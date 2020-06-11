The company can issue shares, sell bonds, utilize its revolving credit line, or use earnings to pay for new properties.

Realty Income generated $752.4 million in Q1 2020 from the sale of 9.7 million shares, sold at an average price of $77.37 per share.

My first article on Seeking Alpha analyzed the various sources of capital that Realty Income (O) utilizes. Understanding the avenues the company has to raise money helps to understand how it can generate an increasing revenue stream from new properties. Rent increases are not enough to generate significant growth in earnings and dividends.

In this article, I’ll revisit the company's capital-raising activities from the past 2 years and analyze the recent sale of 9.7 million shares, and $600 million in bonds at 3.364%, which I feel was both lucky and good.

Raising Capital

To buy more properties, first and foremost, Realty Income can use earned cash flow from its properties to purchase more. However, due to REIT regulations, about 80% of the AFFO must be returned in the form of dividends.

The next place Realty Income turns is its revolving line of credit, which is essentially its credit card. The company has access to the capital immediately, and it can be used for any purpose.

The next avenue for capital raising is senior unsecured notes, which are bonds at a fixed rate sold on the bond market. The rates obtained stem from the spread between the "risk-free" U.S. treasury bonds and the risk of holding bonds from an individual company. That risk spread is determined by the various credit facilities based on the balance sheet, assets, and history of the company. Funding by bonds and debt exclusively would lead to a large debt load, which would increase the risk and interest rates the company could obtain.

Lastly, Realty Income can issue new common shares at market price to raise capital. Issuing new shares increases the total dividend payment each month, however, it avoids additional interest expense paid on bonds. In addition, the increased share count dilutes the earnings and funds from operations that fuel future dividend increases. This is a positive when the return on that invested capital is greater than the cost. This avenue allows new investors to essentially pay for acquisitions that increase the total pie for all investors.

Management often offers significantly more shares into the market to raise capital. They also offer a direct stock purchase plan that allows investors to make one-time or regular investments into new common shares without fees.

Retained Earnings

In 2019, Realty Income generated $1.05 billion in AFFO, of which $858 million was returned in the form of dividends. This leaves $192 million to be used for the purchase of additional real estate. In 2019, the REIT purchased $3.7 billion worth of properties, about 20x more than its retained earnings.

Figure 1. Retained earnings based on AFFO. Author-created table generated from Realty Income's quarterly earnings reports.

Over time, AFFO increases due to additional properties, increases in rent and capital gains due to sale of properties. Additionally, the total dividends paid increases due to raises in the monthly dividend as well as a growing number of shares outstanding. However, the retained earnings also increase nicely each year, which shows the business model at work.

Credit Revolver

In October 2018, Realty Income renewed its line of credit to increase from $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion. The credit line also includes a $250 million loan option that would be due in March 2024. This line of credit incurs interest at LIBOR + 0.90%, an improvement upon the previous agreement of LIBOR + 0.975%. The LIBOR interest rate changes over time and is subject to market fluctuations. The improvement of interest rate saves $2.25 million per year in interest on a fully drawn revolver. This is due to the company’s focus on improving its credit ratings over the year, which are some of the best in the industry.

Figure 2. Borrowing Capacity - Q3 2018 borrowing capacity increased by $1.0 billion. Author-created table generated from Realty Income's quarterly earnings reports.

Borrowing capacity fluctuates from time to time to acquire new properties and pay for expenses. Significant changes are not necessarily an issue. However, should the capacity become too small, it limits the companies' ability to act quickly on opportunities.

Senior Unsecured Bonds

Realty Income obtains bonds with a relatively low interest rate. This is due to being rated highly by Moody's (A3 rating), S&P (A- rating) and Fitch (BBB+ rating). Each year, the company taps the bond market to raise significant funds for acquisitions. Often, these issuances do not directly pay for acquisitions, but rather are used to pay down the credit revolver which was used for purchases.

Figure 3. Amount and weighted average yield of bonds sold per year. Author-created table generated from Realty Income's quarterly earnings reports.

These bonds are laddered over time so as to not create a situation where a significant amount of cash would be needed to redeem bonds. Similar, but different, mortgages on properties are a small portion of the total debt structure of the company.

Figure 4. Slide from Realty Income's Investor Presentation shows the amount of debt due in the next decade. The revolver is "due" in 2023, however the agreement will be replaced with a future agreement at that time.

Stock Issuance

On February 26th 2020, Realty Income initiated a public offering of up to 10.35 million shares of stock. This announcement caused the stock to drop initially, but it rebounded nicely in the following days. Ultimately, in the quarter, 9.7 million shares were issued at an average price of $77.37 per share, generating $752.4 million. The dividend yield on cost was 3.61%, the same as the average in Q4 2019, about the lowest yield that I find in reviewing the recent history of the stock.

Figure 5. Stock Issuance per year/quarter. Author-created table generated from Realty Income's quarterly earnings reports.

Show Me the Money

Following the stock issuance on February 26th, the stock price has been depressed, and unsurprisingly, Realty Income turned to the bond market to raise capital. On May 6th, 2020, the company issued $600 million in bonds at 3.364%. Using an average share price of $50 around that period, the yield on cost of those shares would have been 5.6%, yet it sold bonds at 3.364%, the largest spread between stock dividend yield and bond yield.

Figure 6. Total funding activities in recent quarters. It is unknown until the next earnings report the funds from revolver and how many shares have been sold this quarter. Author-created table generated from Realty Income's quarterly earnings reports.

We see that in the past 4 quarters, significant amounts of stock were issued to raise capital. Management is keen on issuing more stock when the price is high but holds back when the price drops.

Interestingly, the recent bond issuance provided the largest spread between the dividend yield and bond interest rate. It was very prudent to sell bonds, rather than sell stock at that time. I presume that very few shares will be issued by the company this quarter with such a favorable spread.

Lucky and Good?

Certainly, management did not anticipate such a change in business or share price due to COVID-19. They are lucky to have sold a significant number of shares in the month before a ~50% drop in share price. However, they have a history of being opportunistic in their funding operations. They have developed various avenues for capital and have worked to decrease the cost over the years. Building a rapport with creditors and investors and delivering results has allowed the cost of each avenue to decrease over time.

Understanding how the company raises capital is a key to understanding its business model. The cheaper the capital, the safer of an investment it can make, which is crucial in times like these. Realty Income likes to issue shares at a dividend yield around 3.5-4.5% and reduces the selling when it is over 5%. As an individual investor, these are good benchmarks to have, and consider trimming or holding below 4.5% and buying when over that yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I first initiated a position in Realty Income in my ROTH IRA on 9/29/2017 @ $57.02. I sold half of my position on 2/11/2019 @ $69.78 and the remainder on 10/28/2019 @ $80.50 for a total 41% gain including reinvested dividends. I re-initiated a full position on 3/18/2020 @ $40.59.