an operational nightmare due to the coronavirus and associated legislation – but is now playing Russian roulette with one of the largest movie studios in the world.

Its Q1 earnings come out tomorrow (6/9/2020) after the bell and we will not be surprised if solvency concerns increase rather than decrease. (Note: We published the article originally on 6/8/20).

There isn't material brand-new information on Cineworld or Cinemark, admittedly. But suffice to say, Cineworld has a decent market capitalization of $1.88 billion. The stock is down 55% year-to-date and trades just above $1.

Cinemark is faring better with a $2.3 billion market capitalization and net debt of $3 billion. It's in a difficult but surmountable position, as detailed down below.

Topgolf and Re-Leasing Realities

Bloomberg recently reported that Topgolf's prospects of going public were "dimmed" by the realities of the coronavirus and complete store closures.

And S&P Global Ratings downgraded the company to CCC+ from B-.

Since most investors do not have credit agencies' confusing scales memorized, the above chart should help put things into perspective. The downgrade to CCC+ puts Topgolf deep into junk territory.

For comparison:

AMC is rated CCC-

Cineworld was recently downgraded to B

Cinemark edges out the group at B+.

No matter how you slice it, EPR's top tenants are financially vulnerable. EPR itself is rated BBB-, or one step above junk, with a negative watch for additional context.

All Buildings Are Not Created Equal

The risk associated with a tenant failing to pay rent varies massively depending on the specific circumstances. If a standalone fast food restaurant fails to pay Realty Income (O) rent, the REIT can exert minimal capital expenditure to re-lease to a replacement tenant within a few months.

In a hot market, probably sooner.

On the other side of the spectrum, what does EPR do if AMC stops paying rent? Ideally, it would rent out to a financially and operationally superior peer firm.

But that isn't a realistic option.

The next step is to spend considerable capex and reconfigure the property to attract another industry. This is possible, but a movie theater is going to be very difficult and expensive to restructure for another tenant type.

It could be cheaper to tear it down and rebuild.

It could be worse though: A Topgolf location.

Source: Topgolf

These multi-story, high-end driving ranges are really designed to serve one company and one company only, since Topgolf has no direct competitors.

Salamander Innisbrook, Diamond Resorts International, GameGolf, and the Trump Organization are occasionally listed as "peers," but not in the way we use the term. To my knowledge, none of them own or use facilities similar to Topgolf's.

Or should I say EPR's.

Since the firm is private and fairly secretive about its business, we researched franchise costs to gauge the money behind each Topgolf location. It varies from $10 million to $50 million, with its Las Vegas property by far the most expensive.

We also took the time to review the firm’s website to determine that 10%-20% of locations are now open. So let's run a quick scenario analysis using real numbers to help put things into perspective.

Assuming a property with a mortgage of $10 million and 2% property taxes, in the event Topgolf is unable to pay rent, EPR will be absorbing approximately $65,000 in mortgage costs each month until a new tenant is secured.

The cost to transform a Topgolf facility to another tenant is very uncertain but will surely be greater than 10% of the facility's total cost. And even in the wildly optimistic scenario where the cost is only 10%, or $1 million – and all transformative construction and releasing is done in 12 months – EPR would eat $1.78 million in cash costs plus any maintenance and releasing costs.

It takes a long time for EPR to generate that much cash flow from a Topgolf property.

Bottom line: The risk of EPR's portfolios higher than its tenant or industry exposures suggest the cost and difficulty of releasing many of its junk-rated tenants will be immense.

Connecting the Dots to EPR

Like many REITs more susceptible than average to the government shutdowns, EPR has had a rough ride year to date.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It’s approximately doubled from its March lows to now trade in the low-to-mid $40s. Below $25 per share, we think EPR was a decent speculative play as indicated in our last article.

That's not the key question, however, as we live in a world of limited resources.

We need to continuously determine if our portfolio holdings are the optimal use of capital. If that wasn’t the case, we’d all own Treasury bonds and be done with it.

Even if all but one of EPR's very troubled tenants manage to escape the crisis fully intact, a current FFO multiple of nearly 14x makes zero sense when the likes of Federal Realty Trust (FRT) trades at 17.5x.

As a reminder, Federal Realty Trust has:

The highest (or at least tied for highest) investment-grade credit rating of any REIT. No tenant responsible for more than 2.6% of average base rent. One of the best dividend track records of any publicly-traded company, with a 52-year compound annual growth rate. Tenants like CVS (CVS), Home Depot (HD), and TJ Maxx (TJX), which represent some of the best-positioned and investment retailers.

(Check out our recent article on FRT for additional information on this attractive REIT.)

In an optimistically unrealistic scenario, EPR could be worth as much as $55 per share or 25% above current levels. Our base case for EPR is closer to $40 per share with the lower end in the single digits.

Put bluntly, it doesn't make sense to invest in EPR today from a risk-adjusted perspective. And it makes even less sense compared to the likes of Realty Income or Federal Realty Trust.

Those latter two companies have at least 25% upside from current levels while carrying so much less risk. Honestly, it's difficult to find the right adjective to describe the different.

Perhaps incomparable is appropriate.

The Moral to the Story

As I said at the beginning of the article, I lost around $400,000 when Econo Lube n’ Tune filed for bankruptcy. That was because the buildings were functionally obsolete.

Had I owned 10 buildings or more, I would have likely lost millions.

When I think about that lessons in life – and the fact that AMC owns 181 theaters and 56 eat-and-play properties – I’m reminded that, when the stores go dark, there will be a considerable erosion in value.

As an equity investor in EPR, you’re essentially funding all the tenant improvements such as popcorn machines, reclining seats, heating and air, interior walls, plumbing, and don’t forget the massive nets and cool golf balls associated with the Topgolf business model.

But what's all that stuff worth when the business model is failing?

And as far as redevelopment potential? I’m sure EPR has some attractive real estate. But remember what happened to Seritage Realty (SRG).

It suspended its dividend to preserve capital for the highly-intensive development pipeline that has now slowed due to COVID-19, and let’s not forget the fact that many are glued to their Netflix accounts.

Perhaps that’s the new norm given the extended social distancing lockdown.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Become Part of Wide Moat Research

iREIT on Alpha and The Dividend Kings are two of the fastest-growing marketplace services with a team of eight of the most experienced equity analysts. We offer unparalleled services including five customized portfolios that are doing extremely well in the moment - but are built to stand the test of time too. For more information about iREIT on Alpha, please visit our LANDING PAGE (and activate your 2-week free trial).

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.