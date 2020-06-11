You can generate income by selling puts against it and have it put to you at a value price.

Private prison REITs may be distasteful, but they are a very profitable business.

Thesis

Everyone hates private prisons. Even law-abiding citizens. Somehow people just think that it is immoral to make a profit from incarcerating other people. It's a distasteful business.

Unless you're an investor.

Indeed, legendary investor Peter Lynch always said that investing in distasteful businesses was one of the strategies that led to his market-beating returns.

Prisons are a great business because they are like gasoline. They will always be in demand, so they will always have customers. That's unfortunate from a societal standpoint, but from an investor standpoint, it makes for great opportunity.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) operates and/or manages 95,000 beds at 129 secure and community-based facilities in the US, Australia, South Africa, and the UK, for more than 210,000 offenders and pretrial defendants, including approximately 100,000 individuals through an array of technology products, including radio frequency, GPS, and alcohol monitoring devices.

Now, when it comes to investing, there are few investments that are better than owning part of oligopoly. That means limited competition.

After all, think about it. The barrier to entry is pretty high in this business, no pun intended. This isn't just buying up real estate, putting it some cages and concrete and signing off.

It not only takes a ton of capital, but one has very limited customer populations, namely governments. Only the state can incarcerate. No state contracts, no prison.

Indeed, much of the business is balancing supply and demand. We know demand is always high because the government does not have the resources to build, maintain and run as many prisons as it needs, or the sector wouldn't exist in the first place.

It is much easier to outsource.

From a macro standpoint, the crime rate has been either stable or declining, but prisons show odd behavior when it comes to macro conditions.

They don't operate like hotels. They operate more like timeshares than retail, because convicted criminals go to prison for long periods of time. Some are even there for decades. So, capacity is always going to be near-full over the long term.

GEO stock sold off from $17.50 per share all the way down to $10 at its nadir - more than 30%. It has since recovered to $14.50 as of Monday.

While not the value it was in late March, we like GEO at this price. GEO has consistent business and very low interest expense, so it is far less vulnerable to cash flow problems.

GEO stock trades at a forward P/FFO of 7.3. Total interest expense is only $150 million per year on $2.65 billion in debt, barely 6%. It is only about 5.5% of gross revenue.

Valuation

What do we consider a value stock? Does GEO stock qualify?

When it comes to REIT stocks, we look at P/FFO.

With respect to longer-term value, we feel a comfortable margin of safety for REITs is usually 20% below average of the entire equity REIT sector or the specific sector the stock inhabits.

This chart, courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence, shows the trend for all equity REITs is above 15 - almost twice GEO Group's current valuation. Prison stocks have always traded at a discount, but not this much of a discount!

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for GEO stock, specifically.

The primary risk is regulatory. In mid-2016, the Obama Administration tried to move the government away from private prison use. The stocks cratered. Because private prisons are a political football, a Democrat-led administration could cause serious harm to the sector via fiat. Once President Trump reversed Obama's plan, the stocks sprung back to life, so one can see the risk.

This is also true for the states that GEO Group serves.

The second largest risk is concentration of clients.

Like we said, only the state can incarcerate. That means that, first, the governmental clients of GEO have to have the budgets to maintain their deals with GEO. Then, there's this concentration of risk problem highlighted in the 10-K:

Of our governmental partners, four customers, through multiple individual contracts, accounted for 55.6% and 49.7% of our consolidated revenues for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. In addition, three federal governmental agencies with correctional and detention responsibilities, the Bureau of Prisons ("BOP"), ICE, and the U.S. Marshals Service, accounted for 51.2% and 49.2% of our total consolidated revenues for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, through multiple individual contracts, with the BOP accounting for 11.9% and 12.1% of our total consolidated revenues for such years, ICE accounting for 28.6% and 23.9% of our total consolidated revenues for such years, and the U.S. Marshals Service accounting for 11.3% and 11.1% of our total consolidated revenues for such years.

While GEO owns a lot of market share, competition could always impact revenues. Because so many contracts depend on government bids, competitors could undercut GEO and steal business. Because GEO debt is secured by its properties, defaults could result in the loss of the property and ability to generate revenue from them.

Actionable Conclusion

GEO stock closed at $14.47 on Monday.

The September $13 puts are going for about $1 each. This is a modest 7.8% return for holding the position for 12 weeks, which annualizes to 35% per year.

If put to you, you will be buying GEO stock at the equivalent of $12 per share, which is about a 17% discount from even this low price, and you get a whopping $1.92 annual dividend to boot, which would mean a 13% dividend.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the economy shakes out, the November $13 puts are also going for about $1.50.

If put to you, you will be buying GEO stock at the equivalent of $11.50 per share, a discount of more than 23% from this point, and you'll own GEO stock at a P/FFO of just about 5.8, which is well below the long-term average.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, January's $11 puts sell of about $1.25 per share.

You would earn 12% on your money, but in the process, you'd be hedging your GEO stock bet all the way down to $9.75 per share - below its recent panic low - and owning it at a P/FFO of just 5.1.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.