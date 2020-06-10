Moody's Drags India Towards Junk Status

To add to its woes, Moody’s has dragged its ratings one step closer to junk status.

The COVID-19 disruption has shaken the country’s economic foundations as it struggles to fight the impact.

Before COVID-19 landed on India’s shores, the Indian economy had already been suffering from the twin blows of demonetization and a flawed GST bill.

"The Indian economy is going into a tailspin; it is the time when you don’t worry so much about monetary stability and you worry a little bit more about demand. I think demand is a huge problem right now in the economy." - Abhijit Banerjee

On June 1, 2020, Moody’s downgraded India’s ratings to almost-junk status and maintained a negative outlook – and it came as no surprise. The Indian economy had not been doing well even before the COVID-19 disruption hit India’s shores, and now the virus and this downgrade will weaken its already-frail finances.

Image Source: Moody’s

India’s long-term issuer ratings for its foreign debt, domestic debt and its senior unsecured domestic debt have been downgraded to Baa3. Its other short-term domestic debt rating has been downgraded to P3.

Image Source: Moody’s

Baa3 is just one step above junk and P3 implies that issuers have an acceptable ability to repay short-term obligations. Earlier, India’s ability to repay short-term obligations was rated as strong.

The downgrade is COVID-19-related, but to understand its full impact, investors need to understand how the Indian economy was doing in the pre-COVID-19 times, and then move on to understand if this fragile economy is responding adequately to COVID-19.

A. India’s Economy in the Pre-COVID-19 Times

In late-2016, India had demonetized its 500- and 1,000-Rupee currency notes in a bid to unearth unaccounted (“black”) money. The move cost India 1.5 million jobs and a minimum of 1% of GDP. It was a very painful reform for the economy as well as for the people.

In 2017, India passed a flawed and conflicting GST bill – a fact that has been admitted by its finance minister. The complications, layers of taxation, and flaws roiled the MSME (Medium- and Small-Scale Enterprises) sector. Many firms had to shut down or resort to layoffs to cope with the damage. The GST bill was so flawed that even 38 changes between 2017 and 2019 haven’t helped set it right as of June 8, 2020.

Both “reforms” – demonetization and GST – went on to break the Indian economy’s back, and then amidst all this, COVID-19 arrived on the scene. This is how India’s economy looked as of Feb. 17, 2020:

Fiscal Deficit

Per the IMF, India’s fiscal deficit worked up to 7.5% of GDP – which was the highest among emerging markets. It also was more than double the Emerging Market (EM) average fiscal deficit of 3%.

Image Source: Live Mint

However, the Indian budget calculated the deficit at 3.8% because it captured just the deficit of the union government. It did not take into account the deficit of all levels of the government – center, state, and local governments.

Tax Collection

Before the COVID-19 disruption hit home, the average EM tax collections were pegged at 20.9% of GDP. India’s tax collection was budgeted at 17.1% of GDP, much lower than the EM average. For the record, the Indian government’s tax collection ended up 10% short for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Overreliance on Indirect Taxes

Image Source: Live Mint

About 63% of India’s tax revenues depend on indirect taxes. Its corporate tax collections, which contribute 18.9% to tax revenues, would have anyway taken a hit because the tax rates were slashed in September 2019.

India was in the middle of grappling with these problems, and then got severely hit by the COVID-19 disruption.

B. India’s Economy in the Times of COVID-19

The Virus Impact

Before India declared a lockdown, its cities were teeming with migrant laborers who typically move from villages to cities to seek employment – e.g., small and manual jobs in factories, farms, households, construction sites, etc. The lockdown was announced suddenly with effect from Mar. 25, 2020, and people were given just a 4-hour window to stock up on essentials or reach their homes.

The economy suddenly came to a standstill and the frustrations started building up in the migrant community, who are normally employed on daily-wage basis. With employment gone, they were rendered penniless and homeless, resulting in chaos on a gigantic scale as the lockdown progressed. After the first phase, frustrated migrants reached transport terminals en masse to find a way to get back home. Many even walked 100s of kilometers! Social distancing, proper masks, and testing norms were neither followed nor enforced.

This migrant exodus is expected to tremendously impact India’s economy from the long-term point of view, and that’s because now even its rural hinterland is exposed to the virus.

Secondly, India did not test enough during the lockdown and even today, it is testing just 3,462 Indians/million population, and the number of cases is rising daily. And just as the country is climbing up the infection charts, the government has decided to partially open up the economy.

Indirect Tax Collections

You read above that India’s tax revenues overly relied on indirect tax collections. Consider this – April 2020 GST collections were INR 1,003 billion (gross), and in April 2020, it clocked INR 430 billion (gross), thus falling about 57% year over year.

This is bad news for the economy and can be the reason why the government has started opening up. However, if the COVID-19 virus tightens its grip, India can be trading short-term benefits for long-term pain.

Throwing Money at Problems

Instead of fixing India’s health, unemployment, falling demand, flawed regulation, and failing businesses, the government is cutting interest rates and offering cheap credit to businesses that are facing a demand crunch. On May 22, 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor stated that India’s GDP growth in 2020–21 would be negative.

The RBI has also permitted all lending institutions to allow a moratorium on term loans till Aug. 31, 2020. Well, the RBI is a lending institution and it can only do so much. Though the moratorium and low interest rates can provide some relief, they can in no way fix the larger issues facing the economy.

Summing Up

On May 29, 2020, while writing a post for The Lead-Lag Report, I discovered that emerging markets were struggling to catch up with the S&P 500, and that is what got me interested in analyzing their economies.

Image Source: Twitter

India was the first market I picked up and its policy action was shocking. The country was already hurting from self-inflicted wounds before the COVID-19 disruption kicked in. After that monster landed, it was open season for the battered economic macros and micros.

In my opinion, India’s not doing it right. The country announced a fiscal package that turned out to be mostly loans dressed in stimulus attire. India’s debt-to-gross domestic product ratio is estimated to rise to 84% in 2020–21. The NSE 50 Index PE ratio is very high at 23.97 as of June 8, 2020 – so yeah, the equity market is expensive out there. But as we know - that can continue.

