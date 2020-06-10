Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dilya Safine CFA as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Clearway Energy (CWEN) has had its share of difficulties in the past two years, from poor management to the bankruptcy of its largest customer. Just as it began to make headway resolving these issues, the coronavirus-related selloff dragged share prices down further. The stock recovered some lost ground recently, and, in my opinion, has room for further improvement. The company's business is not impacted by the virus or its containment measures, hence the selloff was not warranted in the first place. Nor should an economic recession have a material impact on Clearway's financials, its revenue streams protected by long-term contacts. Shares should benefit from dividend growth once the PG&E bankruptcy is finalized in the coming weeks. Further, Clearway has a number of additional catalysts to support higher valuation. According to my analysis, CWEN's intrinsic value is ~$26/share, which, with the dividend payout, equates to ~30% shareholder return.

Company Overview

Source: Clearway Energy

Clearview Energy is a renewable energy company that generates about 7 GWs of power from solar, wind and natural gas fired projects across North America. The company trades under two tickers: CWEN and CWEN.A, with the A-shares normally priced lower due to lower liquidity (there are roughly twice as many CWEN shares outstanding than CWEN.A).

Data by YCharts

A-shares also come with less voting power, although this is less relevant as a controlling stake in the company is owned by its sponsor - Clearway Energy Group, which is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). About 1.3 GWs of power generated by CWEN is utilized by California's now bankrupt utility PG&E. Nearly all of the power Clearway generates is sold at contracted prices and volumes via PPAs - Power Purchase Agreements.

1Q20 Earnings Highlights

Clearway Energy reported Q1 results on May 7. Highlights from the release include:

Full-year 2020 outlook is maintained - expect DACF of $310M this year

Dividend will remain steady at $21/share, with further increases pending resolution of the PG&E bankruptcy

COVID-19 has had minimal impact on the company's operations and should not impact future projections

Overall, Q1 EPS loss of $0.24/share came in worse that the Street's forecast, although revenue figures were largely in-line. However, its future means more for the stock than its past. Thus, the markets largely ignored the lackluster Q1 results, instead focusing on re-affirmed FY guidance, its upcoming transaction and other catalysts.

COVID-19 Impact

Clearway's stock fell along with the broader markets in the wake of COVID-19 even though the company reported no adverse impacts from the pandemic or its containment measures on operations or financials. Its business model of securing PPAs for the power it generates insulates the company from short-term fluctuations in demand or pricing. In fact, its two key business segments - conventional and renewable - posted year-over-year and sequential upticks in revenue in 1Q20. Conventional growth was driven by Clearway's acquisition of Carlsbad Energy late last year; growth in the renewable segment was due to more favorable solar and wind conditions.

Source: Clearway Energy 1Q20 10Q

Its current revenue streams protected by PPAs, the company has several upcoming catalysts that should support dividend growth and share price appreciation going forward. Some of these impending catalysts are described in more detail below.

Company Catalyst 1 - New Management

This one is actually an older catalysts, but I believe that its impact has not yet been fully realized in CWEN share price. Clearway Energy Group (the parent company) used to be called NRG Yield. GIP brought the company out in late 2018, restructured it and renamed Clearway. GIP's management and financial backing should allow Clearway to grow at a faster pace at a lower cost. One of GIP's first moves was to refinance Clearway's debt to lower the interest paid from 5.3% to 4.7%. Other positive signs are becoming clear as well: a year with the new management, CWEN reported sequential growth in key operating segments, projects a 22% increase in CAFD this year, raised its dividend by 5% and is taking steps to increase its asset diversification.

However, due to forces outside its control, the impact of these changes has not yet been reflected in CWEN share price, which has been weighed down by concerns surrounding the PG&E bankruptcy and COVID-19. Once these issues are alleviated, the stock should begin to trade on fundamentals and reflect the impact of improved operations.

Company Catalyst 2 - PG&E Bankruptcy Resolution

About 20% of Clearway's power generation is used by California's troubled utility PG&E. The latter's bankruptcy in the aftermath of the 2017 and 2018 California wildfires had a profound negative impact on CWEN. Although its assets were not involved in causing the fire nor suffered any damage as a result of them, lender restrictions led to $148 million of Clearway's cash being frozen, preventing it from being used for capex or shareholder distributions. In response, CWEN cut its dividend by 60% last year.

PG&E reached an agreement with the state to emerge from bankruptcy in March of this year, which, pending approval from a federal judge, should be finalized by June 30th. The company cleared a major hurdle on its path after fire victims voted in favor of PG&E's proposed settlement offer earlier this month. This positions the utility to exit the reorganization on its own terms, which currently does not include any chances to its existing PPA agreements. This means that PG&E should continue to pay CWEN at the pre-determined rates for the power it receives from Clearway's solar plants. In its 1Q 10Q, CWEN noted that its contacts with PG&E "have operated in the normal course" and it "expects these contracts to continue as such."

Once the bankruptcy is finalized, the $148M of cash will once again be at Clearway's disposal. Management plans to use the cash to purchase wind assets, with the already announced transactions due to close by the end of the year. These projects are expected to contribute to cash flow starting from next year (more detail on the acquisition below).

Management will also look to grow the dividend once the bankruptcy is finalized. On its Q1 earnings call, CEO Chris Sotos said: "We look forward to the normalization of our dividend growth upon resolution of PG&E bankruptcy expected in the summer of 2020." CWEN paid out $0.33/share in Q4 of 2018, prior to the bankruptcy, compared to just $0.21/share in Q1 2020. Sotos also said that he sees dividend growth of 5% - 8% starting in the second half of 2020, reaching its target payout of ~80%.

Company Catalyst 3 - Wind Projects Driving Growth Past 2020

Last month, CWEN exercised its option to invest in three wind projects that it expects to generate an incremental $23M of annual cash flow for 5 years following an initial investment of $241M (closing expected by year-end 2020). The money for the up front investment will come from the PG&E bankruptcy resolution proceedings ($148M) and debt issuance ($93M).

Source: Clearway Energy 1Q20 Earnings Release Presentation

In addition to supporting CAFD growth, these projects provide geographical and customer diversification benefits. Clearway has agreements to sell about 1/3 of the power it generates from solar projects to PG&E. Wind projects, on the other hand, have no such requirement. Further, these three wind projects are located in Washington, West Virginia and Texas, diversifying Clearway's project exposure away from California. Geographical diversification is particularly important for renewable energy as it can smooth out cash flows since wind does not blow at the same speed in all regions at the same time. Aside from these wind projects, Clearway has the right of first offer on projects scheduled to start up through 2022, including solar projects in Hawaii and Mississippi.

Dividend Growth in Low Interest Rate Environment

Low overall interest rates in response to COVID-19 containment measures should benefit utility and YieldCo stocks, enhancing their relative attractiveness to dividend hungry investors. With market participants convinced that rates will remain low for a long time, CWEN's growing dividend should look particularly attractive, and increased investor attention should provide additional upside to the share price.

Further, low interest rates should make refinancing debt easier, although this is less of an issue for Clearway, given that the company only has $164 million of debt due through 2022.

Valuation

At ~$23/share, CWEN currently trades at a dividend yield of nearly 4%, on the low range for YieldCos, which traditionally have yields of 5% and higher. This is based on the company's quarterly payout of $0.21/share. As stated on its Q1 earnings call, management expects to grow the dividend to normalized levels once the PG&E bankruptcy is resolved. This implies a return to the pre-bankruptcy quarterly dividend of $0.33/share. At $1.32/share for the full year, this is in line with CWEN's target payout ratio of 80% based on pro-forma CAFD forecast of $328M or $1.65 per share.

Source: Clearway Energy 1Q20 Earnings Release Presentation

I am using a 2-stage DDM to estimate CWEN's intrinsic share price with using relatively conservative assumptions. I expect the company to grow its dividend by an average of 6.5% per quarter in the second half of 2020 (the midpoint of its 5% - 8% forecast mentioned on the Q1 call). This equates to an annual dividend of $0.88/share for 2020 (assuming no hiccups with PG&E bankruptcy resolution). Thereafter, I see CWEN paying out $1.09/sh in 2021 and $1.30/sh the following year, reaching its pre-bankruptcy level of $1.32/share by 2023. I assume a modest 1.5% long-term growth rate for an intrinsic value of $26/sh, which equates to 25% appreciation to the stock's recent price of ~$21, or roughly 30% total shareholder return including the projected dividend payout.

Source: Clearway Energy 2019 10K, Author Projections

Potential Risk - PG&E Renewable PPAs Renegotiated

Although recent developments make it increasingly unlikely, there is a chance that the California Public Utilities Commission, which has the final say on PG&E's bankruptcy settlement, nixes the proposed restructuring plan. As previously stated, PG&E's current settlement does not impact its existing PPAs. This has been a source of criticism by those opposed to terms, who argue that potential savings from renegotiated PPAs could save PG&E as much as $2.5B, mostly for power generated from renewable sources. Many of the agreements were signed before 2012, when power generated from renewables was sold at significantly higher prices.

However, in my opinion, this risk is unlikely to be realized. PG&E has thus far been able to clear the hurdles, including an vote by the fires' victims in favor of its proposed terms. Further, California has too many issues on hand post the coronavirus lockdown ahead of the summer drought season coming up, to prolong the bankruptcy proceedings any longer than necessary.

Potential Risk - Cheap Conventional Energy Drives Shift Away from Renewables

There has been some talk that the collapse in energy prices in the aftermath of the coronavirus will dry up demand for its relatively more expensive renewable energy alternative. I believe that these fears are largely overblown. Oil, which is the commodity to see the largest declines, comprises <1% of California's total power generation. The largest share of the state's power (34%) comes from natural gas, which held up better in comparison. Furthermore, the futures curve for natural gas actually shows gas prices to increase going forward as reduced oil production will also lead to lower associated gas output. Thus, natural gas is unlikely to provide enough of a financial incentive to reduce potential customers' appetite for renewable energy, in my opinion.

Data by YCharts

In fact, the IEA's latest forecast sees an increase in demand for renewable energy by 1% this year even as global energy demand is projected to decline by 6%. Hence, these worries are not warranted, in my opinion.

Conclusion

Clearway Energy provides investors with an opportunity to invest in a company powered by renewable energy with steady revenue streams largely insulated from the impacts of the coronavirus and an economic slowdown. Meanwhile, its dividend payout is set to increase once PG&E emerges from bankruptcy, with a number of other catalysts likely to provide additional support to its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.