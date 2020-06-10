Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Presents at Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference (Transcript)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference June 10, 2020 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Devina Rankin - Chief Financial Officer

Ed Egl - Vice President of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Michael Hoffman - Stifel

Michael Hoffman

Good afternoon, everyone. This is Michael Hoffman, I'm the Group Head of Industrial Research at Stifel. It's my pleasure to welcome Waste Management and Devina Rankin, Chief Financial Officer and Ed Egl, Vice President of Finance, on our panel today. Hello, everybody. Welcome aboard.

Devina Rankin

Hello Michael.

Ed Egl

Thanks, Michael.

Michael Hoffman

So let's jump right into the deep end and I've been asking this question this way for the last couple of days. Can we talk about the last six months and before during and after at a high level, and then we can dig a little deeper into some of the more specific trends around lines of business. But if you could, I think it's useful to frame what garbage look like for Waste Management January and February? What happened in the during?And I feel like we're in an after phase at this point that we've gotten through the crisis and now we're in the, things are restarting and we're in the after and kind of frame the trends at a high level and then we can dig in a little more deeply.

Devina Rankin

Sure. So I think the way to describe the before period was execution going according to plan, industry dynamics in the best shape that we had seen, at least in a decade, if not longer and Waste Management performing, continued very high levels and with very strong execution, front and center and expectations that we would continue to grow and execute well to generate even greater margins and free cash flow conversion in the business over the long-term.

During I would say what we saw was a pretty sharp decline in our highest margin lines of business namely, industrial collection and landfill with commercial collection following thereafter, but the team very much aligned, putting people in safety at the top of the priority list, executing in a disciplined way in order to serve the customer and really ensure that we're all aligned around servicing the customer in the best way that we can, recognizing that they're going through a great deal of change as well. And using technology to more quickly adapt our business than we would have been capable of doing in a different environment

And so, the team really rallied. I would tell you that the during period, while we know that the North American economy and really across the globe, people were dealing with a level of uncertainty that we haven't faced as society in my lifetime I know, I think that what you saw as the Waste Management team come together in a way that was trying to create some certainty in an uncertain environment for the employees, for the customer and those things would generate the best financial outcomes and returns that we could deliver given the circumstances.

The depth of the during for us in those declines that I mentioned in the industrial line of business and landfill volumes were down at their peak, around 20% and commercial volumes were down 16%. And in the after period that you've mentioned, which generally speaking I think we would agree with you that we're certainly in an after. I think, there's still a need to focus on the fact that with the pandemic different parts of the country are coming out in this after a period at different paces, based on local government decisions and mandates

So, the after period, I think is one where you see a little bit of a different recovery cycle than what you would traditionally expect, where it might be dependent upon where we are in normal seasonal factors. As an example and instead seasonality isn’t what's coming to play for us, it's whether or not governments have made decisions or the health of communities had allowed them to enter into phase one, two or three of a recovery.

Michael Hoffman

So, let me tease on that a little bit, if I could. So if you had in market, I think maybe like a Texas might be a good example. It's basically fully open. And I think we've now been fully open in Texas for a month. So, you've got a reasonable set of data. How would you characterize the things like service interval increases versus decreases trends, or the can wait trends, or landfill volume relative to even an expectation of what a budget was supposed to be for the year. I mean, having already line up or in the fourth week of this, are you back to a near pre-pandemic activity or is it a steady trend line towards that? Help us with that. And then we're going to touch on some of the other aspects.

Devina Rankin

So, the data that I talked to you about and the technology enablement that is the engine to that data is giving us really good data and insight in a market-by-market way that allows us to look at those trends. And while Texas has been open, as you said for about a month now, we're far from at normal levels or pre-COVID levels. Adam and I both live in the Houston area and I can tell you that while in the depths of the pandemic, people were only able to go to grocery stores or hospitals, and that we can now enjoy things like going out to dinner at a restaurant. We’re certainly not back up at 100% capacity in commercial business activity in the Houston, Texas market.

And I think that that's what we're seeing in terms of the volume recovery in our business. So while service intervals have increased in the commercial line of business as an example. So small businesses that may have suspended their service have certainly asked for service to resume. But at the same time, container weights are not where they were or projected to be pre-COVID.

Michael Hoffman

Are they incrementally improving units or small amounts? And where I'm underlining this, at the end of the day, consumer engagement drive the activity levels around the garbage business, and so as the consumer each week just a little bit more comfortable and each week, your truck across the scale off of route is a little bit heavier?

Devina Rankin

I would say with one small caveat that I would tell you that that's what we're seeing in our data. As you know, the Memorial Day holiday has been in the last couple of weeks. And so there was a little bit of an interesting trend in volume data with the Memorial Day holiday and then volumes coming down a bit after that. I think that that just means a lot of people had some pent up desire to get out. And so we had an uptick in waist volumes that then didn't repeat. But if you strip that out and look at the general trends, you're spot on. We're seeing those nice incremental pick backs up in volume levels that we think indicates a strong and consistent return in this environment, which is I think the best any of us could have expected.

Michael Hoffman

So given that you are parsing data and disaggregating it in lots of different ways. Is there a data point that we could share that talks about what percent of the total company is still exposed to partially, or maybe even not thought not even open? I can't imagine there's any place in front open at all, in New York City, but I think everybody, every state is now open in some form of fashion. So what percent of the book of revenues is exposed to a partial at this point versus open in this, and so that's not the encumbrance now, it's just getting comfortable with being active in an economy that's open?

Devina Rankin

Yes, I can't specifically give you percentages. I think what I would say is what we're seeing is the strength of the volume is closely following on a market by market basis is closely following what we see in the way of the general mandate of the government. So the level of recovery has been strongest in way you would expect it to be, Georgia, Florida, Texas, as examples. And then the rate of recovery in places like California or the Northeast has been slower.

Michael Hoffman

Canada, I assume that was a national shutdown. That's a similar I issue.

Devina Rankin

Yes, that's a similar issue.

Michael Hoffman

Right. And where I’m parsing this data is because I get asked this question this way. Where you had a state that did a partial but it’s now fully open? Is there a pattern of data that's worth sharing for people, which is that there might be actually set point movements instead of gradual that there's a step and then it's a gradual and then another step as they open another phase and then the gradual and then another step. Is that the way to think about states are doing it in phases as opposed to states like Florida, or Georgia, or Texas that said we're open?

Devina Rankin

I wouldn't say that I've noticed anything that is markedly different from one place to another with regard to how the states have opened. Our local leadership might speak to that differently than I am able to based on the macro level view that I try and accumulate using all of the insights that the organization has. But what I would say is what was really part of the dialog coming in was whether or not this would be a V shaped recovery.

And I would say that the slope of the downturn, because I mean instantly the country went from fully opened, and on flight, and in hotel rooms, and at large conferences and the like, one day to the very next week everyone was essentially under stay at home orders. And we're not seeing that same pace of recovery, such that we expect or are seeing of the in volumes. There's a little different change in the slope on the recovery side than what we saw in the downturn, and that slope I think is what's going to be most telling about the revenue outlook for our business over the rest of 2020.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. If I could tease out some other data. One of the things that gets reported a lot is while working from home and therefore there's a lot more trash. We have kept sort of studying this and we think this observation is accurate, and we'd love your insight but you have a lot more data, is that the initial shut in nobody knew how long it was going to last and there's a whole behavior around being on home, everything from buying way too many things, including perishable foods and doing the long list of home projects that spikes volume. But the data we've been looking at suggests that volume is still up, but it's a lot lower than the peak, because we have now found the normalized pattern of since we're in week 14 of this of what that means life at home. And so this is settled in, it's a little higher. And it's not 20% or 30% now, it's more like 8% to 12%, and it's kind of higher. But is that an accurate assessment of what you've been seeing on the data as far as the [Multiple Speakers]…

Devina Rankin

Yes, that's definitely consistent with what we saw at the peak, and this actually varied across the country, which I think was a little surprising to us. But at the peak, we saw container weights in the residential line of business from work from home up in the 15% to 25% range. Those have come down meaningfully, the 8% to 12% that you mentioned that is pretty reasonable. I would say we're probably closer to the high double, or the low-double-digit, so more like 10% to 15% in what we're seeing being as everyone gets more accustomed to working from home.

Michael Hoffman

So, there is this line of conversation going on, which I think is misplaced. But I need to talk about it, which is, oh my goodness, that's going to lead to margin compression, because you're getting more weight and you're not getting paid for it. And I want to talk about it from two angles. One, there's a mix issue. How much of the business is subscription versus not, which allows you to capture some pricing. But two, then there's a whole corporate part of it as while there might be some pressure specifically in residential, I think there are offsets like your container weights or like still in commercial, but you're getting paid. And then you've got third parties who collect residential have more volumes or use your landfills, and that's huge margin. So when I balance it all together, I don't think we should all wake up going, oh my goodness, is this secular systemic margin trend negative, because of the things I just described. And can we tease all that out, and do you agree or disagree with parts of it or not, or any of it or all of it?

Devina Rankin

Yes, I think I agree with a lot of the parts. I would say, I'm a little less optimistic that they all balance out such that on the whole, the margin doesn’t see some pressure in the near-term. So, what I would say in terms of container weight, exposure to how much of that WM retains the risk of, we've estimated that WM incurs the incremental cost of higher container weights for about 40% of our residential line of business. And the rest of that is passed onto the customer in terms of the cost to serve, and the price that they pay for the service

In the commercial line of business, you're absolutely right that container weights being down means that our cost of dispose and outline of business is lower. So, the incremental margin on that business should be higher. So what is happening is with the level of service suspension that we have seen in that line of business, which was meaningful we certainly are seeing that margin deteriorate slightly. And we think that that needs to see those suspensions turned off and businesses open again.

And while you said earlier that a lot of markets are fully open at this point, some small business owners are still finding it difficult at reduced capacities or reduced level of foot traffic that they're not opening their doors yet. And so, until their doors are open and they need their service again, that downward pressure from the revenue side in the commercial line of business will put some margin pressure on the business.

And then on the landfill side, you were absolutely right that with third party haulers are bringing those incremental weights from the residential line of business into the landfill, we should see some value from that because of the high incremental margins of that business. That being said, for the WM tons in our space, we have seen special waste in C&D disproportionately impacted on landfill volume. And those are really good tons and so the impact of that is not inconsequential.

Michael Hoffman

And because we're not in a full open even if it’s a gradual re-engagement that hasn’t bounced back quite as strongly as you need it yet?

Devina Rankin

That's right. I mean, I think in particular in C&D and special waste, what you're seeing is some of the large companies that have special projects that drive some of that activity or a great deal of that activity are looking for a level of certainty. And in addition to certainty, economic certainty, I think they're looking for an operating environment that gives them some security that their employees can return to work safely and there's some caution there. So those two things together, I think means that there's a little bit more a gradual return in that environment.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. I'm not trying to lead this too far, but is it an unreasonable assumption that if we're open,

everywhere is open, we finally get to that everything's open as far as economies, that the scenario I described then becomes more realistic, because then the whole economy is trying to be back engaged, even if it's at a slower starting point. And those pieces balance out in the margins and then start to help take care of themselves. So we're still in a phasing of that, that's why you're being cautious.

Devina Rankin

I think that's right. I mean, I think the business model, which we've demonstrated for many years, gives you those fundamentals that you've spoken of that allow for the margin to continue to provide value. We’re also working on our cost to serve in this environment. And one of the things that we've seen give us tremendous value is the technology investments that we've made in past years. And those are continuing to provide us momentum in terms of managing our costs to serve down, because it gives us better ability to flex the network.

We're also working on decreasing over time and looking for ways that those declines in overtime hours, which are the most expensive hour and the systems can translate into perhaps longer term views of the overall costs of over time required in order to serve our customers. And that maybe those things that we've found as valuable in this environment can continue once the economy is completely back open.

I do think that the optimism is appropriate. I think that this business is one that is resilient and the investments that Waste Management has been making in people and technology will bolster the ability to generate incremental margin growth as the economy returns.

Michael Hoffman

Okay, so that’s perfect segue into the M100 program and the call center upgrade. So this has been, I just to repeat for everybody, the M100 is, you all done a very good job of addressing that first whatever it is, 15 to 20 minutes in the ending 15, 20 minutes of the day and maximizing people not wasting time there, but in between that driving part of it there was progress to be made that’s the M100. And is this environment helping bring incremental focus and acceleration around that and talk -- because there was a real cash savings there that was going to add about $150 million of potential cash leverage that by successfully pulling out minutes. And I think of the business as the two major levers here are time and weight, if we’re trying to figure out how to maximize utility and asset utilization around both of those.

Devina Rankin

Exactly right, and M100 is in full swing. And just to clarify there, we were looking at $25 million of incremental value for every 1% improvement in efficiency and we expected over a three year period to get to about 3% run rate of efficiency improvements. And so an incremental $75 million of labor cost is what we thought we would get kind of on an annual basis. We, going into 2020, we're about halfway through the implementation process and thought that we had another call it percent and a half of efficiency to go.

What you've seen in this environment is actually that so much of the efficiency comes from less traffic on the roads. But it’s hard to attribute the efficiency gains necessarily to the continued execution on the M100, so much as it is the fact that you and I aren't driving to work every day. And as a result, the trucks are able to service their customers in a more efficient manner than they were in the pre-COVID environment. I do think it'll be interesting to see how much incremental efficiency we can hold on to in a post-COVID world, where work from home as an example is more a part of everyone's reality than it had been in past.

Michael Hoffman

And then I mean it takes all of your CSRs and move them into work from home, certainly put a fixed spotlight on your efforts to improve the productivity of the call center. So is that move to the how to get away from live calls and to using technology and the cost differential of $0.20 for technology versus 6, 8 bucks a call live, where are we on that?

Devina Rankin

We've got some work to do. But what I will say about COVID-19 is if it did nothing else it got our team focused. And that means that the initiatives that we've been talking about in terms of using technology to differentiate a service for the customer is front and center, and it's something that the senior team has aligned on as a top priority for moving our organization forward. So that we don't just deliver today that really find ourselves better positioned for the rebound. And while I would say we're not where we want to be in terms of that call center optimization model, it is part of what WM is investing in today with its technology platform. And we expect to have the organization very aligned and then focused on executing on that initiative, such that you'll see meaningful benefit over the next 18 months.

Michael Hoffman

Working capital is one of my favorite things to ask you about, and this is an environment where you can pay your bills slower and save days and pull that cash out of the business?

Devina Rankin

You know paying the bills slower haven't been our top priority with this environment. We've been really focused on the customer receipt side, because as we mentioned in our Q1 call, we had seen our customers take their own proactive steps to protect their liquidity. And so we saw some slow pay beginning in late-March and that continued into April. We've seen a nice return in May and we're optimistic that we're going to be where we need to be to more of a normalized level coming into June and Q3. But ultimately, our team is always focused on bringing those two into parity and it's not parity crossing over. So that we have some nice arbitrage value there. But at this point, we really need to, as an enterprise, be focused on the customer, because that’s where we see the most risk for sleeping from the progress that we've made to-date.

Michael Hoffman

And then on cash flow, are you a beneficiary of the CARES Act? I'm assuming on payroll tax deferral, cash tax referral. And if so, can you share the scope of what that could be?

Devina Rankin

Yes, we are. And right now our estimate is that it’s in the range of $100 million to $125 million.

Michael Hoffman

$100 million to $125 million?

Devina Rankin

Yes.

Michael Hoffman

So, needless to say, I have to ask about advanced disposal, but what I'd really like to ask and do is refresh sort of things that people need to know about deal structure. You all have revised the market's expectation of the close to potentially the end of 2Q. But within the deal structure are opportunities to walk away, and I just want to remind the market and correct me if I get the right numbers. At divestment of sales of assets, revenues of assets sold greater than $200 million, that is a point at which you could revisit with advanced disposal and either change the terms or walk away from the deal, that's correct?

Devina Rankin

That's correct, the $200 million reference point on divestitures is correct and that’s tied to a termination fee that would have to be paid in the event that divestitures exceed the $200 million level.

Michael Hoffman

Right. And do I understand the other part of the terms that if consent order couldn't be reached in the July 13th that the deal naturally terminates and there are no fees on either parties side. Is that an accurate understanding of it? This is a big document, it’s for a legal ease.

Devina Rankin

Yes, and that's not how I would describe it. But I would point our investors back to inside of it being large document with lots of legal ease. I would point investors back to the agreement, because it sells everything out as clearly as possible. And basically what I would say is reminding everyone that what we've mentioned before is the Waste Management team worked closely with the DOJ to continue to move the transaction forward and the statements that we made about expected timing is the best that I have at that time.

Michael Hoffman

And then the last one in that vein is DOJ often requires proving of a buyer group for divestments. Did they do that with you and have they given you an approval of a potential buyer groups?

Devina Rankin

I can't speak to that at this time.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. And then the state of advanced disposals business is very different from when you all announced this a year ago. What's your message to the marketplace about how that value creation works, given that it is a smaller company today that between own operations and the COVID. How do we extract value out of this transaction at this point?

Devina Rankin

Yes, I would just say that Waste Management focuses on investing in assets and businesses that provide strong return on invested capital and long-term growth outlook bolstering the long-term growth outlook. And as we look at the advanced disposal business, we see a business as we mentioned at the time that we announced the transaction that has good assets in good markets and that it also has a culture and an employee base that supports customers that we welcome, both from an employee and customer perspective into the, or look forward to welcoming into the WM family.

Michael Hoffman

Okay. Last question, ESG. So increasingly, investor population globally is talking more and more about ESG as part of a framework in which they're doing investing and it's not truly just dedicated to somebody who's running a fund that's got a sustainability mandate, they are more, this is becoming more mainstream. Can you talk about where Waste Management is in the context of this topic, goals they set timelines so that the marketplace appreciates that you don't get stopped and stuck at, hey, this is a company, has a bunch of landfills, or it can't be a good ESG company. Why is this somebody that should be viewed favorably through an ESG lens?

Devina Rankin

I think viewing as favorably through an ESG lens really is centered around the organization focus on the environment as one of its top stakeholders. And WM has always been focused on protecting the environment and preserving resources, which is a part of both the way we manage the landfill network, but think about optimizing landfill waste to energy businesses and investments, as well as the recycling line of business.

In addition to that, I think it's important to remember that this is a business that is still very human capital intensive. And the S in ESG is just as important to Waste Management as is the E. And 45,000 men and women who make this business work each and every day are our top priority as the social impact that it has to have positive impact on the communities we serve by leading first with those employees is crucially important to our mission and what we set out to accomplish.

Michael Hoffman

Terrific. We've exceeded our time, Devina. Thank you so much, Ed, for joining us today. Hope you enjoy the rest of your day doing the one on ones, and we appreciate your participation in CSI Boston Virtual.

Devina Rankin

Thank you, Michael.

Ed Egl

Thanks, Michael. Bye now.

Question-and-Answer Session

End of Q&A