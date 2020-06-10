A Remarkably Modest Day For A Fed Announcement (Technically Speaking For 6/10)

At today's meeting, the Fed issued a very dark view of the economy (emphasis added):

The coronavirus outbreak is causing tremendous human and economic hardship across the United States and around the world. The virus and the measures taken to protect public health have induced sharp declines in economic activity and a surge in job losses. Weaker demand and significantly lower oil prices are holding down consumer price inflation. Financial conditions have improved, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.

According to the accompanying "dot plot," it won't be raising rates until 2022 at the earliest.

The Fed does not want to use language that could inflame bulls or bears, which is why its language is usually very muted. This explains its overuse of the adjectives "modest" or "moderate" to describe US economic growth for most of the last expansion. The above language indicates they see a very depressed economic landscape and are probably trying to signal to Congress that further fiscal stimulus is needed.

It's possible that 25,000 retail stores will close this year:

U.S. retailers will shutter 20,000 to 25,000 stores this year, according to projections released Tuesday by Coresight Research, with as much as 60 percent of those closures occurring in malls. That marks a sharp increase from the 15,000 forecast earlier this year and raises the stakes for a sector already in turmoil before the coronavirus pandemic catapulted the country into recession.

What does this mean from an investing perspective? REITs -- a normally safe bet -- are anything but. The RTH ETF -- which tracks retail stocks -- will also take a hit. It's also a net plus for Amazon and any other company that has a solid internet presence.

Neil Irwin of the NY Times argues the economy is currently experiencing an epic collapse in demand:

The fabric of the economy has been ripped, with damage done to millions of interconnections — between workers and employers, companies and their suppliers, borrowers and lenders. Both the historical evidence from severe economic crises and the data available today point to enormous delayed effects.

The economy is really a circular flow of funds: a consumer's spending is a businesses' income; a businesses' spending is a consumer's income. Tie this concept in with the large increase in the number of closed retail stores mentioned above. Workers laid off from a closed location will have a harder time getting work at another company. This will depress their earnings and slow their spending. Take this fact pattern and multiply its effects a thousandfold and you start to see the magnitude of the problem Irwin is describing.

Let's look at today's performance tables: This was a second consecutive day with the bond market rallying and stock market sell-off. The long end of the curve gained nearly 1.5% while the belly of the curve advanced 0.74%. At the other end of the table are smaller-cap indexes, which dropped again. With the exception of technology, all sectors were lower. And, traders continued to take profits in areas with recent advances.

Let's start with the most important news: the belly of the bond market is retesting resistance levels: Today, the IEF moved through the 120.5 level which was support that became resistance over the last few trading sessions. Considering today's Fed decision, this move makes a great deal of sense; traders are bidding up debt as the current run of bonds won't have competition from higher yields in the next two years. Additionally, the latest CPI report showed very low inflation, adding further value to bonds. The TLH advanced to the 164.86 area, a first line of resistance ... ... while the TLT is still a bit shy of key levels.

Are these moves in the Treasury market fatal to the recent rally? Not yet. A retest of previous levels is a standard market move after key technical developments. There were also two strong fundamental reasons (the Fed and low inflation) for today's bond market moves. If prices continue to rally and then remain above these levels for a while, then we'll have to rethink things.

The SPY was remarkably unchanged today: The SPY was modestly negative for most of the trading session. It spiked after the Fed announcement, traded around yesterday's close, and then finished the day a bit lower. Finally, the short-term SPY consolidation continues, with the SPY using the 318 level for support.

Overall, this has been a very calm week, with the SPY consolidating after its move on Friday. Treasuries have been the main market to watch.

Let's see what tomorrow brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.