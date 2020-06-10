While I am somewhat critical of management, I find that the stock offers compelling value at its current valuation, though I am not a buyer.

And with that being said, abysmally, Box has a 104% retention rate, which is evidence of management that's unable to evolve its offering and continue to create value for clients.

With that being said, Box has a strong customer base of 95,000 companies, including 69% of the companies in the S&P 500.

Box offers investors an interesting lesson on the importance of management when investing. Without visionary, agile leadership, a company will ultimately stagnate.

Investment Thesis

As we're well aware, the world is presently undergoing a digital transformation, which is being expedited as more people work from home. Box (BOX) is a cloud-based SaaS platform that provides a secure platform for content collaboration management (CCM). Box's goal is to make it possible to work from anywhere with anyone by enabling companies to securely share files, such as contracts and projects on which a team might be working within a corporation. Box integrates into the workspace as it is compatible with nearly 1,500 integrations including Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Salesforce (CRM), and Zoom (ZM).

As you watched in the video above, Box helps companies collaborate securely from anywhere.

Alright, so that was the good... now for the bad. Regardless of how one might feel about Box or its products, the numbers do not lie.

The company has failed to evolve its offering through value-added additional services and features, and therefore, its net retention rate is hovering at around 100%, which is utterly abysmal in today's world of Twilios (TWLO) (net retention rate above 130% consistently), CrowdStrikes (OTC:CRWD) (net retention rate above 120% consistently, and Fastlys (FSLY) (net retention rate recently above 130%).

Software as a service is a winning business model because 1) it ensures that a company's, for example, cybersecurity department is always evolving, as the free market forces the company to which cybersecurity was outsourced to constantly evolve.

In the case of Box, it has failed to evolve its offering and continue to aggressively add new value-added products for its existing customers, resulting in this low net retention rate.

With all of this being said, the company does have a captive audience and trades at a reasonable valuation, and therefore, a case could be made for investment.

So, let's check that out.

Strong Customer Base

Box had 95,000 subscription-based customers in 2019, a 9% increase from the prior year (which only further highlights how inexcusable the 104% net retention rate is). Box remains useful to its clients and has demonstrated its ability to create value and efficiencies in the past.

For example, Broadcom (AVGO) started using Box in 2014 to transfer portions of its workflows to the cloud and to introduce collaborative file sharing, which has saved Broadcom $10 million over the past five years. Box enables companies, in this case, Broadcom, to use tools such as Adobe (ADBE), Google, and Oracle (ORCL) to run its business more efficiently.

As mentioned above, Box had a 104% net retention rate as of January 2020, which isn't a positive sign for the company, generally speaking. Net retention rate is defined as the amount of revenue generated on the existing customer base less downgrades and churn. Think of it as an indicator of how much customers like your product and how much customers are willing to be upsold on new products. The higher the net retention rate, the better, obviously...

In this article, it was found that the median net retention rate was 110% for SaaS companies. Therefore, Box is below the median net retention rate.

With that being said, the company continues to add to its services by making its product compatible with other platforms as well as incorporating new technology, such as data analytics.

Though Box shared this nice graphic at its investor day, the reality is that the net retention rate is currently only at 104%. Juxtapose this to companies such as Twilio and CrowdStrike (both approximately 120-140%), whose net retention rates are well above 110%, and we see that the company isn't performing well, which is being reflected in its share price.

CrowdStrike's Net Retention Rate

Maximizing The Value Of Customers

Box's business model focuses on expanding its platform over time so that it can rise above this lackluster 104% net retention rate by which it is currently vexed. As can be seen in the chart immediately above, Box has been expanding its services.

The add-on services play an important role because it drives customers' spending (i.e., accelerates the net retention rate). Box has focused on being easily compatible with many integrations (as mentioned above). In addition, Box has an open API making it compatible with its customers' homegrown software.

Now that we understand Box's business model, let's explore the company's plan to "fix" its net retention rate.

Expanding Sales

Box estimates that there is a $45 billion market for content and collaboration, and as the #1 cloud content management platform, Box is well-positioned to capture this market. Box has spent $300M annually on marketing and sales over the past three years, and it targets increasing the productivity around this spend. This is a key factor for the improvement of the company's financials, as highlighted below.

Box's 15% increase in sales productivity will lead to not only stronger financials but also faster-growing revenues, which have basically stagnated as of late (relative to its peers). Increasing sales in the short term are vital for Box because the faster it can obtain a new customer, the sooner that Box will profit off them... granted the company can carry through with its plan retaining customers and increasing net retention rate through "add-on" products.

This figure represents how Box is strategically focusing on acquiring customers, so it can reap the benefits in the future. Box focuses on cross-selling and upselling to build the customer's value early on so that margins will be stronger in the future. As can be seen below, Box has steadily decreased the costs to acquire new customers.

As Box looks to expand its market, it will also focus on reducing the costs for new customers.

Spinning Wheels In Mud

In September of 2019, Starboard Value, a hedge fund, acquired a 7.7% stake in Box. In not so many words, Jeffrey Smith and Starboard Value are attempting to get Box out of the proverbial mud. That is, the company is currently spending a lot and growing a little... A toxic combination of the creation of value to be sure. In an interview in October of 2019, Starboard Value CEO Jeffery Smith said Box was a healthy company that is well-capitalized, growing with a good business, and capable of growing profitably while reinvesting in its business's growth.

The company was profitable for the fiscal year 2020, but Starboard Value is working with Box to continue to cut operating margins to drive free cash flow. Jack Lazar, former GoPro (GPRO) CFO, was added to Box's Board of Directors as well as Bethany Mayer, who currently serves on the Board of Directors of Lam Research Inc. (NASDAQ:LRCX), Marvell Technologies (MRVL), and Sempra Energy (SRE). By adding experienced members to its board, Box will look to operate more efficiently.

As the graph above illustrates, Box plans to grow revenue, while cutting costs. This approach accurately reflects how Box has been spending over the last three years to improve its services compatibility while increasing sales to create long-term customers. Box expects to see free cash flow rise as it reduces the outlays required to acquire new customers and as it "adds on" new value-added products to its customers' existing subscriptions.

Financial Analysis

As can be seen above, Box has steadily increased revenues and projects a 12% annualized top-line growth rate through 2023. This appears achievable as revenue increased by 20% in 2019 and 14% in 2020.

L.A. Stevens Investment Model

To determine a fair value for Box's stock, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow Model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years (3a.). Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results.

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $1.41 Free cash flow per share growth rate 8% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Using the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, Box is currently valued at $28.50, which means Box is currently undervalued by 30% while trading at $20.

Margin of Safety

I used a conservative estimate for Box's free cash growth because I wanted to leave room for executional error, i.e., revenue growth below our projected 8% rate. As mentioned above, Box expects to grow revenue at about 12% annually for the next three years, so 8% growth over the next 10 years should be attainable, especially since the cloud content management market is growing as are its current customers.

Lastly, I calculate total expected return by growing free cash flow per share at the above-assumed growth rate, then applying a conservative price to free cash flow multiple on that free cash flow per share in 2030.

I then take the target price in 2030 and the current stock price and create a CAGR, the results of which can be seen below:

Expected Return

According to our model, investing in Box today should beat the market for the long-term investor, as its expected return is higher than our 9.8% hurdle rate, the return of the S&P 500 over the last 90 years.

Concluding Thoughts And The Path Forward

Ultimately, the true measure of whether Box will grow in the future will be borne out by its net retention rate.

It will identify whether the CEO and his management team are evolving the product they currently sell.

Further, the bar is very low. They are targeting "greater than 106% net retention rate", as can be seen below.

In sum, Box is a case study on what can go wrong when investing in "as a service" companies. That is, if management is not visionary, agile, and adaptive, the company can find itself spinning its wheels in the mud so to speak.

With all of this being said, at $20 a share, I am bullish on Box and expect it to beat the market, with modest returns between 10% and 11% over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, AMZN, TWLO, CRWD, FSLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.