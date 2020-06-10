Lonestar is very well hedged, but the credit facility lenders will want to receive that hedge value.

Credit facility lenders are likely to push Lonestar to restructure, as its unsecured bond interest costs add up to around 22% of 2020 EBITDAX.

Lonestar Resources (LONE) appears likely to end up with a borrowing base deficiency once its spring 2020 borrowing base re-determination is finished. I had thought that Lonestar would cut its 2020 capex budget by a larger amount in order to increase its paydown of debt. However, its relatively modest (15% at guidance midpoint) reduction in capex means that it will only achieve modest debt paydown in 2020 now, despite very strong hedges.

This means that Lonestar may have trouble addressing the potential borrowing base deficiency and increases the odds of a 2020 bankruptcy filing. Lonestar's significant ($28 million) non-credit facility interest costs also contributes to the potential for a bankruptcy filing.

Borrowing Base Notes

Lonestar currently has a $290 million borrowing base for its credit facility. It had $42.6 million in availability under its credit facility at the end of 2020, but this decreased to $21.6 million in availability by April 6. Thus if Lonestar sees a 10% reduction in its borrowing base, it would end up with a borrowing base deficiency.

Lonestar does have very strong hedges, which may help it avoid a massive borrowing base reduction. Still, a 20% reduction in its borrowing base would result in a significant borrowing base deficiency that it could have trouble paying back. Lonestar notes that "It is reasonably possible that the borrowing base under our Credit Facility will decrease as a result of this next redetermination, which could lead to a deficiency and require us to prepay the deficiency over six months beginning within 45 days of the election notice.

2020 Outlook

I had previously estimated that Lonestar would average 15,500 BOEPD in 2020 with a $40 million capex budget. This was before it released its April update in which it indicated that it would spend around $80 million to $85 million to achieve 16,000 to 16,500 BOEPD in average production.

At current strip prices of around $37 to $38 WTI, Lonestar is projected to generate $183 million in revenues after hedges. Due to its large amount of hedges, Lonestar's 2020 results are largely unaffected by changes in commodity prices (other than for NGLs).

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 2,431,813 $37.00 $90 NGLs 1,749,719 $9.00 $16 Natural Gas 10,498,313 $1.95 $20 Hedge Value $57 Total Revenue $183

With an $82 million capital expenditure budget, Lonestar would have $174 million in cash expenditures. This results in a projection of $9 million in positive cash flow.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $35 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $7 Cash G&A $13 Cash Interest $37 Capital Expenditures $82 Total Expenses $174

Effect On Debt

Lonestar had $247 million in credit facility borrowings at the end of 2019, so $9 million in positive cash flow would allow it to pay down its credit facility to $238 million by the end of 2020. A 20% reduction in its $290 million current borrowing base would reduce its borrowing base to $232 million. As well, Lonestar has a working capital deficit that may hinder its ability to pay down its credit facility debt.

Lonestar also mentioned in its 10-K that it "there is substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern" due to its violating the current ratio covenant under its credit facility, which represents an event of default under the credit facility.

I believe there is a significant chance that Lonestar does not make its July interest payment on its unsecured notes. Lonestar's long-term credit facility paydown ability will be substantially improved if it doesn't pay the $28 million in annual interest costs for its unsecured bonds, so its credit facility lenders will likely push for Lonestar to restructure and convert its bonds to equity.

Conclusion

While Lonestar is very well hedged for 2020 and 2021, it may still restructure soon anyway. It noted that it had violated its current ratio covenant under its credit facility and also likely faces a borrowing base deficiency after its borrowing base re-determination.

Lonestar's unsecured bond interest costs add up to around 22% of its projected 2020 EBITDAX after hedges. Lonestar's credit facility lenders are likely to push for Lonestar to restructure so that more of its cash flow can go towards paying down its credit facility debt. This would give its bondholders the new equity of the company and likely leave current shareholders with nothing.

