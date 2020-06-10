Investment Thesis

Greatview Aseptic Packaging (Greatview) (OTCPK:GRVWF) [468:HK] is a financially healthy company that should allow it to grow operating income at low to mid-single digits for the near future without any significant investment requirements. The company has some minor corporate governance concerns, but it pays a healthy dividend that is sufficiently undervalued at current prices to generate a 12.4% annualized return under the base case over the next five years. The bear case's five-year annualized return is 5.7% meaning there is downside protection.

With an EV/EBITDA of 5.9 times and a 10.0% dividend yield, Greatview is an attractive investment opportunity worthy of a position in the portfolio of any long-term investor.

Key Stats

Company Description

Greatview Aseptic Packaging is the second-largest roll-fed aseptic packaging supplier globally and the leading alternative aseptic packaging supplier in China. It provides aseptic packaging materials, filling machines, spare parts, technical services, digital marketing, and product traceability solutions to the liquid food industry.

History

The company started to take shape in 2003 when Jeff Bi (CEO) and Gang Hong (Chairman) joined Tralin Pak, a state-owned enterprise. Before Tralin Pak, Jeff Bi worked for Tetra Pak. Upon joining Tralin Pak, they refocused their efforts on the liquid food packaging market as Jeff Bi and Hong Gang saw an opportunity to be a low-cost alternative supplier to Tetra Pak. At the time, Tetra Pak had an aseptic packaging monopoly in China. The Chinese milk market was growing rapidly and Tetra Pak was unable to keep up with the demand within the industry.

In 2007, the Chinese government enacted anti-monopoly legislation in the aseptic packaging industry. Before the ruling, Tetra Pak refused to service machines or provide spare parts to Greatview's customers, who relied on Tetra Pak's equipment in their packaging process. The ruling significantly decreased the risk of customers using Greatview as a second supplier. By 2009, the company had grown to become the world's second-largest roll-fed supplier of aseptic packaging with cumulative deliveries that exceeded 10 billion packages.

In 2010, it built a second production factory in Inner Mongolia, expanded capacity at its main production facility in Shandong, and listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

In 2011, Greatview invested EUR50 million to build a factory in Germany. In 2016, it invested an additional EUR38 million to expand the German facility's capacity by 4 billion pack a year, doubling its capacity. The factory supports customers in Europe, the Americas, Russia and CIS, Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

In 2019, Greatview's acquired Qingdao Likang, a smaller Chinese aseptic packaging company, for RMB106 million. In 2019, the company's capacity increased from 25.4 billion packs at the beginning of the year to 31 billion packs per year.

In 2019, Greatview generated 82.0% of its revenue from dairy customers and 17.7% from non-carbonated soft drinks (NCSD). The remaining revenue was from filling machines and digital services, which were new sources of revenue in 2019. NCSD is increasing in importance. In 2014, dairy products accounted for 91.3% of total revenue.

In 2019, Greatview generated 70.7% of revenue in China down from 82.6% in 2014.

Industry

Aseptic packaging is a specialized manufacturing process in which food, pharmaceutical, or other contents are sterilized separately from packaging. After sterilization, the contents are inserted into the container in a sterile environment. This method uses extremely high temperatures to maintain the freshness of the contents while also ensuring that there is no microorganism contamination.

Various food and beverages, including milk, soup, tomatoes, and puddings use aseptic packaging. It is also used in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that medications are not polluted with harmful bacteria.

There are many benefits to using aseptic packaging. It increases product shelf life by 6-12 months without refrigeration. It reduces distribution costs. Products can be stored at ambient temperatures eliminating the need for expensive cold storage infrastructure. It is lighter weight and more compact, which lowers shipping costs. The sterilization process also eliminates the need to use preservatives.

Due to the benefits of aseptic packaging, it is expected to grow at a faster pace than the overall food and beverage packaging industry. According to Euromonitor and SIG (2nd largest aseptic packaging company), the global food and beverage packaging market is expected to grow 2.4% per year over the next ten years, while aseptic packaging volume is forecasted to grow 3.6% per year. Aseptic packaging in the APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

With a 5% market share, Greatview is the third-largest aseptic packaging producer in the world behind Tetra Pak (65% market share) and SIG Combibloc (21% market share). Within China, Greatview is the second-largest aseptic packaging player with a 13% share of the market behind only Tetra Pak that has a 70% share of the market.

As illustrated, the industry is consolidated with a Herfindahl index of 0.47 pointing to high barriers to entry. The barriers to entry come in the form of reputation and switching costs. The end product for the industry's customers is food and beverages. Their products are ingested by end-users. If anything goes wrong during the manufacturing process, the result could be death. With 82% of sales going to the dairy industry, reputation is particularly a concern. In 2008, tainted milk was distributed throughout China. Six babies died and an estimated 54,000 more were hospitalized. Given the risks, customers are very cautious with who they trust in the manufacturing process.

The CEO of Greatview recently discussed building the business and the difficulty to sign up customers. At the time, Tetra Pak had a monopoly in China. The China milk market was growing rapidly and Tetra Pak was unable to keep up with demand causing aseptic packaging shortages. Despite an inability to obtain supply, potential customers were reluctant to use Greatview as a supplier. Now that Greatview is the second supplier and SIG is in China, the value proposition to customers of a new entrant is not as strong.

Within the aseptic packaging industry, two packaging technologies are used. Tetra Pak and Greatview use roll-fed technology in their packaging process, while SIG uses sleeve & filling technology. When a customer selects a technology, it is difficult to change to the other technology as it purchases machinery to automate the packaging process along with packaging materials. To change between the two technologies, machines and packaging materials would need to be replaced creating switching costs.

The barriers to entry create high retention rates. In 2019, SIG reported a retention rate of 99%.

Management/Corporate Governance

Corporate governance is a minor issue. Key management remuneration amounted to 3.5% of operating income in 2019 and averaged 3.0% over the last five years. My preference is management takes less than 5.0% of operating income in pay. Other than key management remuneration, there are no continuing related party transactions.

In October 2019, Greatview acquired Beijing Greatdata Technology from Jeff Bi's brother Mr. Gao for RMB5.4 million. Additionally, it is paying RMB33.4 million to cover Greatdata's loans, which include RMB21.9 million to Mr. Gao. Despite, this oddly related party transaction, Greatview's history with related party transactions is good.

Another corporate governance concern is the number of executive and director resignations. In a span of five months from August 2018 to January 2019, the Chief Operating Officer and one of the Corporate Secretaries resigned. On March 27, 2014, and March 27, 2015, three non-Executive Directors resigned.

Management's strategy is sound. Mr. Bi and Mr. Gong had a vision for the company and executed. It built a viable second supplier within the China aseptic packaging market growing its market share to around 13%. It entices customers by providing a similar quality product at a 5-10% price discount to Tetra Pak.

Capital allocation is good. Greatview's dividend payout ratio averaged 82% over the last five years. It does not hold a large percentage of assets in non-operating assets (17.3%). Cash is the major non-operating asset at 15.7% of total assets. The dividend payout offsets the concerns of holding too much cash held on the balance sheet. It is also better to have too much cash rather than too little. At the end of 2019, Greatview's net cash position was RMB230 million equal to 64% of operating income. When net cash is a multiple of operating income, it starts to become a concern. The net cash position may come in handy. The 2019 operating expenses were RMB308 million, so there is enough cash to cover nine months of operating expenses, if needed.

The cash position makes sense in the context of the competitive environment. With a weaker financial position, Greatview would be at risk of Tetra Pak starting a price war in an attempt to drive a financially weak competitor out of business. A healthy financial position makes it much more difficult for Tetra Pak to drive out Greatview with a price war.

The company has primarily built capacity organically. It acquired Qingdao Likang in January 2019 for RMB106 million. Greatview's capacity increased from 25.4 billion packs to 31 billion packs meaning Qingdao Likang added about 5.6 billion packs of capacity at a cost of RMB18,929 per pack of capacity. The company's German plant has an 8 billion pack capacity. It cost EUR88 million or RMB675 million meaning each pack of capacity cost RMB84,730. The Qingdao Likang acquisition was at a reasonable price and made strategic sense. It helped Greatview add capacity cheaply. It increased its consumer base, which is important in an industry with switching costs. The acquisition also improved the company's competitiveness in low to mid-range products.

Except for the Greatdata acquisition, there have been no acquisitions or allocation of capital outside of the company's main business.

Another capital allocation concern is the company continues to add capacity despite having low capacity utilization levels. Greatview's capacity increased from 21.4 billion packs at the end of 2014 to 31 billion packs at the end of 2019. Over the same period, capacity utilization averaged 52.8%. In 2019, capacity utilization was 50.8%. The company does not need to add capacity when utilization is so low. It took less than two years to add 4 billion packs of capacity at its German plant. 80% capacity utilization would leave 6.2 billion packs of free capacity. Over the past five years, the number of packs sold has only increased by 4.1 billion packs. The company does not need to invest in additional capacity for some time. Increased capacity from efficiencies and better equipment makes sense but new capex on new capacity does not.

Shareholder Structure

At the end of 2019, 1,337 million shares were outstanding. The CEO, Jeff Bi holds 9.65% of total shares outstanding, while the Chairman, Gang Hong owns 6.04% of shares outstanding. Jardine Strategic Ventures (JSV) owns 28.21% of the shares outstanding. JSV, a unit of Jardine Strategic Holdings (JS:SP), purchased its stake in 2017 for HKD5.00 per share.

Other large shareholders include:

M&G- 7.72%

Edgbaston- 5.07%

Fidelity- 4.99%

Janus Henderson- 4.90%

Valuation

Greatview is valued under three scenarios using the average fair value from a DCF model and a residual income model. Both models have a five-year forecast period before fading to the terminal value in year 10.

Rather than adjusting forecasts for COVID-19 related disruptions. The fair value per share is discounted by 5%, which is equivalent to eliminating 2020's free cash flow then seeing a resumption of the previous trend in 2021.

The static key value drivers across the three scenarios are the discount rate at 10%, the tax rate at 25%, and capital efficiency rates. The fair value per share is not too sensitive to capital efficiency ratios. The difference between the peak capital efficiency and trough capital efficiency only changes the 2025 fair value per share by 15%. There should not be much change to working capital turnover in the future, as this is typically dictated by the industry and competition. There could be a major improvement in fixed capital turnover with capacity utilization at 50% in 2019. If Greatview is better able to utilize its fixed capital and increase its fixed capital turnover from a historic average of 1.8 times to 3.0 times, it would increase its 2025 fair value per share by 19%.

The two dynamic key value drivers are sales growth and operating margin. Sales growth is a combination of volume growth and ASP growth. Over the past five years, revenue grew at a CAGR of 3.9% with volume growing by 6.4% per year and ASP declining by 2.3% per year.

As mentioned, the global food and beverage packaging market is expected to grow by 2.4% per year over the next ten years, while the aseptic packaging market is forecasted to grow by 3.6% per year. The aseptic packaging market in the APAC region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Under the base case, growth continues at 3% per year just below the expected growth rate of the global aseptic packaging market. The bear case assumes no growth, while the bull case assumes 6% sales growth per year over the forecast period, just below the expected growth of APAC aseptic growth, before fading to a 3.0% growth rate in the terminal value.

Operating margin is a function of gross margin and operating expenses. Greatview sells its product into two markets, China and international markets. Within China, the company's stronger competitive position allows it to generate a gross margin of 27.9% in 2019 higher than the 17.0% gross margin in international markets. Over the past five years, the gross margin within China averaged 29.9% while it averaged 18.2% in international markets. International markets are increasing in importance, but future sales should not deviate too far from the current mix.

Is the decline in gross margin in 2019 a cyclical or secular issue? Greatview's largest customer accounts for 47% of revenue in 2018 and the company generated 60% of revenue from its five largest customers. The top customer has significant bargaining power over the company and margin expansion via price increases is very unlikely. Any price increase would come only if Tetra Pak were to increase prices and Greatview could follow. On the other side, a price war is unexpected. Greatview has a strong financial position making it difficult for Tetra Pak to drive them out of the industry with a price war. The base case assumes 2019 was a weak period for the company's gross margin and cyclical averages are used.

Raw materials are roughly 90% of the cost of goods sold, with liquid packaging board (LPB) accounting for almost half of raw material. The other large raw material is polyethylene. Both are commodity products available from many suppliers. All parties are price takers. Given the commodity nature, there may be cyclical fluctuations in prices but aseptic packaging producers should be able to pass them on to customers as all producers should pass on these price fluctuations, as a price war benefits no one.

Operating expenses are more under the company's control than gross margin. 2019 saw an elevated level of distribution expense (6.0%) and administrative expenses (5.4%) as a percentage of sales. During the year, the company acquired Qingdao Likang. Qingdao Likang increased Greatview's capacity by roughly 20%. In 2019, distribution expenses increased by 19.6%, while administrative expenses increased by 11.6%. Given the distortion due to the acquisition, the historical mean is more appropriate.

The base case assumes the company's operating margin reverts toward the cyclical mean (15.5%), the bear case's operating margin remains near cyclical lows (13.5%), while the bull case's operating margin stays close to its peak level over the past five years (17.5%).

As illustrated in the table above, Greatview's 2025 fair value per share ranges from HKD3.59 under the bear case to HKD6.43 in the bull case. The base case's 2025 fair value per share is HKD5.04. Based on the closing price on 6/8/2020 (HKD2.65), the annualized return until the end of 2025 ranges from 5.7% under the bear case to 17.5% under the bull case. The base case's annualized return is 12.4% per year.

Risks

As mentioned, barriers to entry are high. Due to the sensitive nature of the end product, customers face huge financial risk if there are any problems in the manufacturing process, which includes packaging. This risk makes customers cautious about using new suppliers making it very difficult to enter the industry. There are also switching costs once a packaging system is selected.

Competitive rivalry is medium. Greatview's main competitor is Tetra Pak. Greatview's and Tetra Pak's packaging systems are similar and customers can easily switch between the competitors. Greatview prices its product at a 5-10% discount to Tetra Pak. These two competitors account for 85% of the Chinese Aseptic Packaging market. A price war between the two competitors makes little sense, as it would only cause harm to both parties. The benefit of a pricing war for Tetra Pak would be to force a financially weaker competitor out of the industry. Greatview is in a good financial position with a YE2019 net cash position equal to 64% of 2019's operating income. Given Greatview's financial position, it would be very difficult to drive it out of the industry via a price war.

SIG Combibloc is an aseptic packaging competitor to Greatview and Tetra Pak, but it uses a different packaging system meaning its customers cannot switch to Greatview and Tetra Pak' system without facing significant costs. Switching costs mean it is not a significant competitor after the customer decides on its packaging system.

Customer bargaining power is high. The largest customer accounted for 47% of sales in 2018 while 61.5% of revenue was sold to the top five customers. With customers able to switch between Tetra Pak and Greatview, their bargaining power drastically increases. Over 80% of Greatview's sales are to the dairy industry, which is fairly concentrated. The top-three competitors have more than 60% of the market and its HH index is just over .15. Despite the dairy industry's concentration, it is less concentrated than the aseptic packaging market.

Supplier bargaining power is low. The largest operating expenses are the cost of goods sold at 87% of total operating expenses. Raw materials are roughly 90% of the cost of goods sold. The two largest raw materials are liquid packaging board and polyethylene. Both are commodity products available from many suppliers.

The threat of substitutes is low. Aseptic packaging's usage is growing in use due to its value proposition over substitutes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in 468:HK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.