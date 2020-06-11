Value-orientated investors may be looking at Ford (F) once more as a potential candidate here for a long-term value play. As production ramps up and economies return to something close to their former selves, the perception is that Ford shares (considering the car manufacturer's present valuation) will bounce back aggressively. Furthermore, the current multi-month rally could easily be compounded by the return of the generous dividend. Back in March (seeing what was coming down the track), management cut salaries, raised approximately $8 billion from debt markets, suspended the dividend and guidance, and drew down from the revolver. Welcome to the ramifications of a stagnant auto industry. High fixed costs mean auto firms have to be ruthless with how they manage their finances in order to protect liquidity. An added drawback that management knew full well was that the market, in recent years, has been very unforgiving when sales numbers did not meet expectations. Suffice it to say, management had to act decisively when the pandemic hit. Ford shares bottomed with the S&P back on the 23rd of March at just over $4 a share. Since then, shares have tacked on almost 75% to currently sit at $7.24.

Although the argument remains that road travel should increase from behavioural shifts we are seeing in markets, we prefer to focus on the company's fundamental story coming into this pandemic. Therefore, from this perspective, let's see how Ford should be viewed as a potential value play at this present moment in time.

First off, if we look at the chart above, we can see that Ford shares have major long-term resistance above the $10 level. When we see charts that like this, we automatically try to calculate what the “total return” of the investment will be. Even if a sizable dividend was reinstated, the odds look bleak at present that shares could force their way above resistance, at least in the near term. Yes, based off more bullish fundamentals where earnings projections would have to change significantly, shares could punch through this significant resistance over time. First though, projected earnings numbers need to change. Already over the past 90 days, EPS for this year has declined by almost $2.50, which means the present estimate is approximately -$1.36.

Therefore, considering the above, it is no surprise to see all of Ford's forward valuation multiples a good bit higher than the trailing numbers. Many analysts are stating that Ford is a strong buy at present due to its rock-bottom valuation. This might have been true at $4 a share or $5, but is $7 a real steal for this stock? Yes, compared to the industry, Ford looks very attractive. Its forward sales multiple, for example, of 0.25 is much lower than the industry average of 1.03. Moreover, its forward book multiple of 1.14 is more than 50% cheaper than the industry average of 2.65.

However, the comparisons above are against the industry. What about comparing against Ford's historic averages? Here we see that the company's valuation has trailed the industry for quite some time. The auto manufacturer's average price-to-book ratio over the past 5 years is 1.28. This is only 11% ahead of the current forward ratio. The average sales multiple over the same time frame comes in at 0.31, which is 17%+ ahead of where the forward price-to-sales ratio comes in at present.

What is the takeaway with respect to Ford's valuation? The takeaway is that the valuation has lagged the industry by a significant margin for quite some time now. Yet, we still have not seen some type of reversion to the mean event which would bring Ford's share price back up somewhere closer to the industry average. Therefore, buying this stock based off its current valuation may not be a safe play here.

Current trends form future events. To get a look at the fundamental story Ford had coming into 2020, we like to go to the key trends on the company's cash flow statement. Here, we see that over the past five years, operating cash flow as well as free cash flow have been falling. Furthermore, debt has been on the rise, which has resulted in a lower interest coverage ratio. Last year, Ford shelled out almost $2.4 billion on its dividend and over $1 billion on interest expense. It is as plain as day that the company must dial back its investing activities in order to run a surplus on its cash flow statement. The present trends are not encouraging, which is why management should think a lot and hard before re-starting dividend payments once more.

Therefore, to sum up, due to the above reasons, a long-term play does not look likely for us at present in Ford. The market seems to be pricing in a big move for the share price in the near term, as implied volatility has spiked. We will know pretty soon whether this pending move is going to be up or down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.