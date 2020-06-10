I think that buying JETS or any of its holdings based on "high conviction" is a gamble.

Despite great returns, volatility has been off the charts. Buying a triple-leveraged equities ETF would have been as prudent as betting on airlines.

Airline stocks have endured quite a bit of turbulence this year. Most recently, after falling off a cliff, the sector doubled in market value.

The markets have gone into full risk-on mode in the past several days. The beneficiaries of investors' improved sentiment have been the riskier, cyclical sectors. Airline stocks, represented by the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), have soared. The ETF nearly doubled in value in the very short period between May 15 and June 8.

The idea of earning hefty returns overnight is luring. "I should have bought American Airlines (AAL) three weeks ago!" But unless someone can time the market almost perfectly, chasing the quick buck is usually a bad idea.

Credit: Condé Nast

A quick look at the ETF

Before I get into the meat-and-potatoes of this article, let me start with a brief overview of the U.S. Global Jets ETF.

According to the management company, this fund "provides investors access to the global airline industry, including airline operators and manufacturers from all over the world". To select the stocks and determine the allocations, the ETF uses smart beta criteria based on efficiency (cash return on invested capital, sales per share growth and others), country bias towards US-based companies, and market cap weighting.

Below are some key stats on JETS. A couple of the metrics stand out to me.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from US Global Investors & Yahoo Finance

First, half of the assets under management is invested in the top five holdings: American Airlines, United (UAL), Southwest (LUV), Delta (DAL) and SkyWest (SKYW). A custom-made portfolio of these five names would have performed almost exactly like JETS since inception - but with a bit more risk due to lower diversification.

Second, net assets of about $1.7 billion are substantially higher than what they were last time I wrote about the ETF. In fact, the spike in AUM observed since March suggests increased interest from investors in picking up airline shares when there is "blood in the air".

Source: MarketWatch

High risk does not justify reward

The chart below illustrates how hard it has been to invest in airline stocks. JETS has not reached all-time highs since January 2018. Along the way, the ETF endured quite a bit of turbulence. When COVID-19 hit the industry in the nose, prices fell hard. Investors had to quickly put on their oxygen masks.

But probably due to recency bias, what stands out in many investors' minds is the doubling of the ETF price between mid-May and a couple of days ago. Despite the rally, airline stocks are still 40% off the 2020 peak. So, why couldn't they double again soon? Wouldn't now be a good time to bet on this sector, before the next leg up? After all, the COVID crisis seems to be a bit more under control, doesn't it?

Data by YCharts

The problem is that the risks associated with investing in the space has been too high, and will probably continue to be so. Think about it: JETS dropped 11% and then rebounded 6% this Wednesday alone, before I even had time to finish writing this report. Catching shares in the morning vs. around lunch time would have made a very significant difference in the trade's return.

Now, assume a very talented and lucky investor who happened to identify with precision the bottom in the S&P 500 on March 23. Buying airline stocks then would have made logical sense, as the V-shaped recovery in the equities market began to form. In fact, JETS has climbed quickly from those late March levels, beating by a wide margin the returns of the S&P 500 through early June.

But once risk is taken into account, the picture looks different. See chart below. Notice how the airline sector has produced a whopping 96% in annualized volatility since the market bottom. This is nearly three times riskier behavior than investing in the S&P 500.

Put a different way, buying and holding a triple-leveraged equities ETF (UPRO) would have been about as prudent as investing in airlines since the recovery started. Except the leveraged play would have produced much better returns.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance

Key takeaway

I am not opposed to making very small bets on airline stocks. In fact, I am a firm believer in diversification. For this reason, I allocate a bit less than 3% of my All-Equities SRG portfolio to what I consider to be the safest name in the sector, Southwest Airlines.

Otherwise, I think that buying JETS or any of its holdings based on "high conviction" is a gamble. Catch a short rally at the right time, and the returns can be amazing. But in the aggregate, investors that chase the quick buck in this unpredictable industry are most likely to produce inferior risk-adjusted returns - if not painful losses altogether.

I use an approach that favors predictability of financial results and broad diversification when choosing stocks for my All-Equities Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. So far, the small $229/year investment to become a member of the SRG community has lavishly paid off, as the chart below suggests. I invite you to click here and take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.



Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.