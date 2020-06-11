ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) is a large Canadian natural gas producer (that also trades on the Toronto Exchange as ARC) that is on the comeback trail. Many may not realize that Canadian natural gas prices crashed badly about two years ago. The low gas prices in Canada were far lower than in the United States at the time. No one figured AECO would get fixed so fast while the United States would be mired in coronavirus demand destruction.

Still the Canadian industry appears to be in the "picking up the pieces and moving on" stage. What does appear to be true is that dry gas production is more profitable currently than the traditional approach towards "rich gas" or more liquids production.

A large company like ARC Resources has the opportunity to switch from the liquids-rich leases to the dry gas leases in accommodation of the current market pricing. Additionally, ARC management has announced some shut-ins of liquids-rich wells until the market recovers to appropriate pricing.

Debt

ARC Resources has long been managed conservatively. This management has a goal of long-term debt not exceeding 1.5 times EBITDA. The company debt does fluctuate due to currency translations.

Source: ARC Resources First Quarter 2020, Earnings Report

The company did outspend cash flow in the first quarter. But that is not unusual given the Canadian Spring Breakup in the second quarter. Many Canadian companies are seasonally inactive during the second quarter for that reason. Therefore, the second quarter often shows cash flow from operating activities well in excess of any expenditures. Traditionally, operations ramp up in the third quarter when conditions permit.

Even though the company outspent cash flow a little bit, the debt increase was mostly due to the changing value of the United States dollar-denominated notes. Management did report that debt exceeded 1.7 times annualized funds from operations for the first quarter. Therefore, debt repayment would become a priority.

It needs to be noted that few companies in the oil and gas industry maintain the debt ratio that low. Companies like ARC that do maintain a low debt ratio seldom have any financial issues during any type of downturn. That includes the current situation even though the industry has been incredibly volatile. Typically, this management just stops activity as needed and waits for pricing to return to more normal levels. This management has the luxury of shutting in production without violating covenants.

ARC Resources generally transports its gas to a variety of markets. Therefore, the company does receive some payments in United States dollars. The translation to Canadian currency for financial reporting purposes is not an exact science. It is instead an academically constructed estimate to give a quarterly snapshot of the company's progress. Therefore, it is important to determine which conversions (resulting in gains and losses) are cashless and which involve cash payments.

Operations

This Canadian producer has operations in several basins as shown below:

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: ARC Resources First Quarter 2020, Earnings Report

Canadian companies often use the second and part of the third quarter to review their capital budgets. Announcements about budget adjustments during this time (the second quarter) are not as significant because operating activity is low until the Spring Breakup is over. What does matter is the plan to begin elevating operating activities in the third quarter (usually).

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: ARC Resources First Quarter 2020, Earnings Report

The liquids portion of production far outweighs the percentage of production when it comes to the effect on prices. The company reported natural gas prices near C$2.14 MCF with a minimal amount gained from the hedges. The rest of the sales price above C$13 BOE (approximately) is largely due to the effects of liquids produced raising the average selling price.

More importantly, the netback is a gigantic percentage of the selling price at a time when the price of key produced products (such as oil and condensate) is severely depressed. This company on an operations basis only showed a loss because of the impairment from the cost ceiling calculation. As shown above, the operations were doing reasonably well considering the industry situation.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: ARC Resources First Quarter 2020, Earnings Report

Notice that the cash flow per share is on track to approximate the cash flow per share for 2019 when prices were much better than they are now. In addition to a little luck, it takes some very good management to achieve decent cash flow with lower commodity prices.

The whole fiscal year is not over yet. The second quarter will likely be far weaker because that is when the bulk of the "shelter in place" happened. But that cash flow figure augurs well for this company for the whole fiscal year. There are many companies that reported a huge cash flow drop when commodity prices changed unfavorably just a little.

The Future

ARC Resources is one of the more profitable natural gas producers in the industry. The ability to produce liquids considerably enhances profitability prospects in the future. Oftentimes, the condensate produced earns a better sales price than the oil. Canada needs condensate to mix with the thermal oil and the heavy oil that flow through pipelines to refineries. Otherwise, those products do not flow.

Right now, condensate prices are very depressed along with the price of oil. But when something approaching normal returns, the liquids produced combined with the low operating costs should produce a very profitable future.

This company tends to sell leases when they become old enough to no longer produce with low costs. There is a constant portfolio adjustment not often seen with smaller producers or really elsewhere in the industry.

Nonetheless, the future of the common shares is probably very good from currently depressed pricing. Dividend policy is generally different for Canadian companies than it is for ones in the United States. Canadian companies often adjust their dividends more frequently to reflect the current profit outlook. Therefore this dividend should be considered variable.

Still, this is one of the financially stronger and more profitable companies in the Canadian oil and gas industry. The common shares may appeal to all but the most conservative investors.

I analyze oil and gas companies like ARC Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.