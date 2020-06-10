Many income-oriented investors include the well-known oil majors, such as Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP), in their portfolios. However, CNOOC (CEO), the Chinese oil giant, has some striking advantages when compared to its peers. The company has exciting growth prospects, a rock-solid balance sheet and currently offers an 8.1% dividend yield. Therefore, those who seek exposure to the energy sector should put this stock on their radar.

Business overview

CNOOC is the largest producer of offshore oil and gas in China and one of the largest independent producers in the world. It generates 66% of its output from offshore China while 81% of its total output is crude oil. In contrast to the well-known oil majors, CNOOC has no downstream or marketing segments; it is a pure upstream company. Consequently, it is much more sensitive to the underlying price of oil than its integrated peers.

Growth prospects

CNOOC has grown its production at a 4% average annual rate in the last four years. Even in the first quarter of this year, in which most oil producers failed to grow their output meaningfully due to the slump in the oil price, CNOOC grew its production 9.5%, to an all-time high of 1.45 million barrels per day.

Even better, the company has exciting growth prospects ahead, partly thanks to its oilfield offshore Guyana. CNOOC recently made its 16th discovery in Stabroek block in Guyana and thus the total recoverable resources of the block now exceed 8 billion barrels. It is remarkable that Exxon Mobil, which is a partner of CNOOC in this block, considers this block to be the cornerstone of its growth strategy over the next five years. It is thus evident that Guyana will be a major growth driver for CNOOC as well in the upcoming years.

Balance sheet

The energy sector is infamous for its extreme cyclicality, which is caused by the dramatic swings of the price of oil. Therefore, a strong balance sheet, which will enable an oil producer to endure the boom-and-bust cycles, is of paramount importance. CNOOC has a rock-solid balance sheet, one of the strongest in the energy sector. To be sure, its annual interest income exceeds its annual interest expense by $381 million and hence the company essentially pays no interest expense. This is in sharp contrast to all the well-known oil majors, which spend a material portion of their operating income on interest expense.

Moreover, the net debt of CNOOC (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $17.1 billion. As this amount is less than twice as much as the earnings of the company last year, it is exceptionally low and hence it is not likely to burden the company in the ongoing downturn. Therefore, CNOOC can easily endure the ongoing downturn, which has been caused by coronavirus, and wait for the subsequent rebound of its business.

To provide a perspective of the strength of the balance sheet of CNOOC, in the last 12 months, the interest expense of BP has exceeded its operating income ($2.32 billion vs. $2.28 billion), while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $146.0 billion. This amount is nearly twice as much as the market cap of the stock and about 15 times the earnings of the company last year.

Upside potential

Due to the collapse in the demand for refined products, which has been caused by the impact of coronavirus on the global economy, the price of oil slumped to 20-year lows in April. OPEC and Russia initially engaged in a price war but they soon realized that the losses from that war were excessive. Consequently, OPEC and Russia have now agreed on drastic production cuts, which will balance the supply and demand in the energy market, assisted by a gradual recovery in the demand thanks to the reopening of the economies worldwide.

The crude oil market has already discounted a significant improvement in the supply-demand relationship thanks to the above factors. The price of oil has more than doubled off its bottom in April and hence it has retrieved approximately half of its losses this year. Moreover, several studies for an effective vaccine for coronavirus are currently underway and a vaccine is expected to come to the market in early 2021. When that happens, people will return towards their normal lifestyle and thus the demand for refined products will recover. It is thus reasonable to expect the oil price to return towards its normal range of $50-$60 the latest in two years from now. In fact, the oil price is likely to recover much earlier, as it reflects the expectations of the market.

Given the above, it is reasonable to expect CNOOC to return to last year's profitability and earn $19.27 per share the latest in three years from now. Moreover, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Therefore, one can reasonably expect the stock to revert to $204 (=19.27 * 10.6) at some point in the next few years. If this materializes, the stock will offer a 65% return from its current price, without including the dividends.

Dividend

Despite the downturn in its business, CNOOC declared the greatest semiannual dividend in its history in March. Management obviously declared such a dividend thanks to the strong results achieved last year, the strong balance sheet of the company, and its confidence in the long-term prospects of the company. Given the dividends declared in the last 12 months, CNOOC is offering an 8.1% dividend yield.

The dividend may be reduced next year due to the suppressed earnings expected this year but CNOOC is likely to restore its dividend in the upcoming years thanks to its promising growth prospects and its solid financial position. Therefore, investors should take advantage of the suppressed stock price and lock in the resultant exceptional yield before it falls further.

Data by YCharts

Risk

As mentioned above, CNOOC is a pure upstream company, with crude oil comprising 81% of its total output. As a result, the earnings of the company are extremely sensitive to the underlying price of oil. To be sure, in 2015-2016, when the price of oil collapsed, the earnings of CNOOC almost completely evaporated and the stock price slumped to a multi-year low, which is 33% lower than the current stock price. Therefore, while all the energy stocks are cyclical due to the swings of commodity prices, CNOOC is much more cyclical due to its high exposure to the oil price. On the bright side, the company can endure periods of suppressed oil prices thanks to its strong balance sheet.

Final thoughts

CNOOC is a pure upstream company and hence it has been severely hurt by the slump in the oil price this year. However, the company can easily endure the downturn thanks to its rock-solid balance sheet. It also has exciting growth prospects, partly thanks to its oilfield offshore Guyana. As a result, those who take advantage of the suppressed stock price are likely to be highly rewarded in the upcoming years. Nevertheless, due to its high vulnerability to downturns, the stock will have significant downside risk if the pandemic causes another sell-off later this year. Therefore, only those who can tolerate paper losses and maintain a long-term investing horizon should consider purchasing the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.