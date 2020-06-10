Unfortunately, after the rally, the risk/reward has gotten bad. Hence, I consider this a good buy on weakness instead of chasing the price at current levels.

It's time to look at one of America's largest homebuilders. The Virginia-based residential homebuilder NVR Inc. (NVR) has been and still is flying under the radar as management doesn't do earnings calls fancy presentations. Like most of its peers, the company took a big hit as soon as the coronavirus hit its biggest market as the East Coast, and mainly the NYC metropolitan area went into lockdown. While I am writing this, the stock is down less than 9% year-to-date after reporting weak first-quarter earnings. While I do not dislike the stock, I think there are better homebuilders on the market if you are looking for exposure in this industry.

Q1 Earnings

Normally, I don't like to focus on earnings that were published more than a month ago. However, in this case, it makes sense as a few things got my attention. First of all, the company missed guidance for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2017. In this case, earnings per share fell to $44.96. This is a decline of 6% and slightly below expectations of $45.61.

While these numbers are everything except great, my aim is to spend a bit more time talking about new orders. In a recent article covering a homebuilding peer, I discussed the performance of building permits in the first quarter. As filing for a permit is one of the first steps in the homebuilding process, it is a great leading indicator of homebuilding new orders and mortgage applications. In the first quarter, building permits soared by more than 10%. This is one of the best quarters of the past 10 years. While COVID-19 has done a lot of damage, my point is that homebuilders should report new orders growth close to or much better than 10%.

Unfortunately, NVR saw new orders of 5,015 units. This is a decline of 2% compared to 5,139 units in the prior-year quarter. The average sales price of these homes was up 1% to $372,300. The cancellation rate in the first quarter of 2020 was 21%. This is up from 14% in the first quarter of 2019 as the company saw the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The backlog of homes sold but not settled was 9,018. This is flat compared to the prior-year quarter. In New York and Pennsylvania, the backlog was 1,178. These states prohibited residential construction. This will result in a higher cancellation, even if production levels normalize again.

Adding to that, just like new orders growth, the company's mortgage banking division saw a decline as new mortgages were valued at $1.132 billion, which is a decline of 1% compared to Q1 of 2019.

With this in mind, the graph below shows the monthly graph of building permits including the most recent month of April. As one can see, COVID-19 has pushed building permits growth to levels not seen nice the recession as demand was down roughly 20%. This in itself isn't a surprise as a global economic lockdown does not lead to housing strength as job safety is dwindling and high-ticket investments are postponed.

In February and March, NVR's stock price started to price in uncertainty as the stock dropped by roughly 50% from $4,000 to the lows at $2,000. Once the stock touched $2,000, investors and traders pushed the stock all the way up to $3,520, which is down less than 8% since the start of the year and even up almost 4% compared to 12 months ago.

I don't disagree that the stock was a good buy near the March lows, however, right now investors are pricing in a rapid building permits recovery throughout the second half of the year. If that doesn't happen, the stock is likely going to trade sideways in a volatile range between $2,800 and $3,700. Adding to that, the stock has started to underperform the homebuilding ETF (ITB) as the ratio below shows.

Moreover, while the market, in general, is signaling that the worst is behind us, I believe the threat of further accelerating mortgage delinquencies is something that should not be underestimated. I will place NVR on my watch list to buy on weakness, but right now, I will not be chasing the price as I believe the risk/reward is not worth putting your hard-earned money to work.

