Current market expectations are quite positive, and investors are forgetting about recent economic disruptions. The Dow Jones (DJI) is climbing back towards it February 19 highs as investors give a lower possibility to a new market selloff. However, I consider it important to expect possible fluctuations in the market as there is a high possibility of the second wave of the coronavirus. Thus, we will prioritize our stake in defensive and more stable companies that propose essential products to consumers. A company that expects to increase its sales during the crisis, Tractor Supply (TSCO), is positioned very well to withstand any foreseeable shock. It proposes long-term value to investors, which we will try to analyze deeply in this article.

Source: hbsdealer.com

The Business

Former president of Tractor Supply Barbarick said:

"We always say you can buy everything we sell someplace else, but you can't find someplace else that sells everything we carry."

These words reflect the reality which the company has created during its 81-year history. A common consumer of the company is a farmer who owns the land, pets, and livestock.

It is estimated that more than 800,000 American farms are operated by people who have other primary job or occupation than farming. These people are major consumers of Tractor Supply as the company has a leading position in its industry and proposes products to satisfy every need of a farmer.

The company is operating more than 2,000 shops in 49 states. The new store-opening process begins after a very deep and sophisticated analysis, as the management identifies new store locations by counting the number of tractors, the number of cattle in a region, etc. The management employs personnel who are sophisticated in the farming industry. This approach adds a tremendous competitive advantage to the company as its main competitors in rural areas are small private retailers.

The biggest part of the company's sales (47%) is livestock- and pet-related products. It is a rather defensive sector where sales will never drop and will record slow growth.

Source: 10-K

The company is strongly positioned against major retail chains. You will probably think that it is too risky to invest in the retail industry where there are operating giants like Walmart (WMT) or Lowe's (LOW), but it is not the case as Tractor Supply stands out from the competition due to its deep concentration in farming and pet products.

There is also Amazon (AMZN) threat, which is always being discussed when investing in a retail business. There are lots of factors which help the Tractor Supply to stand out against e-commerce giants also. A large number of shoppers visit Tractor Supply store for advice on how to care for their animals, thus the company employs rather sophisticated employees who know everything about its products. The e-commerce retailers do not have this advantage as a shopper needs to do his own exploration to find out the good and bad sides of a product.

E-Commerce

At the same time, the company is expanding its presence in e-commerce territory. The Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store approach is gaining double-digit growth. Its tractorsupply.com website proposes more than 10,000 items to its consumers.

Tractor Supply is expanding its contract with delivery startup Roadie. The startup was delivering goods from only 400 Tractor Supply locations, but now the contract will let them provide services for more than 1,400 locations. The contract is very beneficial for the company as during lockdown periods it might hold sales stable.

At the same time, the new CEO Hal Lawton has a large experience in the e-commerce field. It is worth to mention that Lawton was eBay's (EBAY) Senior Vice President. Before that, he had been working in Home Depot (HD) for ten years in various leadership posts and had been responsible for the Internet business. His efforts resulted in more than $2 billion internet sales for Home Depot.

Shareholder return

During the recent decade, the company was able to increase shareholder yield gradually. It is now paying about a 6% yield to its shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Currently, the forward dividend yield sits at 1.15%, which is lower than the 4-year average of 1.47%. The management increased dividends in the recent 9-year period sequentially, recording more than 17% CAGR during the recent 5-year period. Considering the current low yield compared to its historic records, we might expect the management to increase the dividends sharply.

Currently, the company pays only a 25% payout ratio, while the cash dividend ratio is only 24%. These ratios indicate quite safe dividends and a lot of room for the management to increase the dividends. The chart below shows that the company paid no more than 22% of its operating cash flows in dividends, and in 2019, the number stood at 20%.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Though the dividends payouts are rather low, the company returns large amounts of cash via share repurchases. Considering shareholder return as dividend returns + share repurchase returns, we have about 100% shareholder payout ratio, which is unsustainable and can grow only if the revenue continues to grow with margin expansions.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

The picture is much worse if we measure shareholders' returns against free cash flows. In 2019, the company returned more than 130% of FCF to its shareholders. This is clearly damaging the balance sheet as current debt amounts to $1 billion, while in 2014, the company had zero debt.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Balance Sheet

Though the debt burden has increased in the last five years, the balance sheet of the company is quite strong. Its current assets are exceeding current liabilities about 1.66 times, while cash reserves are sufficient to cover short-term debt more than ten times.

Data by YCharts

Though the inventories were rising in the last 10-year period, the inventories are rising in line with COGS and revenues, thus inventory turnover ratio did not increase and even declined slightly. In Q1 2020, the inventory increased sharply by 30%, but it was not connected to current crisis as seasonal effects caused the same wave in Q1 2019 and in Q1 2018.

Data by YCharts

Currently, total debt amounts to only 75% of the company's equity, while the 0.6 year's EBITDA is sufficient to cover the whole debt burden of the company.

As a result, we might conclude that the financial position is very safe and stable for the company, and it is not a concern at all.

Challenges

Today, the greatest threat a retailer might face is related to the coronavirus. The second wave of the virus can cause retailers to lose sales as the government might decide to introduce deeper lockdowns. Thus, we might expect that it might cause Tractor Supply to close the majority of its stores for a month or two, causing liquidity issues for the company. The company buys its inventory mainly in credit, thus if it experiences store closure issues, the inventory would jump, while the liabilities had to be satisfied. Growth is also under threat, as the new store opening might be delayed in this uncertain and recessionary period.

Valuation

Currently, the market is paying higher multiples for the stock than its 3-year median results show. P/E ratio stands at 25, while the 3-year median result is 20. This fact reflects the market's positive expectations for the company as Tractor Supply is a high-quality company that withstood the first wave of the virus very well.

Data by YCharts

Relative Valuation analysis indicates that the market pays a 40% higher price for Tractor Supply than its peers. However, we consider the price premium to be justified, as Tractor Supply proposes a rapidly growing business with great economic moats. Its business model is rather differentiated from other retailers, which promises nice upside opportunities. At the same time, the peers are rather mature and we don't see rapid growth opportunities for the peers.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

We will analyze the stock through a discounted cash flow model, trying to understand what the market expects. The company was able to generate stable FCF growth during the last 10-year period, as it recorded almost 16% FCF CAGR. Thus, we will take the 2019 FCF level as a starting point to calculate the intrinsic value of the stock.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

We will use the CAPM model to calculate the required rate of return. 60-month beta is 0.81, the equity risk premium is 7.7%, and the risk-free rate is 0.9%, thus we would have a 7.1% discount rate.

These inputs indicate that the current price reflects that the market expects the FCF to grow by 3.8% in the upcoming 50-year period.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Considering the DCF model results, we might conclude that the stock value reflects rather controversial inputs, and the market does not expect that the company would keep its last 10-year growth pace.

Conclusion

We think that Tractor Supply is very well positioned in the industry and might continue its growth. The new CEO is well-experienced in the e-commerce industry, which is vital for any retailer, thus we might expect new successes in the industry. Our valuation models indicate that the market pays a premium for the company, which we consider as a justified overvaluation. I will recommend buying the stock, expecting it to outperform the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.