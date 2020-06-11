With all of this being said, I rate Apple a hold at $350.

According to management guidance, the long-term revenue growth shall remain in mid-high teens in the Services segment (driving Apple's free cash flow per share, i.e., the stock price higher).

In today's article, we will focus our analysis on the Services segment and determine its intrinsic value.

Apple's Services and Wearables segments are compensating for the drop off in iPhone and iPad sales, whilst simultaneously improving Apple's free cash flow margins.

Source: Author

Investment Thesis

In recent years, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales trends have turned negative and lost momentum. However, the Services segment has grown at ~20% over the last few years, which has been saving the day for Apple in the process. I believe that Services are the future of Apple due to their potential widespread adoption across ~1.5 billion Apple devices in the world. Moreover, Apple's Services revenues are expected to grow at mid-high teens in the long term. This revenue growth, coupled with the high margin nature of the services business, will ensure that Apple's free cash flow per share continues to grow.

In today's article, I will analyze Apple's Services segment and determine an intrinsic value for the services business on a standalone basis.

Note: Since my previous note (read here) on Apple was published on 15th May, the stock has been on a tear and hit $350 from my $300 buy recommendation. The total expected return at the current price has dipped below my hurdle rate (9.8%); thus, I am modifying Apple's rating to Hold.

Services Are Gaining Prominence At Apple

We already discussed how the Services and Wearables segments have been saving the day for Apple in Apple: You'll Probably Beat The Market. However, let's recap the revenue trends to understand why the Services segment is becoming critical for Apple's fortunes.

With dwindling iPhone, iPad, and Mac sales, Apple's revenue mix is transforming. During the last quarter, Services contributed to ~23% of total revenues, which is higher than the LTM share of ~19%. I think, over the long term, Apple could become a services-centric firm, i.e., it may derive the majority of its revenues from the services segment.

Source: Author

Over the last several years, Apple's services business has been the only segment to show continuous y/y growth since 2013. With an ecosystem of ~1.5 billion Apple devices, the services business still has a long runway.

Source: Author

Apple's Future Is Service-Centric

Apple boasts a robust ecosystem of products, services, and accessories. The primary services offered by Apple include the App Store, Apple News+, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and many others. Here's what Apple consumers get from each of these services:

App Store: Access to ~2 million apps, including the best third-party apps and AR experiences,

Apple News and News+: Up to date news,

Apple TV+: Original series, movies and documentaries from the world’s greatest storytellers,

Apple Music: Ability to stream over 60 million songs from their favorite artists,

Apple Pay: Secure and private purchases,

Apple Arcade: Unlimited access to the entire catalog of more than 100 exclusive games,

iCloud: Storage for photos, files, and contacts, with the ability to access the content across all Apple devices.

During the last earnings call, Apple announced that across all services, it had 515 million paid subscriptions (gain of 35 million q/q) and guided for the figure to reach 600 million in the current fiscal year. Moreover, Apple is bringing a cheaper iPhone, the iPhone SE, which the company is touting as a device that would give consumers access to Apple's ecosystem of products and services. The launch of the iPhone SE shall expand Apple's user base and enhance the potential market for Services.

Source: Author

Apple's services revenues grew from $12.89 billion in 2012 to $46.3 billion in 2019 at a CAGR of 20%. Further, Apple's management guided for the long-term revenue growth to remain in mid-high teens in the Services segment.

Source: Apple 10-Q

In the latest quarter, the services business garnered gross margins of ~65%, which is much higher than the product gross margins of ~30%. Hence, continued growth in services revenues will drive Apple's total gross margins higher, which will increase free cash flow margins too.

What is Apple's Services Business Worth?

In order to determine an intrinsic value for Apple's services business, and thereby how much it contributes to Apple's overall value, we will employ the L.A. Stevens valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow-to-equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions:

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share (30% FCF margin for Services) $3.40 Free cash flow per share growth rate 15% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

So, using conservative estimates, we found that Apple's services business is worth ~$138.71 per share. Now, here's why Apple's stock has been rallying.

Services Business Is Expected To Produce Alpha

Let's say we use the net present value from the previous section and assume that Apple's services business accounts for ~$138.71 from the share price of $350. To calculate the total expected price return, we simply grow the above free cash flow per share at our conservative growth rate, then assign a conservative Price to FCF multiple, i.e., 30x or 35x, to it for year ten; thereby creating a conservative intrinsic value projection by which we determine when and where to deploy our capital.

Here's the total expected price return for Apple's Services segment as a standalone business:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Therefore, an investor can expect Apple's services business worth to grow from ~$138.71 to ~$515.81 at a CAGR of 14.03% in ten years.

Thus, Apple's services business alone could be worth ~$515.81 per share (~1.47x of Apple's current price) in ten years.

Risks

Apple faces the following headwinds:

Trade War retaliation by China could significantly disrupt Apple's business.

A prolonged economic downturn and reduced discretionary spending could affect Apple's earnings in the near term.

Lack of innovation in the future could drastically affect the growth rates used in our projections.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) hinted that Apple's flagship iPhone might be delayed this year during its latest earnings call.

Rating Modification

In my previous article on Apple, I issued a buy rating at $300. At that time, the total expected return was ~11.54%, which indicated an alpha over our hurdle rate of 9.8%, thereby justifying a purchase.

However, since then, the stock has rallied to new all-time highs. Here's the revised expected return if one were to buy Apple at today's price of $350.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

The return of ~8.96% is below our hurdle rate of 9.8%; thus, I do not recommend new long positions in Apple at this price.

Key takeaway: I rate Apple hold at $350.

Please provide your feedback in the comments below.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Beating the Market: Education, Returns, and Community Did you find our analysis compelling? Would you like more in-depth, institutional quality analysis, alongside many more incredible, potentially market-beating opportunities? At Beating the Market (my Marketplace Service), we find dividend payers, high-growth stocks, and a mixture of the two. My stock picks will not only help you achieve your financial goals, but also, they often beat the market. So start your free two-week trial today to begin beating the market and achieving your financial goals!



Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.