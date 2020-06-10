The end result is likely to be better as the costs are consumed, the COVID-19 tests ramp, and their existing business resurges.

The cost of rolling out the new tests and decline in their core business impacted results negatively, but this will be temporary as well.

The company rapidly adjusted and developed two COVID-19 tests for which demand is now ramping rapidly, and demand for their other tests will resume growth near term.

The company's strong growth is likely to suffer as a result of the pandemic, but we think this is only a temporary blip.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) has rapidly developed a couple of tests for COVID-19, which is at least in part substituting the pandemic-related decline in its core business, but we think the latter is temporary, as were the incurred costs for developing the COVID-19 tests.

As demand for the company's COVID-19 tests are ramping rapidly and their core business is coming back, we think the shares are still attractive.

We bought Fulgent Genetics at $9.87 for the SHU portfolio last November, and it has been quite a ride:

The company was growing very substantially, and in Q1 continued to do that:

Data by YCharts

You see a notable acceleration in revenue growth last year, but that has tapered off a little down to a still very respectable 44% in Q1 (and of course, the comps get a little more difficult in coming quarters):

Data by YCharts

But, now, there are two opposing forces, both induced by the pandemic:

Demand for the company's core testing is down

The company developed a number of COVID-19 tests and sees accelerated demand for these.

But, as their existing test business is way bigger (at least for the moment) and the new COVID-19 tests scale and incurred investment cost and generate lower margins, this will impact near-term figures negatively. We think investors should look past this:

The investment costs are a one-off

Their existing testing business will resume as growing backlog is accumulating

The COVID-19 testing business is ramping fast

Relations developed by the COVID-19 testing can boost their existing testing business

The company not only rapidly developed COVID-19 tests, it also made ordering all its tests online possible.

The company's new COVID-19 tests

The company was fast in developing tests for COVID-19, which management claims is a sign of the strength of their technology platform, which is able to develop tests quickly for a wide variety of cases and has the broadest genetic test menus in the market. The tests they developed are:

NGS (launched at the end of March)

RT-PCR (launched on April 9)

A home test kit (a home sampling device that gets sent back for testing)

Here is how management described the progress (Q1CC):

we launched one test towards the second half of March the other one on April 9. So it's really been about a month, a little less than a month for the RT-PCR tests since we have launched. And the growth and the reception that we've had just within three to four weeks has been overwhelming. And it's been growing exponentially.

There are reasons for that. For starters, the turnaround time of the RT-PCR test is less than 24 hours, which is much faster than most other labs (where it can take up to 5 days).

So, the company is mostly running these tests. The NGS test is a more thorough one with a longer turnaround time, so it's mostly used by research institutions and pharmas, and for confirmation, should the RT-PCR test result be inconclusive. In addition, the NGS-based test is not limited by the availability of reagent, which can be difficult to source in the present environment.

Another reason is their portal (Q1CC):

The custom portal we built for COVID-19 makes results accessible to healthcare providers across a variety of platforms and makes it easy for them to differentiate between detected, not detected, or indeterminate results. This portal has also helped with the necessary reporting as mandated by local and state organizations.

The company's emerging COVID-19 testing business could open up considerable cross-selling opportunities for its traditional and their sequencing as a service business (Q1CC):

In addition, we are seeing interest for our next generation sequencing test, as researchers turn to sequencing the genome of SARS-CoV-2. Many of these organizations are new clients to Fulgent, and is likely these newly formed relationships will expand to other services we provide in the future... One notable example of a new customer relationship stemming from our COVID-19 testing solution is with a nationwide network of specialty care clinics. This customer is leveraging our COVID-19 testing solutions across it's more than 2000 locations to screen patients, who need to be seen at the clinics for other chronic care. Our rapid turnaround time and the ease of our platform are the primary reasons we won this business over others we competed against.

But there is, of course, a more direct way the new COVID-19 tests have an impact on the company's finances. At present, the capacity for COVID-19 test is 5K a day, but the company is expanding this to 10K a day by the end of Q2.

We stress these are daily figures. Now, compare that with the total number of tests that the company executed in Q1, just over 13K, to drill home the point that the COVID-19 testing business could be a pretty big deal for the company.

In essence, by the end of the quarter, the company could perform almost as many COVID-19 tests per day as the total testing in the whole of Q1.

Before you start to rejoice or run to your broker, keep in mind that something in the order of 90% of these tests are the quick turnaround RT-PCR variety, and the economics, in terms of ASP and gross margin, are likely to be substantially below company average.

Given that their core testing business is declining in Q2 and their COVID-19 test is accelerating "exponentially," it is likely that a large majority of tests performed in Q2 will be COVID-19 tests.

In light of that, it will be interesting to see how the ASP and gross margin figures develop in Q2 in order to gauge the impact on the economics of the shift towards COVID-19 testing.

Q1 results

Q1 revenue grew 44% to $7.8M with billable test increasing 75% to 13,163 tests and ASP flat at $589 and cost per test increased 18% sequentially. Sequencing as a service (performing tests for other testing companies) had a strong quarter.

The company experienced a slowdown in its core testing business from the beginning of March onward, but their lab in Temple City is considered essential and kept on functioning, even expanding its capacity with an additional shift.

Guidance

Management retracted their 2020 guidance, and for Q2, they said that revenue would be similar or below that of Q1. They also gave some indication of how their core business is affected in Q2 (Q1CC):

the drop-off from the traditional business related to the environment of COVID-19 has been anywhere from say, 25% to 30%, down to 50% for some businesses, I would say ours is on the lighter side, rather than a scenario that's like 30%.

So, that's a significant drop, and given the worse economics from the COVID-19 tests, there have to be a lot of these to make up, but given the ramp in capacity and the exponential ramp, this doesn't look all that unlikely.

One might also want to keep in mind that the decline in their core testing business is creating an increase in backlog, as most of these people still want their tests at some point in the near future (Q1CC):

We're seeing some of these stay-at-home orders be lifted. So we expect there to be a backlog of patients that will need access to testing. So the drop-off in volume doesn't mean less patients that needs to be tested. It just means these patients didn't have access to testing.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures, while non-GAAP gross margin was still up 300bp y/y to 51%, it was down 8% points sequentially as a result of:

$1M in investment and expenses related to the rollout of the COVID-19 tests

Test mix skewing a bit towards less profitable tests

Operational margins also declined significantly on a sequential basis (although not on a y/y basis), from the Q1CC:

To keep up with the enormous volume, we're hiring employees throughout all departments of our company. We're also maintaining positive gross margins on these tests, which should expand further as we scale.

There is also a marketing blitz for their newly developed COVID-19 tests, and the company introduced an additional shift in the lab to deal with the volume, for instance. But management expects a good ROI on these investments.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The company remains cash flow positive despite substantial investments for the rollout of the COVID-19 tests. From the earnings PR:

We also made significant investments across our business during the quarter, that are directly attributable to the research, development and launch efforts for our COVID-19 tests. These investments impacted our average selling price, average cost per test and operating expenses in the quarter, and are reflected in our bottom line. Despite these dynamics, we generated approximately $1.4 million in cash flow from operations in the quarter.

Cash isn't really a worry as the company has plenty of it.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

The shares are not cheap. Analysts expect an EPS of $0.14 this year rising to $0.40 the next.

Conclusion

Fulgent is one of the fastest growing genetic sequencing businesses around, and their platform is so good it is used by some competitors. It can rapidly develop new tests, and the company did just that, developing two COVID-19 tests that are now rapidly ramping.

While developing and rolling out these tests involved cost, and the economics of the COVID-19 tests are less favorable compared to their core business, the whole is still likely to be larger than the sum of the parts when these development costs are consumed, their core business resumes growth, and their COVID-19 tests ramp.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.