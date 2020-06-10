Investment Thesis

As the world begins to ease up on COVID-19 restrictions, Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) is a name I'm keeping an eye on. The company had lost about a third of its market cap as investors fretted over lower restaurant traffic, and it was justified at the time. However, I believe that demand will return to normal levels, pulling Lamb Weston back up with it.

Data by YCharts

Company Overview

Idaho-based Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of value-added frozen potato products (French fries) worldwide. The company is split into 4 segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and other. Approximately 80% of sales are to restaurants in the US and internationally, comprising both the Global and Foodservice segments.

Source: LW 2020 Q3 10-Q

Summary of Recent Financial Results

Lamb Weston reported Q3 earnings on April 1st, revealing slowing growth and the initial effects of COVID-19. Net Sales increased 1% YoY while total contribution margin decreased 8%. This slow growth in sales and declining contribution margin was largely due to a decline in the Global segment, which has driven growth in the past. The segment, which represents all international and the largest 100 North American customers, saw a 2% decline in sales YoY. A comparison of this years and last year's Q3 sales results are shown below. It also should be acknowledged that at this time, COVID-19's impact was largely still isolated to Asia where many of Lamb Weston's international customers are located.

Source: LW 2020 Q3 10-Q

Based on recent earnings, I believe that this stall in growth is a temporary issue and not indicative of a longer-term trend for the company. Yes, Global segment sales and contribution margin declined. However, Foodservice and Retail saw similar to slightly better sales and margin growth YoY. At this point, Global segment sales were being ravaged by COVID-19 in China. Also, much of the contribution margin decrease was due to unfortunate sales mix for the quarter. A major portion of the segment consists of customized products where revenue is recognized upon shipment, and the quarter happened to have a higher than normal amount of international shipments as a % of the total. International sales tend to have lower margins largely due to increased shipping costs, depressing segment margins.

Management has also indicated that capex will be halved for fiscal 2020. While this will obviously limit growth in the near term, I expect Lamb Weston to return to normal levels of capex for 2021 and beyond. As I touch on at many points in this article, I don't have any worries about the future demand for French fries and other frozen potato products. Also, though exact data is unavailable, I would imagine competitors such as McCain Foods and Simplot have all cut back at similar levels as well.

The French Fry Will Recover

Yes, Q4 results will not be pretty, but if any demand for any food product will recover, it will be for the vegetable seen as a staple at every meal. Before COVID-19, the frozen French fry market had been extremely stable and was expected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR in North America through 2026 according to Allied Market Research, just under the projected growth of the fast-food industry. The public loves French fries, and so does restaurant owners due to them being such a high margin product. In my mind, there is no doubt that demand will rebound as we exit the worst of the virus. Dale Lathim, the executive director of Potato Growers of Washington, recently stated that while much of the 2019 American potato crop will go to waste "if everything goes as anticipated, industry predictions indicate all of the 2020 crop will be used up." For reference, the potato harvest typically runs from September to October.

I especially like that the majority of Global segment sales are to quick-service restaurants (QSRs), with customers such as McDonald's (MCD) and Yum! Brands (YUM). For obvious reasons, QSRs have performed better through the virus and should see normal traffic levels much before their full-service counterparts. At the current pace, traffic at QSRs should return to pre-virus levels in the coming months. It also helps that fries and other potato products are cheap and not likely to see a major fall in demand during a recession.

I realize that Lamb Weston is very much tied to the fast-food market. While it is true that companies like McDonald's will reduce its expansion in the near term, I believe that the industry will return to forecast trends by mid-2021.

Source: CNBC

I also believe that management is committed to shifting production as best as possible based on demand. In the earnings call, CEO Tom Werner indicated that Lamb Weston was taking every step possible to convert lines servicing the Foodservice segment, which comprises the majority of Lamb Weston's full-service customers, to Retail to keep up with demand. While the Global and Foodservice segments will be hit hard in Q4, growth in the Retail segment should partially cushion the overall impact.

Having drawn down their $500 million revolver and no major debt maturities before 2024, I believe that Lamb Weston is in good shape to survive the downturn. With French fries and other frozen potato products being in such consistently high demand, Lamb Weston is in a better spot than many other restaurant suppliers.

Valuation

Lamb Weston has historically been priced at a premium over its peers. I believe the premium is deserved, considering that Lamb Weston is a market leader who likely enjoys a level of pricing power in a market with steady demand. According to CapitalIQ, it is currently priced at 13.8x EV/ LTM EBITDA, a 15% premium to the median of the Packaged Foods industry. At the beginning of the year, this was a 22% premium, and in February before the virus, this was a 35% premium. This tells me a couple of things. First, Lamb Weston may have been slightly overvalued back in February. However, it also tells me that this premium is likely to widen as investors fret less over the risks affecting Lamb Weston's business.

Risks

There are a few major risks that may affect Lamb Weston's business. With all agriculture, you have to worry about the potential of a bad growing season, especially with Lamb Weston as its growers are clustered in the Northwestern United States. You also have to keep in mind that Lamb Weston's business relies on its ability to maintain relationships with not just its customers but also growers. As I mentioned earlier, Lamb Weston has historically been priced at a slight premium because of its significant market share. Lamb Weston will need to constantly keep these relationships in check to maintain its dominant position. Also, there are risks that come with any company with a lack of product diversification. Even though I don't anticipate a drop in demand for frozen potato products, if it were to happen, it would be extremely detrimental to Lamb Weston. This risk is boosted by the fact that frozen potato products are largely undifferentiated with the deciding factor for buyers almost always being price.

Conclusion

I believe it's a solid bet to assume that Lamb Weston will recover as restaurant traffic returns to normal levels. In my opinion, Lamb Weston's troubles are only a temporary issue. French fries are a staple of American diets and that will be the case for the foreseeable future. I wouldn't recommend now as a great time to grow potatoes. However, I do recommend you buy Lamb Weston for the medium to long-term horizon.

